Prep sports roundup: Birmingham moves closer to clinching West Valley League title

Michael Figueroa of Birmingham pitching against Chatsworth on Wednesday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Birmingham moved two games up over second-place Granada Hills in the West Valley League baseball standings on Wednesday with three games to play.

Birmingham improved to 12-0 with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Chatsworth.

Ace pitcher Michael Figueroa stuck out six, walked one and allowed four hits in five innings. Anthony Valdez contributed two doubles and four RBIs.

The Patriots play host to Chatsworth on Thursday, then face Granada Hills in a two-game series next week to end the regular season. Birmingham has never won a West Valley League title under coach Matt Mowry in 18 seasons.

Granada Hills (10-2) was beaten by Cleveland 4-2. Kaiden Riepl struck out six in six innings and also had two RBIs for the Cavaliers.

Taft 2, El Camino Real 1: Elijah Gaviola struck out three and threw a five-hitter for Taft. Dylan Sidell had an RBI double.

Palisades 11, Westchester 3: A 10-run first inning propelled the Dolphins. Logan Bailey had a home run and finished with three RBIs.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.