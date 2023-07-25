Prepare to Melt Watching Heartstopper’s Season 2 Trailer — Plus, Revealing New Pics and Creator Alice Oseman’s Promise

In the official full-length Heartstopper trailer that Netflix dropped Tuesday for Season 2 of its sweeter-than-ice-cream LGBTQ+ dramedy, Nick Nelson appears to have moved on. That is, he appears to have moved on from the bubblegum-flavored dessert that boyfriend Charlie Spring quite rightly dubbed a crime during their Season 1 triple date.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer: Photos, Premiere Date

Heartstopper Season 2 Photos

View Gallery29 Images

As you’ll see in the video above, the new couple remains adorably affixed to one another, although, as we knew they would, obstacles present themselves. For starters, Nick discovers that being bi is easier than telling anyone outside of Charlie’s friend group that he is. On top of that, the sweethearts’ attraction becomes hard, nay impossible, to hide. Tao’s reaction is especially priceless.

More from TVLine

Speaking of Charlie’s bestie, things don’t seem to be going any less bumpily for him and Elle, even as she takes Tara’s advice to unclear-at-best results. Tara and Darcy may be hurtling toward a speed bump, too, when the use of the L word — in this instance, not lesbian but love — results in awkwardness instead of euphoria. And, through it all, there’s that awful Ben Hope!

Long before now, we were warned that Season 2 would have a bit of a “different vibe” than its predecessor. (Thanks for the heads-up, Kit Connor.) But series creator Alice Oseman, on whose graphic novels the show is based, says in Netflix’s press materials that that was by design. “I don’t want Heartstopper to be the same every season. I want each season to feel like an evolution, to tackle new ideas and themes, and for us to see the characters changing and growing, while also… ”

And here’s the part that will be music to fellow diehards’ ears. Oseman wants to allow for struggles and difficulties while also — whew — “preserving the hopeful heart of Heartstopper.

“In Season 2, the characters… all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions,” she adds. “While Season 1 followed a typical romance story structure, Season 2 takes a deeper look into teen relationships [at] various stages and sees the characters begin to explore more complex emotional truths about themselves and each other.”

To paraphrase the official logline for Season 2, which becomes available for bingeing on Thursday, Aug. 3, Nick and Charlie navigate the ins and outs of boyfriendship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges that may explain why they don’t look so cheerful in all of the new pictures that Netflix just released, and Elle and Tao try to work out whether the friend zone is where they belong. “With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

To check out the trailer, press PLAY on the video at the top of this post. Then go here or hit the link above to see the kiss-and-telling new images that have just been made available.

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.