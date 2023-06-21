Premiership transfers: How your club will look next season

General view inside the stadium during a lineout in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Gloucester Rugby at Twickenham Stoop on May 21, 2022 in London, England

After an unprecedented season of woe costing three clubs, the Premiership has deserved to cop criticism. But the road towards redemption must begin somewhere.

Last week’s confirmation of a sporting commission to streamline governance, which will include former England back-rower Tom Wood, seemed a step in the right direction. And while it may feel insensitive, with the suspension of London Irish so raw, there will be benefits to a 10-team league; even if it is upon us more quickly than anticipated and in grim circumstances.

Theoretically, fewer clashes with Test matches allows clubs to field their best players more regularly. Steve Borthwick should be able to survey more frequent contests between positional rivals for the same England shirt. Some players have left for pastures new, yes, but others are arriving and returning from abroad and the losses of Worcester Warriors, Wasps and Irish have distributed talent around a competition that should be more competitive and unpredictable as a result.

Squad depth will always be a crucial facet, not least in a World Cup year, yet the strength of a first-team is informative as well. Here is a club-by-club run-down of what those could look like. Bear in mind that individuals will exceed expectations and there will be more recruitment before 2023-24 gets underway.

Bold denotes players that qualify for England

+ new signing for next season

^ expected signing as yet unconfirmed

To go directly to each club click on the links below:

Bath Bristol Bears Exeter Chiefs Gloucester Harlequins Leicester Tigers Newcastle Falcons Northampton Saints Sale Sharks Saracens

Bath

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Joe Cokanasiga

13. Ollie Lawrence

12. Cameron Redpath

11. Will Muir

10. Finn Russell+

9. Ben Spencer

1. Beno Obano

2. Tom Dunn

3. Thomas du Toit+

4. Charlie Ewels

5. Quinn Roux

6. Ted Hill

7. Sam Underhill

8. Josh Bayliss

Replacements

16. Niall Annett, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Fergus Lee-Warner, 20. Miles Reid, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Max Ojomoh

The big-money acquisition of Finn Russell is the headline here and Springbok prop Thomas du Toit should prove to be another significant coup. Bath have been opportunistic recruiters of late, picking up Ted Hill, Ollie Lawrence and Alfie Barbeary from Worcester Warriors and Wasps. A couple of years ago, Ben Spencer joined from Saracens in the wake of the salary-cap scandal.

Barbeary’s omission from the team above, on account of his injury struggles, reflects impressive back-five depth. The Premiership will be a richer place if the 22-year-old can string together a series of games. Tom de Glanville and Josh McNally are two more players to have been overlooked. They are sure to feature prominently, especially with Fergus Lee-Warner heading to Super Rugby after the first few months of the season.

Bristol Bears

15. Max Malins+

14. Gabriel Ibitoye

13. Piers O’Conor

12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg+

11. Ratu Naulago

10. AJ MacGinty

9. Harry Randall

1. Ellis Genge

2. Harry Thacker

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Chris Vui

5. Joe Batley

6. Steven Luatua

7. Jake Heenan

8. Magnus Bradbury

Replacements

16. Gabriel Oghre+, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Max Lahiff, 19. Ed Holmes, 20. Fitz Harding, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Callum Sheedy, 23. Kalaveti Ravouvou+

Life after Charles Piutau and Semi Radradra will see Max Malins spending plenty of time at full-back with considerable firepower around him. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, an excellent signing from London Irish, has been one of the most consistent centres in the Premiership over the past two years. Kalaveti Ravouvou is a bristling tackle-breaker who should wow Ashton Gate.

Magnus Bradbury will continue to progress in the back row and former Wasps hooker Gabriel Oghre won fans in France during his stint with Union Bordeaux Bègles. Barking-born Kieran Marmion, the Ireland international scrum-half, qualifies to represent England in November. That is a situation worth monitoring.

Exeter Chiefs

15. Josh Hodge

14. Tom Wyatt

13. Henry Slade

12. Joe Hawkins+

11. Olly Woodburn

10. Harvey Skinner

9. Stu Townsend

1. Scott Sio

2. Dan Frost

3. Ehren Painter

4. Jonny Gray

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. Christ Tshiunza

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Richard Capstick

Replacements

16. Jack Yeandle 17. Alec Hepburn, 18. Marcus Street, 19. Jack Dunne, 20. Ethan Roots, 21. Will Becconsall, 22. Will Haydon-Wood+, 23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Only Newcastle Falcons are facing up to a more palpable period of transition than Exeter, yet Rob Baxter and Ali Hepher have the makings of an effective squad. There are high hopes for Ehren Painter, who arrived from Northampton Saints in a mid-season move three months ago.

Ollie Devoto will settle back into his groove after a frustrating absence and watch out for the explosive Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Like Greg Fisilau, another talented youngster, he was brought in from Wasps and has a bright future.

Gloucester

15. Santiago Carreras

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Chris Harris

12. Seb Atkinson

11. Ollie Thorley

10. Adam Hastings

9. Charlie Chapman

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin

2. George McGuigan

3. Fraser Balmain

4. Freddie Clarke

5. Matías Alemanno

6. Ruan Ackermann

7. Lewis Ludlow

8. Zach Mercer+

Replacements

16. Jack Singleton, 17. Jamal Ford-Robinson, 18. Kirill Gotovtsev, 19. Cameron Jordan, 20. Albert Tuisue, 21. Stephen Varney, 22. Mark Atkinson, 23. Jonny May

Seb Atkinson is preferred to Mark because of the latter’s long lay-off last season and how the former shone upon trading Worcester Warriors for Kinghsolm. Max Llewellyn, acquired from Cardiff, is another centre option. In truth, George Skivington will just be desperate to keep his front-liners – especially those in the tight five – on the pitch. Santiago Socino, complementing George McGuigan and Jack Singleton, gives him three fine hookers. All were sidelined for long passages of last season.

Zach Mercer may not appear for Gloucester until after the World Cup depending on the impression he makes on Steve Borthwick over the coming weeks. When he does, he will benefit from having a bopper like Ruan Ackermann for company. Elsewhere, Skivington is thought to be on the look-out for another scrum-half with Ben Meehan gone.

Harlequins

15. Nick David

14. Louis Lynagh

13. Will Joseph^

12. André Esterhuizen

11. Cadan Murley

10. Marcus Smith

9. Danny Care

1. Joe Marler

2. Jack Walker

3. Will Collier

4. Joe Launchbury+

5. Stephan Lewies

6. Jack Kenningham

7. Will Evans

8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements

16. Sam Riley, 17. Simon Kerrod, 18. Dillon Lewis+, 19. Irné Herbst, 20. James Chisholm, 21. Will Porter+, 22. Jarrod Evans+, 23. Luke Northmore

Cadan Murley was called up by Steve Borthwick earlier this year - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Tyrone Green, like Barbeary at Bath, is a player that raises the ceiling of his team when fit and firing. Because of the full-back’s disrupted 2022-23 campaign, though, Nick David has been selected here. Will Joseph, previously of London Irish, would thrive in a midfield containing Marcus Smith and André Esterhuizen.

Indeed, Harlequins have capitalised on tricky circumstances elsewhere. Joe Launchbury and Will Porter, a pair of ex-Wasps, and the former Cardiff duo of Jarrod Evans and Dillon Lewis will all come close to their strongest side.

Leicester Tigers

15. Freddie Steward

14. Anthony Watson

13. Matt Scott

12. Dan Kelly

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins+

10. Handré Pollard

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. James Cronin

2. Julián Montoya

3. Dan Cole

4. George Martin

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Hanro Liebenberg

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements

16. Nic Dolly, 17. James Whitcombe, 18. Joe Heyes, 19. Sam Carter+, 20. Kyle Hatherell+, 21. Ollie Cracknell, 22. Ben Youngs, 23. Charlie Atkinson

Charlie Clare, Harry Wells, Cameron Henderson, Guy Porter, Solomone Kata, Josh Bassett and Mike Brown are just seven players that are not in this squad, which suggests that Leicester will be well covered in the event of injuries.

Besides Kata and Bassett, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Sam Carter and Kyle Hatherell have all been signed to strengthen Tigers. And, for now, Anthony Watson appears to be staying. McKellar has plenty to mould. Without the backroom upheaval of last season, reaching the play-offs must be his aim.

Newcastle Falcons

15. Elliott Obatoyinbo

14. Adam Radwan

13. Matías Moroni

12. Matías Orlando

11. Mateo Carreras

10. Brett Connon

9. Sam Stuart

1. Adam Brocklebank

2. Jamie Blamire

3. Eduardo Bello+

4. Tim Cardall+

5. Kiran McDonald+

6. Pedro Rubiolo

7. Guy Pepper

8. Callum Chick

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne+, 17. Murray McCallum+, 18. Richard Palframan, 19. Sebastian de Chaves, 20. Freddie Lockwood, 21. Hugh O’Sullivan+, 22.Louie Johnson, 23. Cammy Hutchison+

Pre-season training began at Newcastle this week and nobody will be under any illusions as to the size of their task following a summer of upheaval. Alex Codling, fresh from helping Oyonnax to promotion into France’s top tier, has vowed to instil tactical clarity.

Forward play is his strength, which is handy given the amount of new faces among Falcons’ pack. The front-line back division seems to be relatively settled, notwithstanding the loss of Tian Schoeman this week. Jamie Blamire and Callum Chick, having re-signed in the past six months or so, are clearly tone-setting leaders.

Northampton Saints

15. George Furbank

14. James Ramm

13. Fraser Dingwall

12. Burger Odendaal+

11. Tommy Freeman

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Waller

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Trevor Davison

4. Courtney Lawes

5. Temo Mayanavanua+

6. Lewis Ludlam

7. Tom Pearson+

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements

16. Sam Matavesi, 17. Ethan Waller, 18. Paul Hill, 19. Chunya Munga+, 20. Sam Graham, 21. Tom James, 22. Rory Hutchinson, 23. Ollie Sleightholme

Tom Pearson, who arrived from London Irish, gives Northampton added depth - Getty Images/David Rogers

In 12 months, we might be looking back on the hasty exit of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto as a sliding-doors moment for Saints. They had already tied up Temo Mayanavanua, a rangy Fijian from Lyon, but that departure freed up Northampton to bring up three London Irish assets.

Tom Pearson and Chunya Munga give them serious depth in the back five. Alex Moon and Angus Scott-Young will be important figures, too. The former is immensely industrious in defence and could keep Courtney Lawes in his preferred role of blindside flanker. Tarek Haffar, a dynamic loosehead prop, is a third Exile to have found a home in the East Midlands and should see game-time. Elsewhere, Curtis Langdon and Burger Odendaal are shrewd signings in pivotal positions. Saints are shaping up strongly.

Sale Sharks

15. Joe Carpenter

14. Tom Roebuck

13. Sam James

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Tom O’Flaherty

10. George Ford

9. Gus Warr

1. Simon McIntyre

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Nic Schonert

4. Jean-Luc du Preez

5. Jonny Hill

6. Tom Curry

7. Ben Curry

8. Dan du Preez

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan Dickie^, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. James Harper, 19. Cobus Wiese, 20. Sam Dugdale, 21. Raffi Quirke, 22. Rob du Preez, 23. Arron Reed

There are tricky decisions in the backline as Alex Sanderson bids to go one better. Rob du Preez was shifted to outside centre and paired with Manu Tuilagi to accommodate George Ford. Will the South African stay there or drop to the bench? Can Luke James battle back into the fold? Will Telusa Veainu recapture the sparkling form of his days at Leicester Tigers? Sam Bedlow, a former Bristol Bear, bolsters the midfield.

Up front, this could be a breakthrough campaign for James Harper at tighthead prop, while Josh Beaumont and Tom Ellis offers something different in the back row. Alex Sanderson has made no secret of the fact that Luke Cowan-Dickie would be an ideal replacement for Ewan Ashman and Telegraph Sport understands that a move remains on course.

Saracens

15. Alex Goode

14. Sean Maitland

13. Alex Lozowski

12. Nick Tompkins

11. Elliot Daly

10. Owen Farrell

9. Ivan van Zyl

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Maro Itoje

5. Theo McFarland

6. Tom Willis+

7. Ben Earl

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16. Theo Dan, 17. Eroni Mawi, 18. Christian Judge, 19. Hugh Tizard, 20. Nick Isiekwe, 21. Andy Christie, 22. Gareth Simpson+, 23. Alex Lewington

The versatility of backs like Elliot Daly and Alex Goode would allow Mark McCall to load six forwards on the bench, as long as he is happy with Theo McFarland shifting up to lock. The prospect of Tom Willis and Billy Vunipola in tandem, with Ben Earl buzzing around and Andy Christie to come on later, is tantalising. Nick Isiekwe was outstanding in the Premiership decider and Hugh Tizard will only improve.

Gareth Simpson, a scampering and skilful scrum-half, is a canny addition who suits Saracens’ attacking evolution. Tom West, outside of this squad, was another clever signing from the champions and they still have gnarled operators like Tom Woolstencroft. Josh Hallett and Olly Hartley, the latter an ex-Wasp, are centres bound for more responsibility.

