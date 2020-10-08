New medical spa & facial rejuvenation hub opens in Toronto - D Luxe Lab brings a leading level of personalization to Yorkville

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - D Luxe Lab is now open providing the best personalized aesthetic treatments combined with industry-leading products, technologies and professionals.

What's more, D Luxe Lab is focused on serving discerning clientele with excellence, understanding discretion and natural results are paramount to this key consumer group.

"After completing the global executive MBA program at Rotman School of Management and learning about the category as an investor at a non-surgical cosmetic treatment clinic in Dubai, I knew there was an opportunity to bring something innovative to the Canadian market. From there, the D Luxe Lab concept was born," says Founder & Clinic Director, Dema Najjar.

"I've always noticed an opportunity to educate clients about the benefits of taking a truly holistic approach to maintaining and enhancing appearance as they do with their general health and wellbeing. The next step is then developing a personalized regimen as every client is unique and being consistent is key," she continued.

D Luxe Lab's team includes Dr. Basil Hassouneh, a highly trained, Canadian-board certified surgeon specialized in Nasal and Facial Plastic Surgery. He is an adjunct faculty with the Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Toronto, Canada. He is involved in cutting-edge research with top innovators across the world.

Clinic hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. -6 p.m.

Core services will include:

Fine line and wrinkle reduction

Eye and brow rejuvenation

Neck and chin contouring

Lip enhancement

Hair removal

Stretch mark removal

Skin tightening

Acne scar and brown spot removal

Non-surgical rhinoplasty

About D Luxe Lab

Founded by Dema Najjar, D Luxe Lab is Toronto's premier cosmetic treatment clinic located in the heart of Yorkville. The clinic strives to be a market leader by providing the best personalized aesthetic treatments combined with industry-leading products, technologies and professionals.

