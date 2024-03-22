Prep baseball, softball roundup: After first loss, Westlake routs Calabasas, 14-0

Left-hander Dylan Volantis of Westlake earlier this season at Birmingham. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

After losing its first game of the season Tuesday, Westlake's baseball team responded Thursday by collecting 17 hits and relying on the pitching of Dylan Volantis to rout Calabasas 14-0 in a Marmonte League road victory. Volantis struck out eight in six scoreless innings.

Leading the hitting attack was Noah Stead, who had a single, home run and two-run double. The Warriors (10-1, 1-1) had a 10-run sixth inning. Dillon Marrisett, Kaden Youmans, Jack Braddell, Nate Johnson and Nolan Johnson each had two hits.

Newbury Park 7, Agoura 6: Owen Meli had a home run and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Thousand Oaks 3, Oaks Christian 2: Denten Tetzlaff had an RBI double in the ninth inning for Thousand Oaks. He also homered to tie the game in the seventh. Elijah Clayton hit a two-run home run for Oaks Christian.

Carson 4, Narbonne 3: Dylan Mares' two-run double in the bottom of the seventh delivered victory for the Colts in a Marine League game.

Banning 10, Rancho Dominguez 0: Robert Guerrero struck out seven in five innings. He has given up one run in 26 innings. Jason Torres had two triples.

Sylmar 7, San Fernando 0: Matthew Benzor threw 5-2/3 scoreless innings and had three RBIs to lead Sylmar.

El Modena 8, Foothill 1: Nick Santivanez struck out nine in six innings for El Modena.

El Dorado 1, Villa Park 0: Travis Maxwell gave up one hit and struck out seven in five innings, and AJ Frausto finished up with two scoreless innings for El Dorado. Neither pitcher gave up a walk.

South Hills 18, Rowland 0: Matt Moreno had three hits and six RBIs.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Louisville 7: Alijah Garcia, Charley Tapia and Alexa Miranda each had three hits for Notre Dame, which hit four home runs. Ellayne Tellez-Perez had a grand slam.

Los Alamitos 5, Huntington Beach 2: Cari Ferguson struck out seven in a complete game for Los Alamitos. Cienna Kowaleski had two hits and two RBIs.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.