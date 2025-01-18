Prep talk: Officials appreciation week is important for high school sports

Rafael Bonilla referees high school soccer matches. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Rafael Bonilla has officiated NCAA soccer matches and MLS games. There he was on Wednesday night, selected to be the referee for the always intense high school battle between Birmingham and El Camino Real.

It's officials appreciation week, and the two schools certainly had to appreciate having someone with the competence and ability of Bonilla. He's always talking to players, making sure they know right from wrong. He said it's important to communicate.

"I like being proactive during games," he said.

I’ve never seen it before but soccer is different. The official said, “Get up.” pic.twitter.com/5N4K8nGAsj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 16, 2025

His priority is taking control of the game so players know what is allowed and what isn't. The game went off with no issues. El Camino Real won 3-0. The officials were hardly noticed, which is the greatest compliment an official can receive.

Officials Appreciation Week Highlights - Day 4️⃣✨



The CIF-SS would like to take a moment to thank our officials for their continued support in high school athletics and their dedication to the student athletes. #thankyouofficials 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FgA3HmJs7Z — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) January 17, 2025

Be nice to the officials because without them, games don't get played. ...

There's expected to be a limited number of tickets available for the Harvard-Westlake at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball game on Friday. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday afternoon via GoFan.co.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.