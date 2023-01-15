Prep roundup: Corona Centennial wins in trip to Hoophall Classic
On Saturday, Corona Centennial added to its resume of facing top basketball opponents. The Huskies (17-3) took a cross-country trip to Massachusetts and came away with a 66-62 victory over New Jersey Camden at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.
Duke-bound Jared McCain made six three-pointers and finished with 27 points for Centennial. Aaron McBride added 11 points and Devin Williams 10.
Duke commit Jared McCain pulled up from the NBA range@J_mccain_24 pic.twitter.com/4QA7k6wLCz
— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 15, 2023
Kentucky commit DJ Wagner led Camden with 27 points.
Foothill 62, Chaparral 53: Trying to come up with eight teams for the Southern Section Open Division basketball playoffs is going to be a guessing game for the next few weeks, but one team in the mix is surging Foothill, which won its 15th consecutive game. Foothill is 20-1 and owns a victory over Rancho Christian. Travis Paleo scored 16 points, and Carlo Billings had 15.
Dominguez 71, Viewpoint 44: Isaac Sowell had 33 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks for Dominguez.
Rolling Hills Prep 57, Inglewood 33: JV Brown finished with 19 points for Rolling Hills Prep.
Westchester 54, Peninsula 46: Michael Hill scored 17 points for the Comets.
Providence 76, Taft 73: Providence picked up the triumph at Village Christian.
Village Christian 64, Littlerock 46: Thomas Luczak had 15 points, making seven of eight shots, for Village Christian.
Servite 60, Palisades 50 (2OT): In double overtime, the Friars prevailed. Aaron Balistrieri had 12 points for Servite.
Thousand Oaks 82, Cleveland 61: Trent MacLean finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.
Mayfair 67, Esperanza 62: Desmon Botts had 24 points and eight rebounds for Mayfair.
Congratulations to Malik Khouzam tonight he became Walnuts ALL TIME LEADING SCORER. @TopPreps @PrepHoopsSoCal @SGVNSCORES @SGVNSports @James_Escarcega @MattyK31 @HoopsCal @Walnut_Mustangs @SoCalVarsity @210PrepSports pic.twitter.com/Ct7isIlM45
— Walnut Basketball (@walnut_bball) January 15, 2023
Walnut 74, Arcadia 56: Malik Khouzam scored 23 points and became Walnut's all-time scoring leader with 1,476 career points.
St. Monica 61, Lynwood 60: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scored 41 points in the loss for Lynwood at Fairfax.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79, Oakwood 66: Caleb Foster finished with 24 points and Mercy Miller 21 for Notre Dame.
Girls' basketball
What a play by USC commit JuJu Watkins 🔥🔥 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/9Bei3CB741
— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 14, 2023
Sierra Canyon 67, Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 55: Despite an ankle injury to Juju Watkins that caused her to limp for much of the second half, the Trailblazers (19-0) stayed unbeaten with a victory at the Hoophall Classic. Watkins finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Mackenly Randolph had 22 points and 14 rebounds.
Westchester 64, Long Beach Poly 44: The unbeaten Comets (19-0) showed they also can beat Southern Section schools. Mariah Blake scored 23 points. Andrea Perkins led Poly with 18 points.
Windward 69, Corona Santiago 48: Skye Belker contributed 29 points and Olivia Lagao 16 for Windward.
Ontario Christian 57, Bishop Montgomery 55: Ontario Christian pulled out the win at Mater Dei.
Mater Dei 62, Sage Hill 50: In a battle between two of the top teams from Orange County, the Monarchs won on their home court.
Girls' water polo
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions MVP is senior GK @annareed_17 of @NewportAquatics, while Newport junior center @ryanchalupnik, right, was all-tournament team. Angie Peterson, center, made a couple big goals late for the Sailors as well. @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/Wq282dviBd
— Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) January 15, 2023
Newport Harbor 13, Laguna Beach 11 (OT): Newport Harbor rallied to win the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions in overtime.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.