Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Prenetics Global Limited's (NASDAQ:PRE) future prospects. Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. The US$201m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$174m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$278m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Prenetics Global's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Prenetics Global

Consensus from 2 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Prenetics Global is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$30m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 89%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Prenetics Global's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Prenetics Global, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Prenetics Global's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Prenetics Global worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Prenetics Global is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Prenetics Global’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here