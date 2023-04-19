New Premium Medical Marijuana Strain Announced by alephSana, Leading German Medical Cannabis Distributor

Leading medical marijuana distributor in Germany announces its new strain of high grade medical marijuana called Aleph Amber which can treat a vast multitude of symptoms.

Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alephSana, founded by Boris Moshkovits in 2019 which is a licensed wholesaler in the German cannabis industry, is bringing revolutionary actions to the distribution of medical grade cannabis.

Before becoming a cannapreneur, Moshkovits held high positions within the media, pharmaceutical and internet industries. In the pharmaceutical sector, Moshkovits developed great talent for testing and pushing the limits in marketing and digital storytelling. He soon began to speak out about the benefits cannabis could have as a mainstream product both medically and recreationally.

In this time he transitioned from activist into entrepreneur with the founding of alephSana, which since 2019 has been the leading advocate for the destigmatization of cannabis as a beneficial component for recreational and medical uses in Germany.

As Germany continues to move towards legalization of recreational cannabis use there are still factors being considered in regard to how it will be regulated in the German marketplace. Regardless of how German legislation impacts the flow of legal cannabis throughout the country, alephSana will continue to be a patient focused distributor that provides targeted and safe therapy in standardized pharmaceutical quality for the patients they serve.

The company offers a wide range of high quality products from GMP- and GDP-licensed producers. In addition, alephSana stands out from other distributors by offering training and workshops for doctors, pharmacists and medical professionals.

alephSana is now announcing the launch of its premium medical strain Aleph Amber, which is the first strain in the highly anticipated gemstone line. The strain has uplifting and energizing effects which is the perfect combination for anyone seeking an organic boost in their mood. The strain is available in a high dose with 22% THC and a milder option at 20% THC. The strain also has a dominant myrcene, which gives it highly effective anti-inflammatory and pain relieving effects, which is perfect for people suffering from these medical symptoms.

“The myrcene-dominant terpene profile offers patients a new alternative. In its portfolio development, alephSana pays attention to the needs of patients and maintains an exchange with physicians, pharmacists and patient associations,” says Moshkovits. “Even though there is still a lot of room for improvement in the evidence base, medicinal cannabis is already being used in various diseases, chronic pain, oncology, MS and epilepsy, restless leg syndrome and also in the field of mental illnesses such as ADHD, depression or PTSD.”

Media Contact:

Name: Boris Moshkovits

Email: b.moshkovits@alephsana.com











