Prep your backyard for spring with these patio furniture deals from Amazon, Lowe's and Target
It's still chilly outside with some snow scattered about, but the warm weather is closer than you think. If you want to get your patios ready for spring shindigs and summer nights, it's a good idea to add some new outdoor furniture to your collection. Don't stress over searching, as major outlets including Amazon, Lowe's Target and more are offering amazing deals on patio furniture.
Shop patio furniture at Lowe's
Many retailers are ushering in the warm weather with stellar savings on outdoor furniture to help brighten up your backyard, front porch or patio. If you don’t know where to start, we have compiled a list of the best deals on patio sets, tables, rugs, chairs, sofas and outdoor umbrellas—all with unbeatable prices. Start shopping now in preparation for the sunny season ahead!
Shop the best deals on patio furniture right now
Deals on patio sets
Barton 3-Piece Bistro Patio Chair Set with Glass Table for $119.65 at Amazon (Save $6.30)
Alpine Corporation 3-Piece Outdoor Feather Metal Bistro Set for $132.50 at Walmart (Save $217.49)
FDW 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Furniture Set from $135.99 at Amazon (Save $7 to $44.11)
Costway 4-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Glass Table Top Cushioned Sofa Set for $189.99 at Walmart (Save $258.01)
Myrtle 3-Piece Metal Patio Bistro Set for $210 at Target (Save $90)
Mondawe 3-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions for $222.53 at Lowe's (Save $78.18)
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Collection Carson Patio Set from $388.49 at Amazon (Save $582.71 to $698.58)
Devoko 6-Piece Outdoor Sectional Rattan Wicker Patio Conversation Set for $439.98 at Amazon (Save $60.01)
Costway 7-Piece Dining Chair Table Set for $589.99 at Target (Save $681)
Frontgate Cafe 5-Piece Curved Back Chairs and Table Set for $998 at Frontgate (Save $300)
Deals on outdoor tables
Flash Furniture 27.5-Inch Square Aluminum Table with Base for $71.99 at Office Depot (Save $16)
Costway 32-Inch Outdoor Patio Round Table Tempered Glass Top for $79.99 at Walmart (Save $18.01)
Costway 8-Gallon 3-in-1 Patio Rattan Cooler Bar Table with Ice Bucket for $91.99 at Target (Save $118)
Phi Villa 59-Inch Metal Patio Dining Table for $189.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $10)
Lifetime 6-Foot Folding Picnic Table at $201.46 at Amazon (Save $78.53)
Deals on outdoor rugs
Avalon Home Malibu Floral Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $29.35 at Hayneedle (Save $9.11 to $76.03)
Couristan Recife Checkered Field Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $30.40 at Amazon (Save $24.60 to $51.61)
Mistana Kendall Tan Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $46.99 at Wayfair (Save $15.01 to $73.01)
KM Home Pesaro Manor 2-Foot 2-Inch x 7-Foot 7-Inch Runner Area Rug for $73.75 at Macy's (Save $221.25)
Tommy Bahama Home Atrium Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug for $196.97 at Macy's (Save $402.03)
Deals on outdoor chairs and benches
Veikous 4-Fold Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair for $59.99 at Lowe's (Save $15)
Best Choice Products Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Lounge Chair for $64.99 at Amazon (Save $25)
Crate & Barrel Dorado Teal Small Space Outdoor Dining Chair for $149.97 at Crate & Barrel (Save $149.03)
Best Choice Products 3-Seater Outdoor Adjustable Canopy Swing Glider for $149.99 at Amazon (Save $30)
Frontgate Isola Lounge Chair in Weathered Finish for $759.05 at Frontgate (Save $39.95)
Deals on outdoor sofas
Costway 2-Person Patio Acacia Wood Bench Loveseat Chair for $159.99 at Target (Save $120)
Costway 3-Piece Patio Wicker Rattan Sofa Outdoor Sectional Conversation Set for $233.99 at Target (Save $366)
Devoko 5-Piece All Weather Outdoor Sectional Wicker Sofa for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $110)
Christopher Knight Home Magnolia Patio Acacia Wood 3-Seater Sofa for $410.53 at Overstock (Save $180.21)
Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Sofa with Cushions for $792.99 at Amazon (Save $569.87)
Deals on patio umbrellas
Costway 10-Foot Patio Umbrella with Crank for $71.99 at Target (Save $78)
Costway 10-Foot Patio Solar Umbrella LED Patio Market Steel Tilt for $89.99 at Target (Save $150)
Crate & Barrel 10-Foot Black and White Cabana Stripe Square Outdoor Patio Umbrella Canopy for $219.97 at Crate & Barrel (Save $219.03)
