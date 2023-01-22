Prep basketball roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeats top team from Northern California

Harvard-Westlake's Nikolas Khamenia, left, battles Notre Dame's Angelino Mark for a loose ball on Wednesday night. Both teams were in action on Saturday at State Preview Classic at Colony. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Despite eight losses, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (15-8) is trying to lock down a Southern Section Open Division playoff berth by playing one of the toughest schedules in Southern California.

A 64-53 win Saturday night in the State Preview Classic over San Ramon Dougherty Valley High (19-2), the No. 1 team in Northern California, certainly helps the Knights' cause.

Mercy Miller scored 17 points, Dusty Stromer 15 and Caleb Foster 11.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball standout Dusty Stromer about his season and his development as a player. pic.twitter.com/mnB3RsJW4N — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 20, 2023

Combined with a double-overtime loss to No. 1 Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday, the Knights are showing they can compete with the best.

Still to come is a critical Mission League game against Sierra Canyon on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Village Christian 59, Colony 48: Immanuel Taylor and Thomas Luczak each scored 17 points for Village Christian. Denzel Hines had 17 points for Colony.

St. Francis 75, Fairfax 64: George Tupy finished with 21 points to help St. Francis prevail in overtime. Darius Carr had 25 points for Fairfax.

Campbell Hall 74, Hillcrest 67: Tanner Jones had 17 points for Campbell Hall (14-9).

Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 65: The Monarchs received 31 points from freshman Brannon Martinsen. Freshman Kaiden Bailey scored 28 points for Crean Lutheran.

Loyola 69, Calabasas 38: The Coyotes struggled one night after their upset of Thousand Oaks in a Marmonte League contest. Hugh Vandeweghe scored 15 points and Jonas de Krassel had 14 points.

Story continues

St. Bonaventure 76, Mission Viejo 67: Dylan Benner contributed 36 points and 17 rebounds for St. Bonaventure.

Rolling Hills Prep 64, Los Altos 28: JV Brown led Rolling Hills Prep with 20 points.

St. Anthony 61, Long Beach Poly 55: Tyler Small had 15 points for St. Anthony. Cash Stokley finished with 20 points for Poly.

AGBU 90, Avalon 40: Matthew Sahnazoglu made a school-record 12 threes and finished with 46 points for AGBU (15-3).

Girls' basketball

Mater Dei 76, St. Mary's 61: Jenessa Cotton finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Brentwood 68, McFarland 36: Emma Dudley led Brentwood with 24 points.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.