Prep football roundup: Inderkum beats No. 16 Woodcreek; Oak Ridge, Sheldon, Jesuit roll

The Inderkum Tigers may have found themselves on homecoming night.

Using dominating line play, the Tigers beat No. 16 Woodcreek 21-7 in Capital Valley Conference play to even their record at 3-3 and 1-1 in Capital Valley Conference action. Gio Jorlen rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown and Dester Simmons had a scoring run for Inderkum, which started the season with losses to Del Oro and Grant, beat Sacramento and Cosumnes Oaks and last week lost 14-7 to Yuba City.

In other games:

▪ No. 1 Folsom beat powerhouse De La Salle on the road 24-20 as Austin Mack jumped up and over on fourth and 1 for the winner with 15 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs their second straight win at DLS. The last one was in the 2021 Northern California Division I-AA championship. Mack passed for 187 yards and hit Mason Norberg for a touchdown, and Donovan Parler-Maxey ran for 68 yards and had a touchdown for Folsom, which has only a 17-12 loss this season to NorCal No. 1-ranked Serra of San Mateo.

▪ No. 3 Monterey Trail beat Kennedy 69-0 In Metro League action by rushing for 275 yards in the first half, 99 by Jaylen Bryant. Jervin Navarro had 91 and Vontrelle Waaffer had 44 and a score to win their fourth consecutive game.

▪ No. 4 Oak Ridge blasted Pitman of Turlock 65-0 as Maddox Varella completed 15 of 22 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns, two to Sebastian Sutton, and he ran for a score to cap the nonleague schedule at 5-0. Jake Hall rushed six times for 96 yards and three scores for Oak Ridge, which hosts Folsom in a Sierra Foothill League opener on Friday.

▪ No. 6 Jesuit beat Pleasant Grove 49-0 in Delta League play as C.J. Lee passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 91 and two to move to 5-0. Trenton Dewar had five catches for 122 yards and a score, and Jagger Shaddix ran five times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Dewar and Drew Vassar each had an interception.

▪ No. 7 Rocklin rallied from 14-0 down to beat Glacier Park of Washington, 16-14 in nonleague action, winning it on a blocked punt by Nate Martin, the ball bouncing through the back of the end zone for a safety, as the Thunder moved to 4-1. After the lights went out and came back on, Rocklin stung Glacier Park with a trick play, flea flicker pass from Joey Roberts to Brody Deario, who then hit Kaleb Larson for a 38-yard touchdown. Mason Solva tied it with a 17-yard touchdown.

▪ No. 8 Sheldon beat Franklin 49-21 in the Delta League as Scott Nixon rushed for three touchdowns and caught one from Jesiah Machado, who had four touchdown tosses, two to Jeremiah Williams. Nixon, starting at running back in place of hobbled tailback star Devin Green, rushed for 230 yards, and the Huskies moved to 4-2.

▪ No. 9 Placer rolled Rio Linda 56-0 in the Foothill Valley League, leading 49-0 at the half. The second half was a running clock and lasted 30 minutes. Baylor Kelly rushed for two scores and caught a touchdown from Joshua Craycraft to move the Hillmen to 5-0.

▪ No. 13 Christian Brothers beat Sacramento 49-7 in a Capital Athletic League game deemed the “Battle for Oak Park” as Phillip Bell scored four times, twice on receptions, once on a run and with a 29-yard touchdown strike to Isiah Jordan, and Erik Jensen rushed for 160 yards.

▪ No. 14 Casa Roble beat Ponderosa 51-7 as Connor Campbell passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score to move the Rams to 4-1. Cole Owens had 101 yards receiving and ran for touchdowns, Elijah Huddle had a touchdown catch and Josh Taylor ran for 62 yards and had a 42-yard touchdown grab.

▪ No. 17 Sutter moved to 6-0 with a 42-6 rout at Colfax in a Pioneer Valley League game, having outscored teams 264-12 and remained unbeaten in league play since 2014. The Huskies rushed for 355 yards and no passing yards and two touchdowns from bullish back Joshua Gregor.

▪ No. 22 Laguna Creek beat River City 43-35 in Metro League play as Halim Tolley had kickoff return touchdowns of 90 and 85 yards, and Titus Novak ran for two scores. Mitchell Labrado had a 65-yard touchdown strike to Malachi Bean-Seay for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-2.

▪ No. 23 Roseville beat Yuba City 39-14 in the CVC as Brandon Graydon passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, two to Joel Bradley, and he ran for two to move the Tigers to 3-3.

▪ Twelve Bridges beat Bear River 25-23 in PVL play as Nathan Crawford scored the winner with a 1-yard touchdown run late. Twelve Bridges coach Chris Bean once coached at Bear River.

▪ Johnson beat Mira Loma 44-6 as Marino Fragata passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and Kirk Brown had two touchdowns and three interceptions on defense, one for a touchdown, as the Warriors moved to 4-1.

▪ Florin beat Valley 36-0 in a Greater Sacramento League game for the annual Highway 99 Trophy for the winner of this rivalry that started in 1991. Chase Xiong tossed four touchdown passes to give Florin its first victory of the season.

▪ Pioneer beat Woodland Christian 26-14 in nonleague play as Jack Carner rushed 31 times for 184 yards and two scores, and Haiden Aletto and Julian Munoz had touchdowns as the Patriots moved to 4-1. Pioneer had eight sacks, two by Brandon Nolan.