Prep playoffs: TRAC 4-0 in baseball openers; top seed upset; softball begins Wednesday

All four Tri-River Athletic Conference high school baseball teams in action Tuesday won Central Section first-round playoff games, two as lower seeds.

No. 6 Clovis East, No. 7 Clovis, No. 9 Reedley and No. 14 Clovis North all advanced to Thursday quarterfinals in Division II where top-seeded Kerman was upset.

TRAC champion Buchanan is the No. 1 seed in D-I, an eight-team bracket that begins Thursday.

Softball action begins for most Wednesday. TRAC champion Clovis North is the No. 1 seed in D-I which begins Friday.

All preliminary games this week and next are hosted by the higher seed and scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. unless a change is agreed upon by both teams.

Championship games are planned for May 27-28 at neutral sites.

All six softball finals are planned for Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State. Baseball finals are expected to be split between Fresno State and Visalia.

Baseball

Division I

Thursday quarterfinals: No. 8 Frontier at No. 1 Buchanan; No. 5 Righetti at No. 4 Clovis West; No. 6 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 3 Bullard; No. 7 San Joaquin Memorial at No. 2 Stockdale

Division II

Tuesday first round: No. 16 St. Joseph 3, No. 1 Kerman 2; No. 9 Central 5, No. 8 Reedley 3; No. 5 Ridgeview 4, No. 12 Centennial 2; No. 4 Bakersfield Christian 3, No. 13 Redwood 1; No. 14 Clovis North 2, No. 3 San Luis Obispo 0; No. 6 Clovis East 8, No. 11 Templeton 3; No. 7 Clovis 2, No. 10 Fresno 1; No. 2 Arroyo Grande 12, No. 15 Nipomo 1

Thursday quarterfinals: No. 16 St. Joseph at No. Central; No. 5 Ridgeview at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian; No. 14 Clovis North at No. 6 Clovis East; No. 7 Clovis at No. 2 Arroyo Grande

Division III

Tuesday first round: No. 1 Kingsburg 5, No. 16 Edison 4; No. 8 Porterville 8, No. 9 Highland 2; No. 5 Monache 17, No. 12 Sierra Pacific 5; No. 13 Bakersfield 4, No. 4 Taft 3; No. 3 Morro Bay 5, No. 14 El Diamante 7; No. 6 Hanford 8, No. 11 Sanger 6; No. 7 Tulare Western 4, No. 10 Paso Robles 0; No. 15 Mt. Whitney 6, No. 2 Pioneer Valley 1

Thursday quarterfinals: No. 8 Porterville at No. 1 Kingsburg; No. 13 Bakersfield at No. 5 Monache; No. 6 Hanford at No. 3 Morro Bay; No. 15 Mt. Whitney at No. 7 Tulare Western

Division IV

Tuesday first round: No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 12, No. 16 Dinuba 10; No. 9 Atascadero 6, No. 8 Arvin 4; No. 5 Madera South 12, No. 12 Golden West 1; No. 13 Mission Prep 7, No. 4 Hanford West 5; No. 14 Lemoore 13, No. 3 Dos Palos 12; No. 6 Washington Union 3, No. 11 Central Valley Christian 1; No. 10 Wasco 9, No. 7 Independence 4; No. 15 Garces 8, No. 2 Bishop Union 2

Thursday quarterfinals: No. 9 Atascadero at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 13 Mission Prep at No. 5 Madera South; No. 14 Lemoore at No. 6 Washington Union; No. 15 Garces at No. 10 Wasco

Division V

Tuesday first round: No. 1 Kennedy 16, No. 16 Hoover 0; No. 9 Mammoth 10, No. 8 East Bakersfield 2; No. 5 Mission Oak 3, No. 12 McLane 2; No. 4 Fowler 10, No. 13 Stathmore 1; No. 3 Immanuel 4, No. 14 Tehachapi 2; No. 6 Exeter 7, No. 11 North 0; No. 10 Firebaugh 17, No. 7 Chowchilla 6; No. 2 Minarets 11, No. 15 Yosemite 5

Thursday quarterfinals: No. 9 Mammoth at No. 1 Kennedy; No. 5 Mission Oak at No. 4 Fowler; No. 6 Exeter at No. 3 Immanuel; No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 2 Minarets

Division VI

Tuesday first round: No. 1 Sierra 11, No. 16 Laton 1; No. 8 Farmersville 18, No. 9 South 10; No. 5 Rosamond 26, No. 12 Lone Pine 0; No. 4 Boron 12, No 13 Trona 0; No. 3 Mendota 18, No. 14 Kings Christian 4; No. 6 Lindsay 6, No. 11 Caruthers 2; No. 7 Chavez 3, No. 10 Orange Cove 1; No. 2 Fresno Christian 23, No. 15 Granite Hills 2

Thursday quarterfinals: No. 8 Farmersville at No. 1 Sierra; No. 5 Rosamond at No. 4 Boron; No. 6 Lindsay at No. 3 Mendota; No. 7 Chavez at No. 2 Fresno Christian

Softball

Division I

Friday quarterfinals: No. 8 Stockdale at No. 1 Clovis North; No. 5 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 4 Central; No. 6 Paso Robles at No. 3 Clovis; No. 7 Centennial at No. 2 Buchanan

Division II

Wednesday first round: No. 16 Sanger at No. 1 Hanford; No. 9 Redwood at No. 8 Selma, 4:15 p.m.; No. 12 Independence at No. 5 Madera; No. 13 El Diamante at No. 4 St. Joseph; No. 14 Tulare Western at No. 3 Arroyo Grande; No. 11 Kingsburg at No. 6 Clovis East, 6 p.m.; No. 10 Clovis West at No. 7 Bullard; No. 15 Mission Oak at No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Division III

Wednesday first round: No. 16 Edison at No. 1 Fowler; No. 9 Coalinga at No. 8 Taft; No. 5 Monache 3, No. 12 Chowchilla 1 (Tuesday); No. 13 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 Frontier; No. 14 Templeton at No. 3 Highland, 4 p.m.; No. 11 Dinuba at No. 6 Garces; No. 10 Reedley at No. 7 Tulare Western; No. 15 Kerman at No. 2 Wasco

Division IV

Wednesday first round: No. 16 Sunnyside at No. 1 Orange Cove; No. 9 Golden West at No. 8 Foothill; No. 12 San Joaquin Memorial at No. 5 Dos Palos; No. 13 Bakersfield at No. 4 Morro Bay; No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Shafter, No. 11 Pioneer Valley at No. 6 Chavez; No. 10 San Luis Obispo at No. 7 Sierra Pacific; No. 15 Hanford West at No. 3 Mission Prep

Division V

Wednesday first round: No. 16 North at No. 1 Boron; No. 9 Golden Valley at No. 8 Bishop Union, 4 p.m.; No. 12 Porterville at No. 5 Woodlake; No 13 Fresno Christian 3, No. 4 Immanuel 2, 8 innings (Tuesday); No. 14 Miramonte at No. 3 California City, 3:15 p.m.; No. 11 Washignton Union at No. 6 Riverdale; No. 10 Mt. Whitney at No. 7 McLane; No. 15 Fresno at No. 2 Caruthers

Division VI

Wednesday first round: No. 16 Farmersville at No. 1 Lone Pine, No. 9 Lindsay at No. 8 Immanuel Christian; No. 12 Summit Charter at No. 5 Kern Valley, 3:30 p.m.; No. 13 Mojave at No. 4 Arvin; No. 3 Parlier 7, No. 14 Mendota 3 (Tuesday); No. 11 Firebaugh at No. 6 Nipomo; No. 10 Orcutt at No. 7 Laton; No. 15 Corcoran at No. 2 Central Valley Christian