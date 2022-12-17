Prep schools vulnerable to closure as middle class families rein in spending

Prep School

Preparatory schools will be “especially vulnerable” to closure over the next few years as the squeezed middle classes look to save money amid the cost of living crisis.

Parents are increasingly opting to save money on primary stage education to put towards their child’s private secondary school fees, instead of paying from the age of four all the way up to 18, experts warned.

This comes as a string of prep schools have closed their doors this year, as parents have struggled with rising costs.

Melanie Sanderson of the Good Schools Guide, an education expert, said: “I think prep schools are especially vulnerable.”

She added: “If you wanted to send your child to Highgate or St. Paul's, and you've got a bright kid – they've got to be really bright to get in there anyway – you might save that £20,000-odd a year at primary level and for secondary school.”

There are also fears VAT could be charged on school fees if Labour wins the next general election. Julie Robinson, the chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, a not-for-profit organisation, said the “sharp shock” of tax on school fees would “inevitably mean that fees will become unaffordable for many”.

Ms Sanderson said that schools outside the South East would be hardest hit by the economic downturn and feared some would be forced to close.

“Schools need to plan, they need to start doing it now, they've essentially got three years to make a proper plan of action to survive,” she said.

The warning comes after a number of preparatory schools have closed this year, such as Ashbrooke House School in Weston-super-Mare, which closed in July. The school blamed “the pandemic, the increasing high cost of living and other financial burdens” for a substantial decline in pupil numbers. Deepdene School in Hove, West Sussex, shut in April this year as a result of falling pupil numbers.

The average term fees for a private junior day school for 2022 is £4,827, with boarding schools costing £8,951 per term at junior level, according to the Independent Schools Council annual census. This is a 3pc rise compared with 2021, the second lowest fee rise since 2000.

Christopher King of the Independent Association of Prep Schools, which represents schools, said: “Speculation about how a combination of factors may, or may not, come together to put financial pressure on prep schools at some distant point in the future is deeply unhelpful not only to those schools, but to the independent education sector as a whole.”

He added: “No independent school can rest on its laurels in the current financial climate but we are confident our members are extremely well placed to face the challenges ahead and to continue to deliver education of the very highest standard to the children in their care.”