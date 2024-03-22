Prep baseball, softball roundup: After first loss, Westlake routs Calabasas, 14-0
After losing its first game of the season Tuesday, Westlake's baseball team responded Thursday by collecting 17 hits and relying on the pitching of Dylan Volantis to rout Calabasas 14-0 in a Marmonte League road victory. Volantis struck out eight in six scoreless innings.
Leading the hitting attack was Noah Stead, who had a single, home run and two-run double. The Warriors (10-1, 1-1) had a 10-run sixth inning. Dillon Marrisett, Kaden Youmans, Jack Braddell, Nate Johnson and Nolan Johnson each had two hits.
Newbury Park 7, Agoura 6: Owen Meli had a home run and three RBIs for the Panthers.
Thousand Oaks 3, Oaks Christian 2: Denten Tetzlaff had an RBI double in the ninth inning for Thousand Oaks. He also homered to tie the game in the seventh. Elijah Clayton hit a two-run home run for Oaks Christian.
Carson 4, Narbonne 3: Dylan Mares' two-run double in the bottom of the seventh delivered victory for the Colts in a Marine League game.
Banning 10, Rancho Dominguez 0: Robert Guerrero struck out seven in five innings. He has given up one run in 26 innings. Jason Torres had two triples.
Sylmar 7, San Fernando 0: Matthew Benzor threw 5-2/3 scoreless innings and had three RBIs to lead Sylmar.
El Modena 8, Foothill 1: Nick Santivanez struck out nine in six innings for El Modena.
El Dorado 1, Villa Park 0: Travis Maxwell gave up one hit and struck out seven in five innings, and AJ Frausto finished up with two scoreless innings for El Dorado. Neither pitcher gave up a walk.
South Hills 18, Rowland 0: Matt Moreno had three hits and six RBIs.
Softball
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Louisville 7: Alijah Garcia, Charley Tapia and Alexa Miranda each had three hits for Notre Dame, which hit four home runs. Ellayne Tellez-Perez had a grand slam.
Los Alamitos 5, Huntington Beach 2: Cari Ferguson struck out seven in a complete game for Los Alamitos. Cienna Kowaleski had two hits and two RBIs.
