Prep basketball roundup: Mira Costa wins St. Francis tourney behind MVP Jacob De Armas

(Getty Images)

Mira Costa High School won the first St. Francis tournament championship Monday night with an 87-72 win over Oak Hills, improving to 17-0 on the season.

Tournament MVP Jacob De Armas had 18 points. Three other players reached double figures.

Camarillo 60, Servite 48: The Scorpions won their division of the Desert Holiday Classic.

Folsom 87, Mater Dei 46: Luke Barnett had 18 points in defeat.

JSerra 52, Riordan 47: BJ Davis-Ray led a balanced attack with 11 points in the championship game of the National Division at Torrey Pines.

Crespi 78, Anaheim Canyon 64: The Celts won the Gold Division championship at Damien behind MVP Peyton White, who had 19 points. Carter Barnes added 17 points. Brandon Benjamin led Canyon with 30 points. It was Crespi's sixth straight win with Mission League play set to begin.

Eastvale Roosevelt 56, St. John Bosco 55: In overtime, No. 2 Roosevelt (15-1) defeated No. 1 St. John Bosco (14-1) to win the Platinum Division of the Classic at Damien. Brayden Burries finished with 24 points. Christian Collins led the Braves with 20 points, including the tying basket at the end of regulation.

Etiwanda 61, Chatsworth 57: The Chancellors dropped their finale at Damien. Alijah Arenas had 43 points.

Santa Margarita 78, Corona Centennial 75: The Eagles (12-2) won the Platinum Division consolation title at Damien. Brayden Kyman finished with 25 points, Drew Anderson had 19 points and Kaiden Bailey 17 points.

Santa Barbara 75, Sierra Canyon 74: Luke Zuffelato made a three-pointer at the buzzer to deliver victory for Santa Barbara. He finished with 31 points. Bryce Cofield had 21 points for Sierra Canyon.

Rancho Cucamonga 66, Arizona Liberty 60: Aaron Glass had 28 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Kings Academy 60, Shalhevet 55: Aiden Bitran made nine threes and had 35 points for Shalhevet.

Riverside Poly 63, Arizona St. Mary's 56: Jrob Croy had 33 points for Poly.

Pilibos 62, Westlake 54: Anto Balian had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Pilibos.

Sun Valley Poly 58, LACES 44: Kevin Lara made seven threes and finished with 23 points and JD Wyatt added 22 points and eight assists for the Parrots.

Calabasas 76, Crescenta Valley 61: Johnny Thyfault finished with 25 points and Grayson Coleman had 20 points in the divisional championship game of the SoCal Christmas Classic.

Brentwood 70, Chaminade 50: Freshman Shalen Sheppard scored 20 points and was a division MVP. Koby Nichols had 25 points for Chaminade.

Cleveland 59, Lakewood 57: Roman Finney had 15 points and was named tournament MVP of the Damien Green championship game.

Girls basketball

Mater Dei 65, Windward 49: The Monarchs won the West Coast Jamboree championship. Addie Deal was the tournament MVP.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.