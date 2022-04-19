PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) (the "Company"), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST). Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO and Mr. Will Kalutycz, CFO will host the call. A press release outlining the Company's first quarter 2022 results will be issued on the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022. Additionally, an investor presentation that will be referenced on the conference call will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

Access to the call may be obtained by calling the operator at (833) 300-9218 / (647) 689-4551 (Conference ID: 3093083) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available through to 8:59 p.m. PST on May 20, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 / (404) 537-3406 (passcode: 3093083). Alternatively, a recording of the conference call will be available at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

