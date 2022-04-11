Prep Rewind Weekend: Hough edges Myers Park in Jack Sink tourney opener

Hough and Myers Park got the annual Jack Sink Easter Break high school baseball tournament off to a big start Friday night, producing 24 runs and several rallies.

In the end, Hough knocked off the host Mustangs 13-11.

The Jack Sink tournament, named for the late longtime Myers Park High baseball coach, is a five-day event that continues with games Monday through Wednesday this week.

Games are scheduled for fields at Myers Park, East Mecklenburg and South Mecklenburg high schools.

In Friday’s opener, Hough improved to 16-0 on the season, scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning to break an 11-11 tie. The Huskies had taken a 10-2 lead in the fourth after scoring five times, but Myers Park (9-4) rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game at 11-all.

Aiden Evans, Brock Donnelly and Tad Hudson each had two hits for Hough, with Donnelly also walking twice and Hudson driving in five runs. Myers Park, which outhit Hough 13-11, got two RBI from Thomas Bolt.

The Mustangs were hurt by six errors.

In Saturday’s Jack Sink Tournament games:

Carolina Royals 8, Hough 6: The Royals, a team of students who are homeschooled or attend schools without baseball teams, handed Hough its first loss of the season.

Charlotte Latin 7, East Mecklenburg 5: The Hawks rallied from a 4-3 deficit with four runs in the seventh innings. Ryan Sweet had three hits and two RBI.

Charlotte Catholic 12, Charlotte Stampede 2: The Cougars totaled 13 hits for the victory. The Stampede, another homeschool-based team, got two hits from J.J. Harrell.

South Mecklenburg 6, Independence 3: Phillip Molesky and Brody Taylor each drove in two runs for the Sabres, who rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Monday’s tournament schedule:

At Myers Park: Charlotte Catholic vs. Charlotte Stampede, 1 p.m.; Butler vs. Cannon School, 4; Charlotte Country Day vs. Myers Park, 7

At East Mecklenburg: Providence Day vs. East Forsyth, 4; Charlotte Christian vs. East Mecklenburg, 7

At South Mecklenburg: Hough vs. South Mecklenburg, 1; Charlotte Latin vs. Mallard Creek, 4; Covenant Day vs. Charlotte Catholic, 7

Tuesday’s tournament schedule:

At Myers Park: East Forsyth vs. Myers Park, 1; Covenant Day vs. Charlotte Stampede, 4; Independence vs. Charlotte Christian, 7

At South Mecklenburg: Charlotte Country Day vs. Hopewell, 4; Butler vs. South Mecklenburg, 7

At East Mecklenburg: Providence Day vs. Charlotte Catholic, 4; Cannon School vs. Mallard Creek, 7

Wednesday’s tournament schedule:

At Myers Park: Cannon School vs. Hopewell, 4; Mallard Creek vs. Providence Day, 7

At South Mecklenburg: Charlotte Christian vs. East Forsyth, 4; Charlotte Latin vs. Butler, 7

At East Mecklenburg: Charlotte Country Day vs. Independence, 4; Covenant Day vs. East Mecklenburg, 7

Here are other results from the weekend’s games and matches:

Weekend standouts

A.J. Colombo (Cuthbertson boys’ lacrosse): Colombo, whose three older sisters were lacrosse and field hockey standout, scored five goals and added five assists in his team’s 19-1 rout of Sun Valley. Colombo has 37 goals this season and is scoring on 55.2 percent of his shots.

Lily Huneycutt (West Stanly softball): Huneycutt, a junior, tossed a one-hitter and struck out nine as the Colts edged Central Cabarrus 1-0. Huneycutt is 10-2 this season with a 1.37 earned run average and three shutouts.

Grace Manning (Weddington softball): Manning, a senior, doubled and homered, driving in five runs, as the Warriors outscored Sun Valley 12-9.

Phillip Molesky (South Mecklenburg baseball): Molesky drove in two runs Friday, as the Sabres beat Olympic 9-1 in a South Meck 4A game. Then he added two RBI Saturday in his team’s 6-3 come-from-behind win over Independence in the Jack Sink Easter Break Tournament.

Track and field

The West Henderson boys and Marvin Ridge girls captured team titles Saturday in the Odell Williams Invitational meet at East Burke High.

Boys’ leaders: West Henderson 110.83; Marvin Ridge 96; Rocky River 78; Alexander Central 49.33; Watauga 46 (Independence was ninth).

Top boys’ performers: Mosley Saw (Independence) first in 110-meter hurdles and second in 300 hurdles; Victor Byrd (Rocky River) first in 200 dash and ran on winning 4-by-400 relay team.

Girls’ leaders: Marvin Ridge 147.33; Watauga 90.33; West Henderson 83.33; Independence 57; Rocky River 48

Top girls’ performers: Cameron Harvell (Rocky River) first in 100 hurdles and second in 200 dash; Maya Love (Independence) first in 200 dash, second in 100 dash, and sixth in long jump; Alexis Willis (Stuart Cramer) first in triple jump and second in long jump; and Alexandra Jefferson (Rocky River) first in shot put and second in discus.

Baseball

QUEEN CITY 3A-4A

Hopewell 17, West Mecklenburg 0 (Game 1)

Hopewell 10, West Mecklenburg 0 (Game 2)

Chambers 4, North Mecklenburg 3 (Game 1): Aligee Smith drove in two runs for Chambers, while Ryan Clark had three RBI for the Vikings.

Chambers 9, North Mecklenburg 8 (Game 2): Chambers’ Skylar Murray had two hits and scored three times, while North Mecklenburg’s Christian Torres tripled and scored twice.

SOUTH MECK 4A

Ardrey Kell 15, Harding 0 (Game 1)

Ardrey Kell 17, Harding 0 (Game 2)

South Mecklenburg 9, Olympic 1: Phillip Molesky’s two hits and two RBI led the Sabres.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Charlotte Catholic 2, Butler 1 (8 innings): Starter Joey Ruller worked seven innings and allowed just three hits, striking out 18. Reliever Jake Young pitched the eighth inning and got the victory.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 4, Providence Day 3 (10 innings): The Knights (15-2) got two hits apiece from Tanner McCammon and Judd Utermark. Two Charlotte Christian pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts.

Charlotte Latin 10, Charlotte Country Day 0: Ryan Sweet homered and drove in three runs for the Hawks.

GREATER METRO 4 4A

Lake Norman 10, Cox Mill 6: The first-place Wildcats improved to 8-0 in the conference, as Jared Smith singled and homered and drove in three runs. Cox Mill’s James Green II had two hits.

Mooresville 10, West Cabarrus 4: Jake Modrak led the victors with two hits and three RBI. Owen Lazarus stroked two doubles for West Cabarrus.

South Iredell 7, A.L. Brown 1: Tyler Hughesman pitched a complete game for the victory, allowing four hits and striking out 11.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

Porter Ridge 8, Marvin Ridge 3

Sun Valley 10, Piedmont 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 14, Ashe County 0: Dusty Sigmon smacked two doubles and drove in three runs for the Cougars.

Hibriten 13, Freedom 7

South Caldwell 6, Watauga 3

SANDHILLS 3A-4A

Lee County 8, Richmond Senior 4

Scotland County 5, Pinecrest 3

Union Pines 10, Hoke County 4 (Game 1)

Union Pines 12, Hoke County 0 (Game 2)

BIG SOUTH 3A

Crest 2, North Gaston 1

Forestview 9, Hunter Huss 3

Kings Mountain 5, South Point 4: The Mountaineers improved to 7-1 in league play.

Stuart Cramer 5, Ashbrook 0: The Storm’s Mason Craig had two hits and two RBI.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Jesse Carson 2, Central Cabarrus 1: With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jesse Carson’s Hayden Simmerson doubled, then scored on Jordan King’s single.

Northwest Cabarrus 4, Lake Norman Charter 2: Tanner Kale doubled and drove in two runs for the victors.

South Rowan 5, East Rowan 3: South Rowan (10-3, 7-1) handed the Mustangs (13-2, 7-1) their first conference loss and created a first-place tie.

West Rowan 11, Concord 1: Matthew Connelly homered and drove in three Falcon runs. Concord’s Nick Simpson hit a single and a double.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

Fred T. Foard 7, West Iredell 0: Four Tiger pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

Hickory 5, North Lincoln 4

St. Stephens 2, North Iredell 0: Julien Peissel pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine in six innings, and Joshua Barkley finished the shutout by pitching the seventh inning.

ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A

West Stanly 11, Forest Hills 0 (Game 1)

West Stanly 10, Forest Hills 1 (Game 2): The Colts improved to 13-1 overall with the doubleheader sweep.

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Metrolina Christian 11, SouthLake Christian 3: The Warriors won it with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning. Nick Noto had two hits for SouthLake Christian.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Bunker Hill 2, West Lincoln 1

Lincolnton 6, Bandys 4: The outcome left Bandys (8-2) one game ahead of Lincolnton (7-3) in the conference standings.

Maiden 12, West Caldwell 3

Newton-Conover 10, East Burke 6

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 2A

Chase 16, Brevard 1

East Rutherford 10, Hendersonville 0

R-S Central 9, Patton 2

FOOTHILLS ATHLETIC

Hickory Christian 7, Davidson Day 6

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

Lincoln Charter 8, Langtree Charter 7 (8 innings): Mason Smith, Dylan Verdi and Matt Cipriano homered for Lincoln Charter.

Pine Lake Prep 8, Mountain Island Charter 6: Pine Lake’s Carter Helein drove in three runs, while Tiger Coffin had two RBI for Mountain Island.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A-2A

East Davidson 12, Salisbury 2

South Davidson 11, Thomasville 4

West Davidson 18, Lexington 0

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A-2A

Bessemer City 19, Thomas Jefferson Academy 5: Zack Badger and Jashawn Thomas each drove in four runs for the Yellowjackets.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Draughn 10, Mountain Heritage 0

Madison County 9, C.D. Owen 5

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Jay M. Robinson 3, South Stanly 0: Freshman Jake Barbee pitched a three-hitter over 6.1 innings, and Christian Henry finished with a save.

North Stanly 6, Mount Pleasant 2

METRO 8 1A

Piedmont Community Charter 12, Carolina International 2: Brendon Langley had a hit and an RBI for the Comets in the loss.

NONCONFERENCE

Forsyth Home Educators 9, Charlotte Stampede 5

Hickory Ridge 8, Carmel Christian 2

North Hills Christian 19, Hickory Christian 4

Union Academy 15, Bradford Prep 1: Union Academy’s Jeremiah Shine went 4-for-4, with a double and a triple.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Hickory Ridge 11, West Stanly 0: Garrett Pyne pitched a complete-game victory, as the Ragin’ Bulls snapped West Stanly’s 11-game winning streak.

Lexington (SC) 16, Charlotte Christian 4

Softball

SOUTH MECK 4A

Ardrey Kell 9, Myers Park 2: The Knights won behind Grace McKee’s two hits, three runs and two RBI.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 7, Providence Day 3

GREATER METRO 4 4A

A.L. Brown 15, Cox Mill 9: Cox Mill’s Allyson Campbell had three hits and three RBI.

Lake Norman 1, West Cabarrus 0: Lake Norman improved to 12-1 overall behind Linda Moore’s four-hitter.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

Marvin Ridge 13, Cuthbertson 2

Piedmont 6, Porter Ridge 0: Piedmont’s Skye Harrington homered and drove in two runs.

Weddington 12, Sun Valley 9: Grace Manning had two hits and five RBI, and Madelyn Miller added three hits and two runs for Weddington. Camie Jones went 3-for-4 and scored twice for Sun Valley.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 12, Ashe County 1: Kenzie Church homered and drove in five runs for the Cougars.

Hibriten 10, Freedom 0

South Caldwell 14, Watauga 0

SANDHILLS 3A-4A

Hoke County 14, Richmond Senior 7

Southern Lee 9, Pinecrest 1

Scotland County 13, Union Pines 2

BIG SOUTH 3A

North Gaston 9, Forestview 3

Stuart Cramer 14, South Point 2: The Storm’s Payton Conroy smacked a grand slam, and Andrea Detweiler added three hits, three runs and two RBI. South Point’s Annie Risk had a single and a triple.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 11, South Rowan 0: Haylee Salter and Rachel Presley each drove in two runs for the Vikings.

East Rowan 13, Lake Norman Charter 3: Lake Norman Charter’s Erin Fitzsimmons smacked three hits and drove in two runs.

Jesse Carson 15, Concord 3: Makayla Johnson had two hits, two runs and two RBI for the victors.

West Rowan 16, Northwest Cabarrus 0: Ezra Nance’s grand slam led the Falcons.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

Fred T. Foard 10, West Iredell 0: The Tigers’ Alyssa Smith tossed a four-hitter.

North Lincoln 10, Hickory 1

St. Stephens 4, North Iredell 2

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Bandys 11, Lincolnton 5: Bandys’ Caroline McIntosh doubled and tripled.

Maiden 9, West Caldwell 0

West Lincoln 15, Bunker Hill 0: Etta Godfrey drove in three runs for West Lincoln.

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 2A

East Rutherford 12, Hendersonville 1

R-S Central 15, Patton 2

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

Mountain Island Charter 4, Pine Lake Prep 3: The Raptors’ Kaylan Brown led the way with two hits and two RBI.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A-2A

East Davidson 10, Lexington 0

Salisbury 16, Thomasville 1 (Game 1)

Salisbury 18, Thomasville 2 (Game 2)

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

C.D. Owen 13, Madison County 11

Mountain Heritage 8, Draughn 2

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant 9, North Stanly 0

South Stanly 17, Jay M. Robinson 0: South Stanly’s Emma Campbell drove in four runs.

NONCONFERENCE

Metrolina Christian 3, Charlotte Latin 0

SATURDAY’S GAME

West Stanly 1, Central Cabarrus 0: Lily Huneycutt tossed a one-hitter as the Colts (10-3) edged the Vikings (9-3) in a battle of softball powers. Losing pitcher Brantleigh Parrott allowed six hits and struck out 10.

Girls’ soccer

SOUTH MECK 4A

Ardrey Kell 4, Myers Park 0: Taylor Suarez, Avery Richlands, Claire Smith, and Maddie Montgomery each scored a goal, as the Knights improved to 12-0-1. Myers Park fell to 6-3-2.

GREATER METRO 4 4A

Cox Mill 9, A.L. Brown 0: Savannah Noll scored three times for Cox Mill.

Hickory Ridge 0, South Iredell 0: Hickory Ridge goalkeeper Lindsay Corwin played the first 30 minutes with three saves, and Gracie Murray finished 50 minutes of regulation and 20 overtime minutes with five saves. South Iredell goalkeeper Abigail McKinney worked the entire 100 minutes, with six saves. South Iredell (10-1-1, 6-1-1) remains atop the conference standings.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

Cuthbertson 0, Marvin Ridge 0: Cuthbertson’s Madison Canamare and Marvin Ridge’s Lia Doohan each got clean sheets.

Piedmont 4, Porter Ridge 1 (OT): The Panthers exploded for three goals in the 20 overtime minutes. Madeline Ballard and Estefany Flores-Berman each had a goal and an assist.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 3, Ashe County 1

Hibriten 2, Freedom 1

Watauga 5, South Caldwell 0

SANDHILLS 3A-4A

Hoke County 3, Scotland County 2

Richmond Senior 2, Southern Lee 1

Union Pines 3, Lee County 2

BIG SOUTH 3A

Crest 11, Ashbrook 2

South Point 6, Stuart Cramer 0: The Raiders remained unbeaten (11-0, 8-0), as Grace Smith scored two goals and added an assist, and Caitlyn Federation got the shutout in goal.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 2, South Rowan 0: Vikings’ goalkeeper Claudia Pedroza got the clean sheet.

Concord 6, Jesse Carson 5 (OT): Concord rallied from a 5-3 deficit. Elena Foley led the Spiders with three goals.

Northwest Cabarrus 6, West Rowan 0

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

St. Stephens 2, North Iredell 0

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Newton-Conover 3, Bandys 3

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 2A

Chase 2, R-S Central 1

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A-2A

Thomas Jefferson Academy 9, Bessemer City 0

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Gray Stone Day 2, Jay M. Robinson 0: Mattie Grace Story and Millie Roberts each scored once for Gray Stone Day.

SATURDAY MATCH

Cannon School 2, Rabun Gap (GA) 0: Abby Crane got the shutout in goal.

Boys’ lacrosse

FRIDAY

Ardrey Kell 12, Duncan (SC) Byrnes 8: The Knights were led by Ryan Curry (four goals).

Charlotte Country Day 12, Durham Academy 5

Community School of Davidson 14, Mountain Island Charter 3: Casey Koster scored five goals and had an assist for the Spartans.

Cuthbertson 19, Sun Valley 1: A.J. Colombo (five goals) led the Cavaliers.

Mooresville 12, South Iredell 0

St. Stephens 25, Watauga 1

SATURDAY

Charlotte Christian 10, SouthLake Christian 3

Marvin Ridge 8, Worthington (OH) Kilbourne 6

Girls’ lacrosse

FRIDAY

Charlotte Latin 20, Durham Academy 12: The Hawks outscored the Cavaliers 14-6 in the second half and handed Durham Academy only its second loss in eight matches this season.

Cuthbertson 13, Catawba Ridge (SC) 11

Davidson Day 13, Asheville School 9

Mooresville 11, South Iredell 6: Mooresville’s Ciara Cacciatore scored six goals.

Myers Park 20, Holly Springs 18: Lauren Kelly’s four goals and two assists helped the Mustangs hand the Golden Hawks only their second loss in 14 outings.

St. Stephens 22, Watauga 3

SATURDAY

Charlotte Catholic 22, East Chapel Hill 13: The Cougars improved to 12-2 and handed East Chapel Hill (10-1-1) its first loss of the season.

Myers Park 15, Hoggard 5

