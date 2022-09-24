Prep football: Carson wins third in a row after starting 0-3

After a miserable 0-3 start, Carson High coach Mike Christensen is seeing signs of progress with three consecutive victories, including a 55-12 win over previously unbeaten Reseda Cleveland on Thursday.

Junior running back-linebacker Jerry Misaalefua scored five touchdowns. He’s the younger brother of Jack Sula, who was a standout running back for Carson in 2007 and also coached by Christensen.

“We’re getting there,” said Christensen, in his second stint at Carson. “We’re young. We’re still learning how to play. I don’t have any seniors except for the kicker. It’s just been a learning process. We just have young kids who haven’t played. We’re playing better every week.”

The improvement couldn’t have come at a better time, because the Colts begin Marine League play on Friday night against rival Wilmington Banning on the road.

Carson has won 11 City Section championships. Banning has won 12. They are trying to regain their spots as blue bloods in City Section hierarchy.

West Ranch rises

Valencia West Ranch has never won a Foothill League championship, but the Wildcats (6-0) took a big step by knocking off defending champion Saugus 43-6. Colorado commit Ryan Staub was outstanding at quarterback, passing for 358 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 99 yards. He has 26 touchdown passes and no interceptions this season.

Millikan perseveres

Long Beach Millikan had to forfeit four wins this week because of an ineligible player while its coach, Romeo Pellum, also is out, with assistant Angel Molina filling in as interim coach. The Rams were able to pull out a 58-54 win over Long Beach Jordan. Myles Jackson completed a winning touch down pass to Jaden Hunt with 11 seconds left.

Jackson passed for 389 yards and five touchdowns. Jordan Washington of Long Beach Jordan scored five touchdowns.

City Section showdown

The Northern League championship should be decided Friday night when Eagle Rock (6-0) hosts Franklin (5-0) in a league opener. Both tuned up with victories. Franklin defeated Crenshaw 59-12. Eagle Rock defeated Pomona 31-6.

Big game

Canoga Park's Corie Ruell rushed for 403 yards in 29 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 50-20 win over San Fernando.

Freshman to the rescue

With starting quarterback CJ Tiller unavailable because of concussion protocols, Rancho Cucamonga turned to freshman Jacob Chambers, who passed for 361 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-21 win over previously unbeaten Vista Murrieta.

On collision course

The Garfield-Roosevelt game is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Coliseum, and the two schools are doing their best to make it a game to decide the Eastern League title. On Friday night, Garfield defeated South Gate 35-7. Roosevelt defeated South East 56-0.

