Premiership Rugby make redundancies as senior staff leave

A general view of the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Leicester, England

Premiership Rugby, the umbrella organisation that manages the top league in English club rugby, has made three senior executives redundant as part of a major restructuring of the business.

The revelation comes just a day after news broke that the Rugby Football Union intends to make more than 40 redundancies in a mass restructure, its third major staff reduction in six years.

It is understood that Premiership Rugby, who signed a £264 million deal with the RFU last week as part of a new professional game partnership, made its chief financial officer, chief commercial officer and community and corporate social responsibility director redundant in June.

The new-look executive team will see the commercial and marketing role merged, with the finance director assuming the responsibilities of the departed CFO.

The restructuring is said to have reflected the need to cut costs and to future-proof the business going forward and deliver against the company’s strategy following the signing of the eight-year deal with the RFU, which includes attracting new investment in the clubs.

It is also thought to reflect efficiencies that will be made with the new partnership with the RFU, which includes a ‘joint marketing agreement’ aimed at driving club attendances and growing TV audiences and social media presence.

Premiership Rugby, which currently employs around 40 staff, is owned by the clubs and CVC, the private equity firm that holds a 27 per cent stake in the company, is tasked with driving commercial revenue including broadcast and sponsorship deals.

It is also responsible for key areas of governance of the league, including the salary cap and minimum standards criteria and code of conduct.

It is a significantly smaller organisation than the RFU who informed staff on Monday that between 40 and 45 roles would be affected by its latest restructure. The RFU currently employs 574 full-time staff members, split between three sectors: rugby development, stadium, commercial and administration and professional rugby.

Sixty-four employees have been told they are “at risk” with 22 new roles created, with the RFU “anticipating” around 42 redundancies, with the process expected to be completed by October.

Premiership Rugby declined to comment.