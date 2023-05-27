Saracens complete fairy-tale redemption in one of greatest finals

Owen Farrell of Saracens lifts the Gallagher Premiership trophy after the team's victory during the Gallagher Premiership Final between Saracens and Sale Sharks at Twickenham Stadium - David Rogers/Getty Images

By Gavin Mairs, Chief Rugby Correspondent, at Twickenham

Saracens are the champions of England once more. It has been a long, arduous, and punishing journey for Mark McCall’s side since their banishment to the Championship two years ago for their salary cap breaches.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Their redemption fairy-tale stumbled at the final hurdle last season on their first return to the top flight with a last-gasp defeat by Leicester Tigers, but here, in one of the greatest Premiership finals on the hottest day of the year, this victory felt more worthy and impactful than any of their previous five titles.

Saracens breached the rules and there rightly punished, but no-one can deny them their champion status now, with England captain Owen Farrell delivering the finest performance of the season just at the right time.

Not even a couple of environmental protestors throwing bags of powdered paint, interrupting play in the first half, could spoil this sense of occasion.

Sale Sharks deserve huge credit for the role they played in giving English club rugby the perfect kick-start it required at the end of the darkest season of the professional era.

Duncan Taylor with a huge charge-down to allow @Saracens to regain possession and Elliot Daly to get over the line 💪



This game is going all the way!#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/UO57WlMf80 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

It was a game that defined the billing of a set piece arm-wrestle, providing pulsating drama throughout, and decided only by a four-minute power play by McCall’s side to break the remarkable spirit and ambition of Alex Sanderson’s men.

Tries by Elliot Daly, one of a number of England players who put their hands up with Steve Borthwick in the stands, and Ivan Van Zyl, finally took the game away from Sale, only minutes after they had wrestled the lead for the first time in the match.

That might be that!



Ivan van Zyl applies the finishing touches to a great move 😮‍💨



It's a long way back for the Sharks as @Saracens extend their lead to 10 points...#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/2hZszg79Qy — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Saracens had led for the majority of the contest, with a try by the excellent Max Malins and a penalty try that resulted in a yellow card for Tom Curry, establishing a 20-13 lead at half-time.

Story continues

But the second half was all about Sale, whose combination of power runners – with Manu Tuilagi making a thunderous impact, and George Ford’s creative genius dominated proceedings, with tries by Tom Roebuck and Bevan Rodd deservedly giving the north west club the lead. Saracens looked a spent force. But their final experience – this was their ninth since 2010 – proved decisive.

Sale will no doubt kick on from here; Saracens will be keen to re-establish their credentials as a Champions Cup contender too, but for the moment, they can reflect on one of the most remarkable comeback stories.

Full report to follow

Saracens 35 Sale 25: as it happened

05:17 PM

Here they are

05:15 PM

Time for the presentations

This is Farrell's sixth domestic title but first as captain. He stands at the back of the medal line and then mounts the dais, waiting for the trophy which is finally given to him.

Saracens win the Premiership for the sixth time, and first for four years.

05:09 PM

Jono Ross speaks to BT Sport

I’m massively disappointed, but I’m proud of the group. This is the start of an era for Sale Sharks, I really believe that. Saracens won those fine moments, we spoke about sticking to our systems, but fair play to them they were stronger today. This is a team with a big future, and we want to make rugby strong in the north. We want the north to be proud of us and I think they are today.

05:06 PM

Owen Farrell receives the Peter Deakin medal

It wasn't our best performance, it was proper, tense finals rugby. For us to stick in to get to the next moment, I thought we did that really well. You just want to keep getting the best out of yourself. We want to be at the big dance. We want to be here every year. It's not redemption, last year gets brought up a lot but we've changed things. It’s more about getting the best out of ourselves. We scraped through last year and came up short. People don't want to leave this club. It feels like a family. Everyone talks about clubs being a family and being tightknit but honestly two of my best mates [Wray and Taylor] are leaving the club today and they're family.

05:01 PM

Owen Farrell

Is named man of the match. The players from both sides embrace. Joe Carpenter is covered in blood from a gash on his scalp.

05:00 PM

Dan Schofield reports from Twickenham

Luke Pearce’s use of the television match official has been exemplary this afternoon. He has used technology only for the very marginal calls such as the Akker van der Merwe and Ivan van Zyl tries but has been confident enough to back his own judgment like with the Tom Curry sin-binning. This has been a fabulous contest and Pearce deserves as much credit as any player.

04:59 PM

Full time: Saracens 35 Sale 25

Sale played well in patches but two errors when they had finally edged ahead and a seemingly tight call from the TMO allow Saracens to pull off an amazing comeback without Mako Vunipola and Jamie George.

04:57 PM

79 min: Saracens 35 Sale 25

Reed turns on the turbo to charge down the right for Sale but Taylor's collision knocks the ball out of his hands and Saracens kick long to pin Sale back in their half.

04:55 PM

77 min: Saracens 35 Sale 25

Saracens' scrum collapses and Sale opt for another 15m from their own line.

04:54 PM

76 min: Saracens 35 Sale 25

Sale scrum after an unsuccessful Saracens maul. Jackson Wray departs the field for the final time as a Saracens player after 309 games to let a prop on with Hislop in the bin.

04:52 PM

75 min: Saracens 35 Sale 25

Amazing 50-22 from Theo Dan after a crunching tackle by Malins. Saracens are celebrating as if that's the game won now.

04:49 PM

Saracens yellow card

For Robin Hislop, clashing heads with Hill in a ruck.

04:47 PM

73 min: Saracens 35 Sale 25

Sale are going to have to change something now. Beaumont replaces Dugdale for Sale.

04:45 PM

TRY!

The TMO overturns the onfield decision because he feels Van Zyl managed to get a patch of the ball over the line and down when he rolled at the end.

Farrell converts.

Saracens 35-25 Sale.

04:44 PM

71 min: Saracens 28 Sale 25

TMO check. Van Zyl is held up on the line after Hill's error, stepping up and letting Malins cut on his inside shoulder. He makes 10m on a diagonal dart. Daly is stopped 5m out and Carpenter seems to get his hand and arm under.

04:41 PM

69 min: Saracens 28 Sale 25

It's been a ding-dong game, protests aside. Austin Healey points out that Sale's kick defence with two men back in a pendulum isn't working properly because sometimes both go for the ball.

04:38 PM

TRY!

Daly goes over in the left corner. Saracens move back ahead.

Duncan Taylor charges down Carpenter's kick, Isiekwe feeds on the scraps and sends Daly in down the left from 10m, taking on Rob Du Preez on the outside and beating him.

Farrell cannot make a trciky conversion from wide on the left.

Saracens 28-25 Sale.

04:37 PM

Correction

Taylor not Spencer. Apologies.

04:34 PM

64 min: Saracens 23 Sale 25

A raft of substitutions, the most notable being Taylor's introduction for Lozowski. Saracens have the ball on halfway. Carpenter deals with Farrell's bomb but O'Flaherty drops the pass, mercifully backwards for him.

04:29 PM

62 min: Saracens 23 Sale 25

Itoje read the short throw and rips the ball away at the front of the line, 5m out.

04:29 PM

60 min: Saracens 23 Sale 25

Itoje is penalised as Sale rattled through the phases, trying to puncture the defence. Ford kicks for touch.

04:27 PM

58 min: Saracens 23 Sale 25

Rob du Preez with a brilliant Barnes-Wallis kick earns a 50-22. Hill gathers the lineout and Sale lay siege 10m out.

04:26 PM

56 min: Saracens 23 Sale 25

Elliot Daly has a pot at goal from a penalty just inside his own half. No problem with the distance but it drifts to the right.

04:23 PM

TRY!

Bevan Rodd goes over down the right. For the first time in this half, Sale inject some speed into their passing. Tuilagi breaks the line and puts Saracens on the back foot. A couple of pick and goes, a wonderful pass from Rodd off his left hand to bypass Goode and a great support run with a feint after getting the ball back takes Rodd over the line.

Ford converts. Sale are ahead.

Saracens 23-25 Sale

04:19 PM

52 min: Saracens 23 Sale 18

Quirke and O'Flaherty replace Warr and Roebuck for Sale.

04:18 PM

50 min: Saracens 23 Sale 18

Penalty: Farrell kicks for goal and stretches the lead to five points.

04:18 PM

48 min: Saracens 20 Sale 18

Sale get away with a sequence of errors from the lineout when Malins drops Lozowski's pass eight metres out. Saracens had the advantage and have the scrum.

Sale have changed their front row and Rodd is penalised for rolling his shoulders at the scrum.

04:15 PM

TMO checking possible Saracens try

After a wonderfully slick move down the left. But Daly's studs were on the line before he took the final pass 5m out.

04:11 PM

TRY!

Roebuck brilliantly! After the fourth box-kick they finally pierce the defence. Van der Merwe goes piling through and then squirts a kick out to the right, skipping down the whitewash. Daly gets into the wrong position as he turns to face his posts to try to gather. Roebuck pokes his boot through his grasp and kicks it beyond the tryline and he chases it to dot down with a dive in the corner.

Ford cannot convert from very wide on the right.

Saracens 20 Sale 18

04:11 PM

43 min: Saracens 20 Sale 13

Sale are trying to slow the game down and use their box-kicking to target Saracens' back three. But Saracens are protecting Goode magnificently so far. Four times in 90 seconds they go for it.

04:08 PM

41 min: Saracens 20 Sale 13

Very heavy tackle by Jono Ross on Goode who still managers to hold on to the ball and release it at a time of his own choosing.

04:06 PM

Daniel Schofield's half-time verdict

The head to head between Owen Farrell and George Ford has been something of an anticlimax purely because Farrell is playing Ford off the pitch in the first half. We are just 40 minutes in but this was as fine a half of rugby as we have seen from Farrell or any English fly half this season. Farrell grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck an did not let go with Saracens worth far more than their 20-13 lead. From stripping Manu Tuilagi in the tackle – a feat few manage – to a touchfinder that was truly a thing of beauty, Farrell has showcased his full range of skills. The timing and depth of his passing has been fantastic with one out the back offload you would expect from a Fijian. Ford has hardly been shabby but simply has not had the same level of control as his long term friend and rival. The good news for Sale is that they are only a score behind and weathered the period when they were a man short. In the semi-final against Leicester, they upped their game significantly after half-time and they will need to do the same again here to stop Farrell guiding Saracens to their first Premiership title since the salary cap scandal.

04:02 PM

The full story of the protest is here

Players and fans turn on Just Stop Oil protesters as Premiership Rugby final interrupted

An activist from the environmentalist group "Just Stop Oil" spreads orange powder after entering the pitch as a sign of protest during the Premiership Final rugby union match between Saracens and Sale Sharks at Twickenham Stadium - BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

03:54 PM

Half-time: Saracens 20 Sale 13

Sale have had the upper hand in the scrum but Saracens have had the better strategy and execution, mixing up the kicking and running game and Farrell's timing of his passes has twice taken out Tuilagi's defensive impact.

03:52 PM

40 min: Saracens 20 Sale 13

With the clock in the red, Warr chases a kick back over his tryline and stops Daly making the half-time damage even worse.

03:51 PM

39 min: Saracens 20 Sale 13

Itoje is penalised for closing out the lineout. Sale free-kick and they kick it out at the 10m line. Saracens' use of the ball has been far superior to Sale's

03:49 PM

38 min: Saracens 20 Sale 13

Farrell takes the ball back under huge pressure and makes touch 2m from the Sale line. Amazing kick. Sale win their own lineout and break out of their 22.

A 'Just Stop Oil' protestor invades the pitch and is apprehended by stewards during the Gallagher Premiership Final between Saracens and Sale Sharks - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

03:47 PM

36 min: Saracens 20 Sale 13

Daly's boot is making a difference. Curry saves the day by dispossessing Lozowski on a two-man break with Malins. Sale recover possession on their 22.

03:46 PM

Try!

Excellent run from Malins, set up by Farrell who teased Tuilagi out of the line by delaying his pass and then feeding Malins on the diagonal, centre to left cut. Farrell laughs at his own ingenuity.

Farrell does what Farrell usually does from the conversion.

Saracens 20-13 Sale

03:44 PM

The protest

Just Stop Oil stops the Premiership Rugby final - BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

03:43 PM

33 min: Saracens 13 Sale 13

Tom Curry comes back on after the end of his time in clink.

03:41 PM

TRY!

Van der Merwe got the ball down on the line, battering away and the hooker managed to scramble it through Itoje.

Ford drills the conversion.

Saracens 13 Sale 13.

03:40 PM

Waiting for TMO on possible Sale try

Van der Merwe seems to ground it on the line after eight or nine attempts to puncture Saracens' sand-bag defence.

03:38 PM

30 min: Saracens 13 Sale 6

Down Riccioni goes again and Sale have a penalty.

'I'm getting fed up with it now,' says the referee as Farrell protests. Ford kicks it out for a 10m lineout.

03:36 PM

28 min: Saracens 13 Sale 6

Riccioni is penalised at the scrum again, but only with a free-kick this time. Sale opt for another scrum on halfway. McIntyre and Van der Merwe are doing a number on Riccioni whose hips keep coming out to the side.

03:35 PM

26 min: Saracens 13 Sale 6

Ford squanders a chance to reduce the deficit when he misses a kick at goal from 35m, the ball fading to the right after another Saracens breakdwon infringement. They seem a little rattled by the ferocity of Sale's hits.

03:31 PM

Penalty try for Saracens!

The game restarts with a scrum on halfway and Saracens kick a grubber down the right. Malins fly-kicks it on and continues his run. Carpenter and Roebuck get into a tangle trying to slide in to grab it and Malins was going through to touch down when Curry tackled him despite him not having the ball.

Curry is sent to the sin bin.

Saracens 13-6 Sale.

Tom Curry fouls Max Malins - David Rogers/Getty Images

03:27 PM

Huge applause as the protestors are dragged away

Maenwhile Daly replaces Maitalnd who can't run off a knee injury after colliding with Roebuck, knee-to-knee.

03:26 PM

There's a Just Stop Oil protestor on the field

Flinging orange powder. There may be a couple of them. They have been brought down and stopped but the game is temporarily suspended.

03:23 PM

Daniel Schofield reports from Twickenham

Pretty much as we expected it with a lot of high balls and defences dominating early on. Sale are trying to get Manu Tuilagi into the game, but Saracens have bottled him up well, particularly when Owen Farrell stripped him off the ball. Still waiting for lift off here.

03:22 PM

Penalty goal: Saracens 6 Sale 6

Sale dominate the scrum, Riccioni goes down, rolling in, and Sale have a penalty. Ford will go for goal 30m out.

And nails it.

03:21 PM

16 min: Saracens 6 Sale 3

Scrum after Itoje's pass arrows straight into the referee's chest. Odd choice to take it on when the referee was so close. I think he tried to lunch it over him.

03:18 PM

Penalty goal: Saracens 6 Sale 3

Farrell makes no mistake from 18m, centre-left.

03:18 PM

14 min: Saracens 3 Sale 3

Saracens penalty after Jonny Hill gets on the wrong side of the ball following a good Curry tackle on Itoje. Farrell is going for the posts again.

03:16 PM

13 min: Saracens 3 Sale 3

Brilliant from Saracens, Farrell stripping Tuilagi who was bombing through the middle and then Malins makes the 50-22 for a lineout 20m out.

03:14 PM

12 min: Saracens 3 Sale 3

Apologies. No HIA needed. Immediate diagnosis: George is concussed and will play no further part. When the game restarts with a Sale scrum, Saracens are penalised for collapsing and Sale kick for a lineout between the Sarries 22 and 10m line.

03:13 PM

11 min: Saracens 3 Sale 3

Jamie George takes a massive hit from Hill. No foul play, George ducked into the shoulder. He looks dazed and has to go off for a HIA. With Mako Vunipola ruled out an hour before kick-off and now George off, Sale must fancy their chances.

03:11 PM

10 min: Saracens 3 Sale 3

Sale are penalised at the scrum. They were warned for an early engagement and then concede the penalty when hitting too early once it was reset.

03:10 PM

8 min: Saracens 3 Sale 3

Warr hangs up a couple of kicks and makes territory. Great kick chase from Roebuck dispossesses Maitland and Sale will have a scrum on the right.

03:08 PM

Daniel Schofield reports from Twickenham

Unless someone organised a green seat fancy dress code, Twickenham is going to be well down on full attendance. Nearly the entire top tier of the West Stand is empty are there are huge pockets of empty seats behind either set of posts. Prem Rugby may need to use some creative accounting just to get to 60,000

03:07 PM

6 min: Saracens 3 Sale 3

Penalty for Sale after Farrell gets his body on the wrong side of the ball. He rolls away forward and obstructs Warr who hams it up to get the decision he deserved.

Ford kicks for goal from 25m, left of centre.

He nails it.

03:05 PM

5 min: Saracens 3 Sale 0

Farrell slots the penalty goal from in front of the posts.

03:04 PM

4 min: Saracens 0 Sale 0

Saracens keep plugging away with advantage after Gus Warr takes out an arm that wasn't touching the ball and from an offside position. Big tackle from Jono Ross also prevented a Lozowski burst.

Farrell opts to kick for the sticks.

03:03 PM

3 min: Saracens 0 Sale 0

Roebuck dispossesses Saracens after the lineout as they came down the short side. The teams exchange kicks and then Farrell hoists up a bomb, Saracens retrieve it with the chase and lay siege in the 22.

03:01 PM

1 min: Saracens 0 Sale 0

Sale kick off and Ford kicks deep. Dugdale is penalised for interference on the floor after tackling Alex Goode. Saracens kick the penalty out for a lineout on halfway.

02:58 PM

The kits

Sale are in burgundy, Saracens in white to help the colourblind differentiate.

Here comes the national anthem,

02:53 PM

Predictions?

(Saracens by 4, fwiw) — Charles Richardson (@CRichardsonTel) May 27, 2023

I was going for Sale to edge it by three points but the more I hear Saracens talk the closer I come to changing my mind.

02:51 PM

A quick word with Alex Goode

"It's a credit to the club getting myself in this position so many times."



Nobody knows a #GallagherPremFinal final quite like Alex Goode... 🏟



The @Saracens man previews his ninth appearance. pic.twitter.com/yRIK7V5hPW — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

02:44 PM

Alex Sanderson speaks to Martin Bayfield

If you can measure cups by emotion, my cups are overflowing today, buzzing for it, looking forward to making my family and the north proud. North v South is hugely important for us. It's only more apparent in the past couple of weeks from the good luck messages and support we're getting. We're flying the flag for the region. It feels like we have the north behind us today. The lads are far more emotionally stable than I am. I haven't severed those ties of friendship with Saracens but I feel I am where I belong. The past tends to fade and it has. They are close to me. I've given Mark a cuddle. But there's no one you want to beat more than those who are closest to you. I want to beat my brother. These guys are brothers from other mothers and I want to beat them.

02:39 PM

Mark McCall speaks to BT Sport

It feels different and special. There's always a new group of players you're arriving with, some who have been here a lot, some who are here for the first time. George and Owen are high-lass operators, unbelievable players who will try to influence their teams and I'm sure both will do a good job. There is no one key thing. We're clear that we were timid last year and not brave enough to play when it's on. We need to be physical and aggressive but use our judgment when it's on today. We can't be a one-trick pony today. [Are you calm? You seem so] You can't see what's going on underneath!

02:24 PM

This is also a final of sorts for BT Sport

With its purchase by Discovery/Warners it will be TNT Sports next season. Sunset & Vine who have produced rugby for BT Sport for years are out, too, for the final season of the contract with Premiership Rugby. Gary Neville's company, Buzz 16, is taking over for the 2023-24 season so it could/should also be farewell to Messrs Doyle, Kay, Bayfield, Monye, Healey and Dallaglio.

02:12 PM

In the regular season

Sale beat Saracens 35-24 on March 5 during the Six Nations. Back in October, with international players also missing for the Autumn Internationals, Saracens won 33-22 at home.

02:07 PM

Ben Curry limps on to the stage on crutches

He says he missed Sir Alex Ferguson's visit because it was the day of his operation but the knight's message was 'take the emotion out of it. Enjoy the occasion but it's all about winning.'

02:05 PM

BT Sport kicks off its coverage

With Craig Doyle, Brian O'Driscoll, Lawrence Dallaglio and Ugo Monye on a stage among the Guinness tents in front of a very lively crowd. They're all wearing suits and trainers, an odd look that took off in some of the most unexpected places of work this year.

02:00 PM

Jaws wars

A Sale Sharks fan shows their support prior to the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham Stadium - Mike Egerton/PA

01:57 PM

Saracens arrive

When flair met flare:

Saracens players walk through the fans as they arrive for the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham Stadium, London. - David Davies/PA Wire

01:50 PM

Owen Farrell on New Model Saracens

It took us a while to figure out how to get the best out of ourselves after last year's final because we didn't do that in that game. What happened probably allowed us to change a bit more than we usually would after a final. It got us looking at ourselves a bit more than usual. Just simply because we were nowhere near our best and we didn't give the best version of ourselves. Obviously Leicester played a massive part in that, but we don't want to come off the field feeling like that again. That 80 minutes made us look at everything and look at how we can be better. Everyone talks about us now like we have turned into a team that plays attacking rugby this year alone. We've won stuff before playing good rugby. We have always had a solid basis behind us and we still have but there were times during the year and sometimes in big pressure games that we were trying to stay in the fight whereas now we want to take opportunities and make good decisions. Part of that could be staying in the fight – we want to be good at that – and part of that could be moving the ball. It could be anything – kick pass, run. We want to be good enough to play any way the game demands of us and we feel like we have taken a step forward with that this year. Hopefully that plays a big part in what we have do on Saturday.

01:41 PM

Late amendment to team news below

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘.



Robin Hislop replaces Mako Vunipola on the bench for the #GallagherPremFinal.#YourSaracens💫 pic.twitter.com/gTW05cnnGI — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) May 27, 2023

01:34 PM

Charles Richardson reports from Twickenham

There is a firmly cosmopolitan feel to today's Premiership final. The sun is blazing at Twickenham where the variety of shirts dotted around the stadium offers a welcome reminder of the appeal of today's showpiece. Jerseys from Leicester, Northampton, Exeter and Harlequins – as well as today's two finalists – have been spotted around English rugby's headquarters. So, too, have those of Wasps, another reminder of the struggle that the league has faced this season. Let's hope today, however, after all the strife, that this wonderful sport does its talking on the field. No better teams could have been volunteered as spokespeople.



01:30 PM

Mako Vunipola late withdrawal

Saracens 15. Alex Goode, 14. Max Malins, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Sean Maitland, 10. Owen Farrell (c), 9. Ivan Van Zyl; 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Hugh Tizard, 6. Nick Isiekwe, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Jackson Wray.

Replacements 16. Theo Dan, 17. Robin Hislop, 18. Christian Judge, 19. Callum Hunter-Hill, 20. Toby Knight, 21. Aled Davies, 22. Duncan Taylor, 23. Elliot Daly.

Sale Sharks 15. Joe Carpenter, 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Rob du Preez, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Arron Reed, 10. George Ford, 9. Gus Warr; 1. Simon McIntyre, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Nick Schonert, 4. Jean-Luc du Preez, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Dugdale, 8. Jono Ross (C).

Replacements 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Coenie Oosthuizen, 19. Josh Beaumont, 20. Tom Ellis, 21. Raffi Quirke, 22. Sam James, 23. Tom O’Flaherty.

Referee Luke Pearce

01:16 PM

Preview: Playing down Ford v Farrell

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the 2023 Gallagher Premiership Rugby final in which Sale Sharks, who finished second in the league, take on table-topping Saracens. Sale, who were champions last in 2006 under Jason Robinson's captaincy, were keen to play down all those previews focusing, inevitably, on the friendship and rivalry between the two fly-halves George Ford and Owen Farrell.

It was Ford himself, best equipped to deal with it, who fielded that question in the build-up. "We understand Owen has an unbelievable influence on the Saracens team, but he is one of only 15 men on the field at that particular time," he said. "There are threats everywhere, and we are like that ourselves. I am one of only 15 at a time for Sale. I never see it as just a match-up between me and him. There is so much more that goes into a game of rugby.

"Obviously, both of us will want to do our job as well as we can, of course we do, for our team, and that is making as many good decisions and executing as well as we can. He is a great friend, and we understand we are just a cog in a machine of two teams, I suppose, that hopefully have an influence on the game one way or another.

"A lot of the stuff in rugby comes down to not just one player against another, it comes down to many things Who has got momentum, who's got speed of ball, who has got field position, who's building pressure the most? And then it is about who executes better in those moments.

Reflecting on his year back in the north-west after missing the denouement of last year's victory with Leicester, Ford said: "It was the reasons of coming up to where I grew up, coming up to be close to my family, coming to a team I knew had unbelievable potential to start competing and hopefully start challenging for titles in the Premiership.

"Also, to have a new challenge. Sometimes, the easier decision as a player is to be more comfortable, stick with what you know, understand where you are within that team.

"But also you've a decision where you can maybe come out of your comfort zone, come to a new team and you are at a stage where you have to start influencing, you've got to start proving yourself again to a whole new group of people and see what you can do with that team.

"I think that brings the best out of you sometimes. I certainly felt that coming back from injury. I have loved it."