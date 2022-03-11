Prep boys’ soccer: Sacramento Country Day’s Arjin Claire wins fan MVP vote

Arjin Claire scored one for the little guys again this week, as fans gave him the most votes in The Bee’s boys’ soccer MVP vote.

Scoring is something Claire did plenty of in the fall season for Sacramento Country Day school, which competes in the smallest classification of schools in the area. He led the Sac-Joaquin Section in goal-scoring with 37, complimented by nine assists, as Sacramento Country Day won a section championship.

In The Bee’s vote, Claire took 27 percent of the vote. Jeremy Siau, a defender from Granite Bay High School, was close, with 22 of the vote. Claire and Siau were the only players with a double-digit percentage of the vote. Nearly 200,000 votes were cast.