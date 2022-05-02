Prepaidify- Website Offers Making Your Purchasing of Gift Cards Easy

One of the highest-ranking and most-trafficked digital gift card based website

Prepaidify

One of the highest-ranking and most-trafficked digital gift card based website

Corning, New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepaidify was created in July of 2018. Since 2018, Prepaidify has been clients with a set of digital gift cards products including personalized Prepaid Visa Gift Cards, Prepaid Mastercard Gift Cards, from top national brands and they are now one of the highest-ranking and most-trafficked digital gift card based websites.

Prepaidify makes it easy to buy online popular card brands like Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom and over 400 different cards from certified retailers. You can purchase gift cards in a variety of denominations. Fulfillment options include digital Gift delivery by E-mail both consumers and business. If you are looking to buy gift cards with bitcoin, buy mastercards with bitcoin, buy prepaid cards with bitcoin or buy a visa with bitcoin, you can do all of this too with Prepaidify.

Prepaidify vision is to help bring together the crypto and retail industries together by allowing users to spend their cryptocurrencies at all retailers, using those retailers existing Gift Card infrastructure. They dream of a world where cryptocurrencies are the major forms of currency used for all trade, at all retailers across the world and we are here to bridge that gap for everyone.

Features of Prepaidify

Express delivery- Your digital gift card will be sent immediately with instructions.

Email Delivery- Receive your digital gift card code 24/7 instantly by email.

Redeemed code- Redeem your code directly and enjoy the benefits of spending.

100% Guarantee- They guarantee 100% working codes to all our customers!

Payment Options

Prepaidify accepts various forms of payment including: Credit Card, Debit Card, and Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin).

Unless otherwise indicated, the purchase price of Gift Cards will be billed in full at the time Prepaidify provides the Gift Card to you.

Story continues

When you provide your payment information, you authorize us (or a third party payment processor) to process and store your payment and related information.

Card processing fees may apply even if the Card has expired or changed by the time Prepaidify submits the charges.

You are responsible for resolving any problem we encounter in order to proceed with your order.

Why Their Services are the best

When you register and create an account on their Services, they collect the following information: name, email address and any other information you provide to them when you complete the registration form, including any optional information, such as phone number or mailing address. If you do not provide the mandatory information required by the registration form, you will not be able to register or create an account for the services.

Why you should choose them

They use cloud-based providers to host the servers and provide infrastructure components and software used by our Services. Their servers automatically log the IP address you use to access our Services as well as other information about your visit such as the pages accessed, information or products requested, the date and time of the request, the source of your access to their Services (e.g. the website URL (link) which referred you to our Services), and other information regarding your visit and interactions with our Services.

Benefits of Buying Cards with Crypto

There are several reasons to buy prepaid cards with Bitcoin and other cryptos besides that you can virtually buy any type of gift card, including a Visa or Mastercard, to spend anywhere that crypto is not accepted.

• Receive rewards and discounts when buying gift cards

• Buy gift cards securely and anonymously

• Avoid high withdrawal fees to bank accounts

• Lock in the value of your bitcoin

• Bypass currency exchange rates

• Control where your profits are spent

• Shop conveniently online anywhere

You also will not have to worry about processing times as purchases with Bitcoin for gift cards are completed instantly, maintaining the selling price of your asset without losing money.

The process also makes buying gift cards through a vendor safe without being scammed since cryptocurrency uses a secure blockchain to authenticate transactions. This removes the ability to send money without receiving your product.

Media Details:

Name: Prepaidify

E-mail: info@prepaidify.com

City: Corning, New York

Country: USA

Website - https://prepaidify.com/

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com



Attachment



