Prep team coverage after massacre wins AP story of the year

The Associated Press
  • FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina, right, is scored on by Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera during a penalty shootout in the International Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Carson, Calif. Manchester United won on a 9-8 penalty shootout following a 1-1 tie in regulation. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates strong safety Justin Reid's interception and touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports feature photo of 2018 at their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez falls into the stands after catching a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the 13th inning in Game 3 of the World Series baseball game in Los Angeles. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Johnny Field makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Chris Young during the second inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Chung Hyeon, of South Korea, returns a shot against Roger Federer, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw jokes around in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich can't catch a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Brian Dozier during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game in Los Angeles. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up before Game 5 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Luis Ortiz, left, hits Travis Kauffman with a knockdown punch during the sixth round of a heavyweight boxing match in Los Angeles. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari, left, of Italy, and Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 113-103. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, the Boston Red Sox celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Red Sox won 5-1 to win the series 4 games to 1. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, right, stops a shot by Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa, left, of the Czech Republic, as defenseman Christian Folin, of Sweden, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2018 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Colombia's Radamel Falcao, center, jumps for the ball with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, and Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly, left, during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports action photo of 2018 at their annual winter meeting in in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Associated Press writer Tim Reynolds won story of the year honors and AP national writer Eddie Pells captured three awards in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

The judges said while it was unfortunate the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team's practice had to be written, Reynolds delivered a ''riveting on-the-scene story'' of the workout that began at 12:01 a.m. - the first following the on-campus massacre during which 17 people, including a football assistant coach, were killed.

Pells won three writing awards, including deadline reporting for his story, ''Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for ages ;'' feature writing, ''Finding safe Haven: Suicide prompts swimmer's family journey ;'' and the Grimsley Award for body of work .

''In an Olympic year , Pells wins the journalism gold medal,'' a judge said. ''His pieces are compelling, evoking the interest of the sports fanatic and the casual sports fan alike.''

Will Graves was also honored for enterprise writing with his story: ''Qatar's evolution a work in progress as 2022 World Cup nears .''

In the photo competition, Mark J. Terrill won for best portfolio for his collection of work including a series of photos featuring game action, feature art and a portrait. Judges said his ''are the type of photos that demand a reader to spend some extra time with them.''

Other photography awards went to:

Alex Brandon won in feature photo for his image of Houston safety Tyrann Mathieu's celebration of an interception by Texans' teammate Justin Reid.

Martin Meissner won action photo for the image he captured during a Colombia-Senegal World Cup soccer match Colombia-Senegal match.

---

