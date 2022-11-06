Prep, speed and heat: RecipeTinEats on how to stir-fry anything

Cait Kelly, recipes by Nagi Maehashi
·6 min read

Nagi Maehashi has been popping up at dinner tables around the country. She’s been at Christmas lunch with the perfect summer salad, with exhausted parents as they sneak veggies into midweek staples and she’s impressed in-laws with a flawless lemon slice.

It’s the culmination of years of work on RecipeTin Eats, the food and recipe blog she started with a $50 WordPress account.

The day it launched, the site received two clicks: from Maehashi and her mum.

A month later she put up her recipe for an “all-purpose stir-fry sauce” – which she calls her Swiss army knife of stir-fry sauces. It was shared around Pinterest and her base started to grow.

Shortly afterwards, her recipe for cheese and garlic crack bread took off and has now been viewed about 200m times on Facebook.

Now, the blog gets an average of 27m hits a month, has eight full-time staff, 972,000 Instagram followers and a food bank, and has spawned a cookbook: RecipeTin Eats: Dinner.

Over the years, Maehashi says, she’s seen Australian home cooks become more adventurous – with their palates and recipes. They want to know how to make a laksa that fills the stomach and feeds the soul, or recreate the perfect reuben sandwich they once had in New York.

“They want to create it at home. It’s really exciting to see it actually … I think the accessibility of recipes online has really opened up home cooking,” she says.

Related: Flash in the pan: Adam Liaw’s 20-minute wok dishes

But she’s also aware of the perils involved in following online recipes. In fact, they are what motivated her to start her blog in the first place. “This sounds really awful but to be honest, when I started looking around at all these other recipe websites, some … were just really bad,” she says.

“You can’t just put soy sauce in a bunch of vegetables and meat and call it a stir fry. Like it’s just not going to be tasty.”

Maehashi wants everyone to make good food and make it well. One of her best tips for home cooks is to “get comfortable” cutting garlic and onion up quickly.

But then she quickly retracts the answer. “Actually, my number one tip for everyone in the kitchen is just to relax and enjoy it more.”

“I know that sounds ridiculous but I think that cooking is mostly about confidence rather than following a recipe meticulously.”

Here, Maehashi shares her recipe for stir-fry. It’s not a prescriptive manual but a choose-your-own-adventure guide based on preferences and what’s available in the fridge.

Nagi Maehashi’s how to stir-fry anything

Serves 2

Prep 5 min

Cook 5 min

Be sure to have all your ingredients measured out and ready to toss into the pan because once you start cooking, things move fast.

To start
2 tbsp canola oil

Base flavourings
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 tsp ginger, finely minced (or more if desired)
Fresh chillies, finely minced

Stir-fries
5 cups add-ins (raw proteins and vegetables)
3 tbsp Charlie all-purpose stir-fry sauce (recipe below)
⅓ cup water (85 ml)

Stir-fried noodles
4 cups add-ins (raw proteins and vegetables)
3 cups noodles of choice, cooked (200g fresh or 100g dried)
3 tbsp Charlie all-purpose stir-fry sauce (recipe below)
⅓ cup water (85 ml)

Additional flavourings
Sriracha, chilli bean paste or other spicy addition
Sweet chilli sauce
Sesame oil
Substitute the water with pineapple juice or orange juice
Thai basil, garlic chives or coriander leaves
Chinese five spice

Saute the aromatics: Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok over high heat. Add your choice of base flavourings and stir for 10 seconds until light golden.

Stir-fry: Add the stir-fry add-ins, starting with the ingredients that take the longest (eg onion, proteins, carrot go in first, leaving leafy greens like cabbage and Asian greens until the end). Stir constantly or they will become watery.

Noodle option: Add the noodles (if using).

Add the Charlie stir-fry sauce plus water, any additional flavourings you’re using and leafy greens.

Reduce sauce: Gently toss to combine and cook for about one minute. The sauce will become a thick, glossy sauce that coats your stir-fry.

Serve immediately! Serve stir-fries over rice. The noodles can be divided between bowls and served as is.

Interactive

Notes

  • Always mince garlic with a knife for stir-fries, rather than using a garlic press, which makes the garlic paste-like so it burns, spits and sticks to the wok.

  • Protein suggestions: Finely sliced chicken, pork, beef, medium whole prawns or even minced meat.

  • Vegetable suggestions: Sliced onion (I almost always use), carrot, capsicum, zucchini, Asian greens (separate stems from leaves, put stems in first as they take longer to cook), cabbage, mushrooms, bean sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower (steam before use), baby corn (canned or fresh), bamboo shoots (canned).

  • Noodle options: 200g fresh noodles (from the fridge), such as Hokkien noodles; 125g dried noodles (egg, wheat or rice noodles); two large or three small ramen cakes.Prepare them as per the packet directions.

Charlie, my all-purpose stir-fry sauce

Makes 1½ cups (375ml), enough for 16 serves

Prep 5 min

Cook Nil

Here’s my Swiss army knife of stir-fry sauces. It’s a classic Chinese brown sauce that has enough flavour to use just as is, but is also neutral enough as a base you can build on with other added flavours.

“Brown sauce” sounded a bit ick, so I ended up always calling it “Charlie” – as in Charlie Brown. Charlie is my trusty sidekick for so many different quick stir-fries. Keep a stash of this stuff on hand in your fridge like I do. It’ll save you time and again when you need to whip up a weeknight dinner in a flash.

½ cup light soy sauce (125 ml)
½ cup oyster sauce (125 ml)
¼ cup Chinese cooking wine (60ml)
¼ cup cornflour (30g)
1 tbsp white sugar
2 tbsp sesame oil
1 tsp white pepper (or more!)

Place all the ingredients in a jar and shake well to combine. Store Charlie in the fridge and shake well before use.

To use, mix three tablespoons of Charlie with one-third cup (85 ml) water to make a stir-fry or stir-fried noodles for two people.

This will last in the fridge for six weeks or more, subject to the shelf life of the ingredients used. Shake the jar every couple of days to prevent the cornflour from settling and hardening on the base of the jar. Not suitable for freezing.

Notes

  • Light soy sauce can be substituted with all-purpose soy sauce though the sauce will be darker in colour.

  • Chinese cooking wine can be substituted with low-salt chicken stock, though this will reduce the shelf life of the sauce to one week.

  • This is an edited extract from RecipeTin Eats: Dinner, by Nagi Maehashi. Available now out from Pan Macmillan Australia ($49.99).

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Ottawa Senators won't comment on report saying team could soon be for sale

    The Ottawa Senators are not commenting on a report published Tuesday that said the team's board of directors are lining up for a potential sale, months after the passing of owner Eugene Melnyk. Los Angeles-based Sportico reports the Sens have hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), a sport banking firm that acts as an arranger in sales of professional sports teams — like a real estate agent. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Senators said the organization would not comment on the report. Bruce Firest

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Mitchell Miller signing proves hockey has learned nothing

    It has again been made clear that hockey has learned nothing, and that the insidious and toxic culture of the game persists.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic