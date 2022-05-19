Preparations under way for Jubilee extravaganza

Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter
·2 min read

Buckingham Palace has posted an image of the behind-the-scenes preparations under way in the run-up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A photograph, taken from the monarch’s official residence with the London skyline in the distance, showed one of the stages under construction around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Tiered seating is already part in place for Party at the Palace pop concert on the evening of June 4.

A tweet on the monarchy’s official account read: “Preparations are well underway.”

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the BBC event with Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra and Diana Ross also set to perform.

Meanwhile, patriotic bunting is up in London’s Regent Street, with more than 150 union flags decorating the West End shopping district.

National celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are taking place on a special extended bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

Beginning with Trooping the Colour, a balcony appearance by the royals and the lighting of thousands of beacons across the world on June 2, festivities will continue with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

Platinum Jubilee
Views over Regent Street and St James’s in London (Matt Alexander/PA)

It is hoped the Queen will visit the Epsom Derby on June 4. Revellers will gather for the BBC pop concert in the evening.

The finale on June 5 is a Jubilee Pageant through the streets of London.

Set to be watched by up to a billion across the globe, more than 10,000 people will be involved in staging the £15 million pageant, including more than 6,000 volunteers, performers and key workers and 2,500 members of the public.

A musical tribute led by Ed Sheeran, puppet corgis causing chaos along The Mall and a giant 3D wire bust of the Queen are just some of the acts set to feature.

