Prep football playoffs: The brackets are out. Folsom, Placer, Sutter earn top seeds

Eighty teams spread over seven divisions will continue their high school football seasons starting Friday.

On Sunday, the Sac-Joaquin Section seeding committee comprised of retired coaches, administrators and current section staffers crunched data that included strength of schedule and wins and losses.

The top six divisions are 12-team fields, with the top four teams earning byes. Division VII, featuring the smallest schools, has eight teams with no byes.

Folsom earned the No. 1 seed in Division I as the Bulldogs seek their ninth section banner since 2010. The Bulldogs (9-1) have a loss to Northern California No. 1 Serra of San Mateo, 17-12. St. Mary’s of Stockton is the No. 2 seed at 10-0, with wins over De La Salle and Central Catholic of Modesto.

Oak Ridge, tied for second in the stacked Sierra Foothill League, is the No. 3 seed, and Metro League champion Monterey Trail, with losses only to Folsom and De La Salle, is the No. 4 seed. Monterey Trail could face Folsom in a semifinal, having beaten the Bulldogs in the 2019 semifinals.

In Division II, Manteca (8-1) earned the top seed, opposite of No. 2 Del Oro, another member of the SFL. Downey of Modesto is 10-0 but did not play in a league nearly as strong as Manteca’s Valley Oak League or the SFL. SFL member Rocklin is the No. 4 seed and Granite Bay is the No. 6 seed, opening against No. 11 Inderkum.

In Division III, Placer (10-0) gained the No. 1 seed and Patterson (9-1) the No. 2 seed. Grant (7-2), which has a 49-42 loss to second-ranked Monterey Trail, is the No. 3 seed. Capital Athletic League champion Christian Brothers (8-2) is the No. 4 seed.

In Division IV, defending champion Vanden (9-1) is the top seed and Golden Empire League champion Casa Roble (9-1) is No. 2. West Park of Roseville (8-1) is the No. 3 seed and Kimball of Tracy (5-4) is the No. 4 seed.

In Division V, Sutter (10-0) earned the top seed after winning the Pioneer Valley League in the program’s first year in this section. This is an especially deep field with No. 2 Sonora (8-2), No. 3 Liberty Ranch (10-0) and No. 4 Hilmar (7-3).

In Division VI, Summerville (8-1) is the top seed and Hughson (8-2) is No. 2.

In Division VII, Ripon Christian (8-2) is the top seed but cannot host any playoff games due to CIF sanctions tied to offseason club football. Le Grande (7-2) is the No. 2 seed and opens against No. 7 Delta (9-1).

Sac-Joaquin Section football

Playoffs

Openers Nov. 5 at home sites, 7 p.m., unless noted

Division I

No. 9 Sheldon at Lincoln-Stockton

No. 12 Stagg at No. 5 Central Catholic

No. 11 Johnson at No. 6 Elk Grove

No. 10 Edison at No. 7 Turlock

Byes: No. 1 Folsom, No. 2 St. Mary’s, No. 3 Oak Ridge, No. 4 Monterey Trail

Division II

No. 9 Lodi at No. 8 Vacaville

No. 12 Gregori at No. 5 Jesuit, Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Inderkum at No. 6 Granite Bay

No. 10 Antelope at No. 7 Tracy

Byes: No. 1 Manteca, No. 2 Del Oro, No. 3 Downey, No. 4 Rocklin

Division III

No. 9 Golden Valley at No. 8 Woodcreek

No. 12 Ceres at No. 5 Merced

No. 11 Yuba City at No. 6 Vista del Lago

No. 10 Roseville at No. 7 Oakdale

Byes: No. 1 Placer, No. 2 Patterson, No. 3 Grant, No. 4 Christian Brothers

Division IV

No. 9 Buhach Colony at No. 8 Los Banos

No. 12 Natomas at No. 5 Lincoln

No. 11 Nevada Union at No. 6 East Union

No. 10 Wood vs. No. 7 Capital Christian *

Byes: No. 1 Vanden, No. 2 Casa Roble, No. 3 West Park, No. 4 Kimball

* Capital Christian cannot host due to CIF sanctions.

Division V

No. 9 Rosemont at No. 8 Ripon

No. 12 Pacheco at No. 5 Escalon

No. 11 Foothill at No. 6 Dixon

No. 10 Center at No. 7 Pioneer

Byes: No. 1 Sutter, No. 2 Sonora, No. 3 Liberty Ranch, No. 4 Hilmar

Division VI

No. 9 Union Mine at No. 8 Esparto

No. 12 Delhi at No. 5 Bradshaw Christian

No. 11 Argonaut at No. 6 Colfax

No. 10 Modesto Christian at No. 7 Twelve Bridges

Byes: No. 1 Summerville, No. 2 Hughson, No. 3 Orestimba, No. 4 Marysville

Division VII

No. 8 Rio Vista vs. No. 1 Ripon Christian *

No. 5 Mariposa at No. 4 Stone Ridge

No. 6 Gustine at No. 3 Woodland Christian

No. 7 Delta at No. 2 Le Grand

* Ripon Christian cannot host due to CIF sanctions.

For full brackets, go to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section site here