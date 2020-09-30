How to prepare in case Obamacare gets canceled

Despite dozens of attempts to repeal it, the Affordable Care Act has managed to endure for more than a decade.

But on Nov. 10, just a week after the presidential election, the all-encompassing health care law — nicknamed Obamacare after the president who championed it — will face its toughest challenge yet.

The ACA will be back before the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the law on two previous occasions. But this time may be different, particularly if President Donald Trump's new Supreme Court nominee is confirmed and seated in time for the oral arguments.

A ruling to kill the ACA would affect a huge portion of the population, including millions of people who do not currently rely on the law for health insurance. Here’s what you need to know.

Could it really happen this time?

The hearing at the nation's highest court will be the first on the matter since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was a staunch supporter of Obamacare.

Trump has pledged to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat before the election. The president — who has waged war against the ACA and called it a "disaster" during the first presidential debate — has nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a judge who has criticized a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that saved the health care law.

With Barrett on board, the court could have enough votes to repeal Obamacare.

Although the decision may not come down until June 2021, it’s wise to begin taking steps now to ensure you’ll be financially prepared for any changes.

Understand your options

In addition to establishing the Health Insurance Marketplaces, the ACA ensures no one can be denied coverage and restricts the kind of information companies can use when deciding what to charge people.

You may find it a lot harder to find an affordable policy once your health can be taken into account. Plus, insurers could start dropping coverage for some of the conditions they’re now obligated to include.

If you’re one of the 20 million Americans who could lose your insurance coverage if Obamacare is abolished, it’s important to spend some time researching the other health insurance options available to you.

Sign up for your spouse or domestic partner’s plan

Chances are good that if you’re currently using a Marketplace plan, you don’t have health insurance through an employer. However, if your spouse or domestic partner has a company policy, you may be able to enroll under their health care plan.

