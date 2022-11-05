Prep football roundup: Scores, highlights and more from around the Sacramento area

·6 min read

The Elk Grove Thundering Herd won their playoff opener when they hosted the Johnson Warriors on Friday. The final score was 48-12.

The Elk Grove Thundering Herd’s scorers: David Hale scored a touchdown, Dylan Archuleta scored a touchdown, J. Rosales scored two touchdowns, Mason Vazquez scored a touchdown, Wayshawn Parker scored two touchdowns and Bryan Cervantes kicked five extra points.

Sheldon Huskies beat Lincoln Trojans

The Sheldon Huskies won their home game 33-22 against the Lincoln Trojans on Friday.

For the Sheldon Huskies: Scott Nixon scored four touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion, Devin Green scored a touchdown and Zach Wilton kicked a point

The Huskies started the game well and were in the lead 6-0 after the first quarter.

At halftime the Huskies were in the lead 12-0.

The third quarter ended 6-8 in the Trojans’ favor, and the score was 18-8 going into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies ended the game well and won 33-22.

Defeat for Tracy Bulldogs at the hands of Antelope Titans

The Tracy Bulldogs lost their home game to the Antelope Titans 41-38 on Friday.

The Antelope Titans’ scorers: David Whitten scored a touchdown and kicked a point, Cassidy Cole scored two touchdowns, Curron Borders scored two touchdowns, Trevon Watson scored a touchdown and Landon Richardson scored four points.

The Bulldogs started really strong with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Titans made a comeback in the second quarter and outscored their opponent 14-7. Nonetheless, the team was behind 21-14 at halftime.

After three quarters, the Bulldogs were in the lead 27-21.

The Titans coudn’t keep it up in the second quarter, in which the Titans outscored them 7-14. At halftime the score was 21-14 to the Bulldogs.

Granite Bay Grizzlies beat Inderkum Tigers

The Granite Bay Grizzlies won their home game 24-14 against the Inderkum Tigers on Friday.

The Inderkum Tigers’ scorers: Giovanni Jorlen scored a touchdown, K. Boone-Nelson scored a touchdown and K. Mishra scored two points.

The teams played evenly in the first quarter, which ended scoreless.

The Grizzlies led 17-0 at halftime.

After three quarters, the Grizzlies were in the lead 17-7.

The game ended in a 24-14 victory for the Grizzlies.

Vacaville Bulldogs victorious against Lodi Flames

The Vacaville Bulldogs defeated the Lodi Flames 35-20 on Friday.

For the Vacaville Bulldogs: Cristian Diosdado scored a touchdown, Jemeir Buckner scored a touchdown, Liam Flaherty scored two touchdowns, Noa Siaosi scored a touchdown and Micah Navarro kicked five points

The Bulldogs started the game well and were in the lead 7-0 after the first quarter.

The home team continued to dominate in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 21-6 lead.

After three quarters, the Bulldogs were in the lead 21-14.

The Bulldogs made a strong finish and won in the end 35-20.

Woodcreek Timberwolves win 49-0 at home against Golden Valley Cougars

The Woodcreek Timberwolves won at home on Friday, handing the Golden Valley Cougars a 49-0 defeat.

Oakdale Mustangs lose at home to Roseville Tigers

The Oakdale Mustangs lost their home game against the Roseville Tigers on Friday. The final score was 28-21.

For the Roseville Tigers: Liam Crow scored a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion, Joel Bradley scored a touchdown and kicked two points and Brandon Graydon scored two touchdowns.

The Mustangs had a weak start to the game, and were behind 0-7 after the first quarter.

The Mustangs continued to have a tough time against the Tigers, who led 20-7 at halftime.

The Mustangs played well and outscored their opponent 14-0 in the third quarter. The score was 21-20 to the Oakdale Mustangs going into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs couldn’t keep it up in the second quarter, in which the Tigers outscored them 13-7. At halftime the score was 20-7 to the Tigers.

Vista del Lago Eagles lost at home to Yuba City Honkers

The Vista del Lago Eagles were defeated 48-6 at home by the Yuba City Honkers in Friday’s action.

The Vista del Lago Eagles’ scorers: Matt Long scored a touchdown

For the Yuba City Honkers: Anthony Young scored a touchdown, Brandon Sanders scored a touchdown, Kyrie Cade scored two touchdowns, Nick Afato scored three touchdowns and Jayson Lopez kicked six points.

Wood Wildcats lose at home to Capital Christian Cougars

The Wood Wildcats lost their home game against the Capital Christian Cougars on Friday. The final score was 48-13.

The Wood Wildcats’ scorers: D. Hickenbottom scored a touchdown, Zaire Fortune scored a touchdown and Carson Sacca kicked a point

For the Capital Christian Cougars: Kanye Clark scored three touchdowns, L.J. Francis scored a touchdown, Malakai Taione Tauataina scored three touchdowns and Andrew Thiel scored five points.

Lincoln Fighting Zebras win at home against Natomas Nighthawks

The Lincoln Fighting Zebras won their home game against the Natomas Nighthawks 52-34 on Friday.

The Lincoln Fighting Zebras’ scorers: Ryan Henning scored five touchdowns, Sean Cotten scored a touchdown, Thomas Mukai scored a touchdown and Zac Giles scored a field goal and scored seven points

For the Natomas Nighthawks: Mekhei Byrd scored a touchdown and Jamir Williams scored a two-point conversion.

East Union Lancers lose at home to Nevada Union Miners

The East Union Lancers lost their home game against the Nevada Union Miners on Friday. The final score was 33-28.

Dixon Rams win 24-6 at home against Foothill Mustangs

The Dixon Rams won at home on Friday, handing the Foothill Mustangs a 24-6 defeat.

For the Dixon Rams: Luis Torres scored a touchdown and scored a point, Braden Baumbach scored a touchdown and Leo Iglesias scored a field goal

Ripon wins 35-30 at home against Rosemont Wolverines

The Ripon Indians won at home on Friday, handing the Rosemont Wolverines a 35-30 defeat.

At halftime the Wolverines were ahead 7-24. But the Ripon players turned the game around and won.

The Rosemont Wolverines scorers: Michael Cherry scored three touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion, Joseph Ortiz scored a touchdown, Jose Rocha scored a two-point conversion and Kenny Hughes scored a two-point conversion.

The Ripon players had a bit of a slow start to the game, and trailed 0-8 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Ripon players continued to have a tough time against the Wolverines. The away team led 24-7 at halftime.

After three quarters, the Wolverines were in the lead 30-14.

The Ripon players had a very strong fourth quarter and outscored their opponent by a whopping 21-0. With that, they also won the game by five points.

Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos beat Modesto Christian Crusaders

The Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos won their home game 36-32 against the Modesto Christian Crusaders on Friday.

The Raging Rhinos were trailing at halftime, but the team turned the game around and won.

The Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos’ scorers: Anthony Gallagher scored a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion, Nathan Crawford scored four touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion and Mason Starbuck kicked two points

The first quarter ended with a 15-12 lead for the Raging Rhinos.

After two quarters, the Crusaders were in the lead 26-23.

The third quarter ended 7-6 in the Raging Rhinos’ favor, and the score was 32-30 going into the fourth quarter.

But the Raging Rhinos ended the game well and won 36-32.

