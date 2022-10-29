Prep football roundup: Scores, highlights and more from around the Sacramento area

The Sutter Huskies won their home game 48-7 against the Wheatland Pirates on Thursday.

For the Sutter Huskies: Luke Miller scored three touchdowns and scored two two-point conversions, Dylan Humes scored two touchdowns, Robbie Faupula scored two touchdowns and Josiah Thompson scored two points

Sutter is 10–0 while Wheatland is 0–10.

Vista del Lago Eagles lose at home to Christian Brothers Falcons

The Vista del Lago Eagles lost their home game against the Christian Brothers Falcons on Friday. The final score was 37-35.

Defense controlled the game in the first quarter, and neither team managed to score.

The Vista del Lago Eagles players dominated in the second quarter, outscoring their opponent by 15 points. At halftime, the team led 21-6.

In the third quarter, the home team scored 0 and the away team scored 15.

The game was neck-and-neck in the fourth quarter and ended with the Christian Brothers Falcons players winning by just two points, 37-35.

Del Campo Cougars win at home against El Camino Eagles

The Del Campo Cougars won when they visited the El Camino Eagles on Friday. The final score was 42-6.

Ponderosa Bruins defeated at home by Nevada Union Miners

The Ponderosa Bruins suffered a 40-7 defeat at home to the Nevada Union Miners.

Woodland Wolves beat Mesa Verde Mavericks

The Woodland Wolves won their home game 30-14 against the Mesa Verde Mavericks on Friday.

Delta Saints win 43-0 at home against Foresthill Wildfires

The Delta Saints won at home on Friday, handing the Foresthill Wildfires a 43-0 defeat.

Valley Christian Lions win 34-10 at home against Western Sierra Collegiate Academy Wolves

The Valley Christian Lions won at home on Friday, handing the Western Sierra Collegiate Academy Wolves a 34-10 defeat.

The Valley Christian Lions players started strong with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The home team continued to dominate in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 34-2 lead.

After three quarters, the Valley Christian Lions players were in the lead 34-10.

The Valley Christian Lions players played incredible defense in the final quarter, shutting out the Western Sierra Wolves players and winning.

Vacaville Christian Falcons lose at home to Highlands Scots

The Vacaville Christian Falcons lost their home game against the Highlands Scots on Friday. The final score was 57-40.

Rio Vista Rams victorious against San Juan Spartans

The Rio Vista Rams defeated the San Juan Spartans 42-0 on Friday.

Oak Ridge Trojans beat Del Oro Golden Eagles

The Oak Ridge Trojans won their home game 35-21 against the Del Oro Golden Eagles on Friday.

The Oak Ridge Trojans players had a good start and were in the lead 14-7 after the first quarter.

After two quarters, the Oak Ridge Trojans players were in the lead 21-14.

The third quarter ended 7-7, and the score was 28-21 going into the fourth quarter.

The Oak Ridge Trojans players also scored the fourth quarter’s only touchdown and won the game 35-21.

Granite Bay Grizzlies win 49-7 at home against Whitney Wildcats

The Granite Bay Grizzlies won at home on Friday, handing the Whitney Wildcats a 49-7 defeat.

Natomas Nighthawks lose at home to Johnson Warriors

The Natomas Nighthawks lost their home game against the Johnson Warriors on Friday. The final score was 48-42.

The Natomas Nighthawks players had a bit of a slow start to the game, and trailed 14-7 after the first quarter.

The Natomas Nighthawks players continued to have a tough time against the Johnson Warriors players, who led 26-13 at halftime.

The Natomas Nighthawks players continued to have it rough after halftime, and the Johnson Warriors players were leading by 22 points going into the final quarter.

The Natomas Nighthawks players had a strong finish and outscored their opponent 22-6, but the Johnson Warriors managed to hold out and win the game 48-42.

Antelope Titans victorious against Inderkum Tigers

The Antelope Titans defeated the Inderkum Tigers 34-26 on Friday.

The first quarter was even and ended 7-7.

At halftime the Antelope Titans players were in the lead 14-13.

The Antelope Titans players continued a great game in the third quarter and outscored their opponent 13-7. With that, the team led 27-20 going into the final quarter.

The Antelope Titans players ended the game well and won 34-26.

Bella Vista Broncos victorious against McClatchy Lions

The Bella Vista Broncos defeated the McClatchy Lions 36-14 on Friday.

Roseville Tigers defeated at home by Woodcreek Timberwolves

The Roseville Tigers suffered a 18-15 defeat at home to the Woodcreek Timberwolves.

Cordova Lancers victorious against Florin Panthers

The Cordova Lancers defeated the Florin Panthers 54-28 on Friday.

Rodriguez Mustangs lost at home to Vanden Vikings

The Rodriguez Mustangs were defeated 7-6 at home by the Vanden Vikings in Friday’s action.

The Rodriguez Mustangs players had a good start and were in the lead 6-0 after the first quarter.

Neither team managed to score in the second quarter.

The third quarter ended 0-0, and the score was 6-0 going into the fourth quarter.

The game was neck-and-neck in the fourth quarter and ended with the Vanden Vikings players winning by just one point, 7-6.