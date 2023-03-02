Prep your backyard for spring with these patio furniture deals from Amazon, Lowe's and Target

Get your backyard ready for the spring with these patio furniture deals on chairs, tables and sofas.

It's still chilly outside with some snow scattered about, but the warm weather is closer than you think. If you want to get your patios ready for spring shindigs and summer nights, it's a good idea to add some new outdoor furniture to your collection. Don't stress over searching, as major outlets including Amazon, Lowe's Target and more are offering amazing deals on patio furniture.

Shop patio furniture at Lowe's

Many retailers are ushering in the warm weather with stellar savings on outdoor furniture to help brighten up your backyard, front porch or patio. If you don’t know where to start, we have compiled a list of the best deals on patio sets, tables, rugs, chairs, sofas and outdoor umbrellas—all with unbeatable prices. Start shopping now in preparation for the sunny season ahead!

Shop the best deals on patio furniture right now

Deals on patio sets

Save big on patio sets right now at Target, Amazon and Walmart.

Deals on outdoor tables

This Costway tempered glass table is a simple addition to your patio and it's on sale at Walmart.

Deals on outdoor rugs

Add some style to your floors with this KM Home area rug on sale at Macy's.

Deals on outdoor chairs and benches

Stretch out on this Veikous chaise lounge on sale at Lowe's today.

Deals on outdoor sofas

Amazon has plenty of great sofas on sale, like this Signature Design by Ashley piece.

Deals on patio umbrellas

This Costway six-rib patio umbrella is stylish, user-friendly and on sale at Target right now.

