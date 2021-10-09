Prep football notebook: City intrigue builds with league showdowns

Daniel Anoh of Palisades rushes against University. He has led the Dolphins to a 7-0 start. (Craig Weston)

City Section football keeps getting more unpredictable every week. Did anyone have Huntington Park defeating unbeaten Garfield 30-29 on Friday night? It's the first time Garfield has lost to the Spartans since 2006 and the Bulldogs' first Eastern League defeat since losing to South Gate in 2017.

Who had Palisades (7-0) and Hamilton (6-0) being unbeaten going into next week's Western League game, now a title decider? Has anyone noticed that Lake Balboa Birmingham, after going 0-5 playing Southern Section opponents, has outscored City Section opponents Westchester and Taft 99-0?

There's still three weeks left in the regular season, with many big games ahead. On Friday night, the West Valley League title should be decided with Granada Hills playing at Birmingham. Standout running back Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills returned from an injury to rush for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Chatsworth.

Dorsey (5-2, 2-0) and Crenshaw (3-2, 2-0) are on a collision course to face off for the Coliseum League title on Oct. 29 at Rancho Cienega Park. Mychai Williams of Dorsey has set a school record for most interceptions in a season with eight.

In the Northern League, Lincoln (7-0, 2-0) and Franklin (6-1, 2-0) are two weeks away from playing for the title. Wilmington Banning (6-1, 2-0) got a scare in the Marine League when standout running back Jakob Galloway suffered a leg injury against Carson. He's scheduled to have the injury evaluated this coming week.

Freshmen stars: San Juan Hills started the season 0-5, but the San Juan Capistrano school has won two straight, including a 66-13 triumph over Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley. The future is bright with two outstanding freshmen making major contributions.

Quarterback Michael Tollefson, who has 12 touchdown passes, completed 10 of 11 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns against Capistrano Valley. Defensive end Weston Port has 9½ sacks.

First team to 8-0: What a job being done by former UCLA defensive back Dennis Keyes as head coach at North Hollywood Campbell Hall. He has the Vikings at 8-0 after a 34-27 win over Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep. Junior quarterback Isaiah Sepand passed for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

Special teams star: Deville Dickerson of Lompoc has returned seven punts or kickoffs for touchdowns this season and has 10 in his career.

Showdown: There will be plenty of cowboy hats in the bleachers on Friday night when Norco plays host to Corona Centennial in a filled stadium. This Big VIII League game has been anticipated for six months since Norco ended Centennial's 57-game league winning streak last spring. Centennial is 7-0. Norco is 6-1. Bally Sports will televise the game.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.