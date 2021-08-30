Prepare to be horrified — TikToker reveals why you should be vacuuming your mattress

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If there’s one good thing that’s come out of the pandemic, it’s that people are a lot more diligent about cleaning. Once upon a time, it was only makeup and fashion items that blew up on social media, but now cleaning products regularly go viral on TikTok.

Over the last year, sales for air purifiers, mops and vacuums soared as people tried to keep dirt and germs at bay. But while most people know that they should be cleaning their floors and other hard surfaces, you probably didn’t know you should also be cleaning your mattress. It may seem counterintuitive, but cleaning your mattress is essential. Neither sheets nor a mattress pad can keep it completely dirt- and dust-free. You sleep on it every single day, after all!

If you’re not convinced that you need to clean your mattress, just take a look at this video that TikTok user @simplysalfinds posted. In just two days, it’s garnered more than 254,000 likes! The video illustrates just how much dirt and ickiness can hide in your mattress and pillow, and yes, it’s horrifying.

Fortunately, cleaning your mattress is easy with a bed vacuum. There are a bunch available to purchase on Amazon, but @simplysalfinds recommends the Dibea Bed Vacuum Cleaner with Roller Brush Corded Handheld.

Dibea Bed Vacuum Cleaner with Roller Brush Corded Handheld, $109.99

Buy Now

This bed vacuum has a special S-brush that’s designed to pull out dirt and dust from deep within your mattress. It also has an extra spacious dustbin to help you tackle especially dirty jobs.

If you’re looking for an under-$100 bed vacuum, try the Bang Na Mattress Vacuum Cleaner with 11KPa Powerful Suction. It also features a convenient handheld design, and plenty of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.

Story continues

Your at-home cleaning arsenal really isn’t complete without a bed vacuum. Once you see how much cleaner your mattress can be, you’ll definitely sleep a whole lot easier.

If you liked this post, check out the best deals at the Wayfair Labor Day sale.

More from In The Know:

Shoppers say this cordless vacuum is better than the Dyson and it’s $40 off for a limited time

7 of the best laptops for college students — all under $400

Society6 has the best back-to-school must-haves to upgrade your dorm room

Our Place, maker of the Always Pan, just launched the ‘perfect pot’ that does it all

The post Prepare to be horrified — TikToker reveals why you should be vacuuming your mattress appeared first on In The Know.