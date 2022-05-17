Prep baseball: Fight between the umpire and parents follows end of playoff game

The end of an exciting Division lll Sac-Joaquin Section playoff baseball game between Del Campo and Buhach Colony in Carmichael ended Monday in a way that made Cougars coach Kevin Dawidczik “sick to his stomach.”

After his team eked out a 3-2 comeback win in walk-off fashion, some Buhach Colony parents went to the parking lot to confront umpires. Video obtained by The Sacramento Bee shows parents and umpires in a scuffle in the parking lot.

Story coming soon on @sacbee_news about a scuffle in the Del Campo parking lot between Buhach Colony parents and umpires after a playoff baseball game pic.twitter.com/yfC5wkw7Gr — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) May 17, 2022

Dawidczik was born near Buhach Colony in Merced. As soon as he saw the fight, he raced to the parking lot.

“I had a parent tell me umpires were getting attacked,” Dawidczik said. “I sprinted as fast as I could to get those umpires. I can’t believe that would ever occur at my facility.”

He added, “We need more coaches who understand umpires are there to help our kids. They are going to get calls wrong and right. We aren’t always going to agree with them. We have to support these guys. We have to.”