Saracens vs Sale Sharks LIVE: Result and reaction from Premiership Rugby final after protesters disrupt game

Saracens defied a spirited Sale Sharks, a mini injury crisis and climate activists to clinch the Gallagher Premiership title for a sixth time at Twickenham.

A 35-25 victory over the Sharks made amends for last season’s last-gasp defeat by Leicester at the same stage and delivers their first silverware since being relegated for salary cap breaches in 2020.

Two Just Stop Oil protestors brought a halt to the game in the first half when they ran on to the pitch, letting off orange smoke bombs before being led away by stewards amid jeers from the crowd. Both were arrested and while orange patches were still evident on the pitch at the final whistle, the interruption failed to take the shine off an enthralling climax to the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Saracens threatened to pull clear before and after half-time but Sale stayed in the fight and then pounced in a dominant third quarter that saw tries by Tom Roebuck and Bevan Rodd seize the lead. But drawing on all the experience accumulated during 13 years of Premiership and European finals, Saracens showed their resolve to hit back through Elliot Daly and Ivan van Zyl.

Relive the action from the Premiership Rugby final as Saracens beat Sale:

Premiership Rugby final live updates: Saracens vs Sale

Saracens beat Sale Sharks 35-25 in the Premiership final at Twickenham

Sarries become champions for a sixth time as Sale lose on their first final appearance for 17 years

WATCH - Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt the final by running on the pitch and throwing orange powder

FULL-TIME! Saracens 35-25 Sale Sharks

71’ - TRY! Van Zyl just gets the ball down over the line after combining with Daly (SAR 35-25 SAL)

67’ - TRY! Daly over in the corner after brilliant Taylor chargedown (SAR 28-25 SAL)

53’ - TRY! Great footwork by Rodd puts Sale ahead (SAR 23-25 SAL)

45’ - TRY! Roebuck spectacularly grounds the ball after picking Daly’s pocket (SAR 20-18 SAL)

33’ - TRY! Brilliant late pass from Farrell sends Malins over (SAR 20-13 SAL)

30’ - TRY! Van der Merwe burrows over from close range (SAR 13-13 SAL)

21’ - TRY! Sarries awarded penalty try after Curry stops Malins scoring (SAR 13-6 SAL)

20’ - PROTESTERS! Game briefly stopped as Just Stop Oil protesters throw orange powder on the pitch

Saracens 35-25 Sale - Owen Farrel reacts

17:15 , Luke Baker

Saracens captain Owen Farrell discusses the victory:

“It wasn’t our best performance all year. It was proper tense, final rugby. For us to be able to move on, stick in, get to the next moment when we weren’t at our best was important.

“You just want to keep getting the best out of yourself and the group. This team worked hard at that. We’ve had setbacks over the years, losing the final last year and everything that went on before that. So to see this club here is great.

“It wasn’t redemption [for last year]. We have moved on, even though last year keeps getting mentioned - a little bit by us and a little by others. It’s more about getting the best out of ourselves. Last year, I felt we scraped through things and closed up shop in the final. This year was about getting more and we did it a bit, not all the way but enough.

“We learned just how strong the group is. Not many people want to leave this club, so they’re here for a long time. When you stick together for a long time - people like Duncan Taylor, Jackson Wray, Max Malins are leaving this summer but have been here for years - it really does feel like a family. Everyone talks about being tight-knit and the culture but when you’ve been together so long you want to keep fighting for the group. A couple of my best mates are leaving the club this summer, so it’s tough but we wanted to do this for them.”

Story continues

Saracens 35-25 Sale

17:01 , Luke Baker

A superb performance by Saracens, deserved winners not just today but across the season. Hugs from both sides - it was a game played in the right spirit.

FULL-TIME! Saracens 35-25 Sale - Saracens are champions!

16:59 , Luke Baker

AND IT’S OVER! Saracens win a thriller at Twickenham 35-25. They were superb, the best team all season and it’s a sixth Premiership title.

They make up for last year’s heartbreaking loss to Leicester Tigers and cement their place as the best English team of this generation

(AFP via Getty Images)

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 79 mins

16:57 , Luke Baker

Sale deep in their own territory and we’re into the final minute. Saracens are going to win a sixth Premiership Rugby title.

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 78 mins

16:56 , Luke Baker

Good break down the right by Reed up towards the 22 but he loses the ball in contact and Daly thumps the ball all the way back into the Sharks 22.

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 78 mins

16:56 , Luke Baker

Sale have to go adventurous and they’re trying to spread the ball but Saracens’ drift defence is spot on. Less than two minutes left now

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 77 mins

16:55 , Luke Baker

A Sale scrum but in their own 22 and they need two scores. It’s slipping away. They do win the penalty and will have a lineout just inside the Sarries half but only three minutes left.

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 76 mins

16:54 , Luke Baker

Jackson Wray subbed off and gets a standing ovation. His 309th and final game for Saracens as he heads into retirement. He’s a Sarries legend and has had a wonderful career. It looks like he’s going out with another title.

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 76 mins

16:53 , Luke Baker

Dan throws in from the lineout, safely secured and Sarries maul forward. But Sale trun the ball over. Saracens deemed to have brought the maul down, Sharks manage to stop it coming back and earn the call.

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 75 mins

16:52 , Luke Baker

Great defence from Saracens. they win two collisions in a row to push Sale well outside their 22. Then it’s a turnover. And replacement hooker Theo Dan produces a ridiculous kick!

Thumped clear from inside his own half, tons of distance, perfect spiral, bounces a few centimetres from the touchline in the Sale 22 and boucnes into touch. 50:22 and a Sarries attacking lineout!

SIN-BIN! Saracens 35-25 Sale, 73 mins

16:50 , Luke Baker

Well, could this be a turning point? Chance for Sale? Robin Hislop sent to the sin-bin for the rest of the game as he tries to clear out a ruck but makes contact with the head of a Sharks player. It’s only a glancing blow but enough for a yellow. Sale attacking ball as well.

Saracens 35-25 Sale, 73 mins

16:48 , Luke Baker

Celebrations from Sarries as they win a turnover penalty in their own half. They can eat some more clock now with the lineout and a couple of phases.

TRY! SARACENS 35-25 Sale (Van Zyl try, 71 mins)

16:45 , Luke Baker

Saracens look like they’ve killed this game off! From the lineout they go wide to the left, great work from Malins to fire a long pass to Daly. Next phase and Van Zyl goes for the line...

Carpenter is on the back of Van Zyl and looks to get an arm underneath the ball to hold it up over the line but it’s so, so close. Is the tip of the ball on the ground?

Long chat between TMO and referee Luke Pearce and it’s eventually given! Try for Saracens! Big fist pump from Van Zyl and could that be the winning score? Farrell adds the conversion and the gap is 10 points.

Saracens 28-25 Sale, 69 mins

16:40 , Luke Baker

Sam James on for Manu Tuilagi for Sale. Powerful Curry carry down the left as the defender is knocked backwards. Sarries steal the abll in contact though and clear their lines.

O’Flaherty’s clearance kick will give Saracens the ball in Sharks territory from the lineout.

TRY! SARACENS 28-25 Sale (Daly try, 67 mins)

16:39 , Luke Baker

Huge moment! That Isiekwe lineout steal allows Sarries to kick into the 22 and Joe Carpenter takes too long to kick clear, Duncan Taylor charges it down thanks to his brilliant work-rate.

The ball goes wide and Elliott Daly is over in the corner. Big for Sarries. Tough conversion for Farrell and his kick from the touchline is just wide of the left post.

Saracens 23-25 Sale, 66 mins

16:37 , Luke Baker

Good quick ball from Saracens but Reed and Ford come up with a massive tackle to drive them into touch. Sale lose the lineout though as Isiekwe gets up well.

Saracens 23-25 Sale, 64 mins

16:35 , Luke Baker

Saracens screaming for a penalty in the Sale 22 but Luke Pearce having none of it. Raffi Quirke able to box kick clear well. Sarries can’t take the lineout quickly so they’ll rebuild from halfway.

Into the last 15 minutes of this final

WATCH! Sale score twice in second half

16:34 , Luke Baker

Here are Sale’s second-half tries. Both crackers in different ways

What a score for @SaleSharksRugby! 🔥



Akker van der Merwe with a magic break before Tom Roebuck dives in style 😎#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/EbU4OFx5TJ — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Sensational work from Bevan Rodd here! 🤩



Talk about impact!@SaleSharksRugby take the lead for the first time in the game.#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/ItFbyZ3Plr — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Saracens 23-25 Sale, 61 mins

16:31 , Luke Baker

Saracens defend it well and hack clear towards halfway. Sale come again but they’re back outside the 22 rather than on the line. Great breakdown work from Rodd to consistently stop Sarries jackalling but eventually the move ends as Du Preez’s flicked pass goes into touch

Saracens 23-25 Sale, 59 mins

16:29 , Luke Baker

Sale dart for the line through Ashman but great defence by Itoje to hold him up over the line. Great last-ditch defence. Tuilagi’s hard carries causing problems as well though.

Come back for a penalty and Sale kick to the corner. Five-metre lineout.

Saracens 23-25 Sale, 58 mins

16:28 , Luke Baker

Goode caught out by a kick drilled into the floor that balloons over his head and into touch for an attacking Sale lineout. They’re on top in this second half.

Ford dodges and weaves as they get to the five-metre line.

MISSED PENALTY! Saracens 23-25 Sale, 56 mins

16:26 , Luke Baker

No problem with distance. And I mean, no problem at all - it’s still rising as it crosses the try-line but direction is off from Daly and it goes wide of the right post.

Saracens 23-25 Sale, 56 mins

16:25 , Luke Baker

Sale penalised for taking the standing leg of the man contesting for the ball in the air. It’s bang on halfway, almost on the centre spot. Elliott Daly and his powerful boot will have a go at the posts!

TRY! Saracens 23-25 SALE (Rodd try, 53 mins)

16:22 , Luke Baker

Sale are right back in this now! And it all starts with a HUGE Manu Tuilagi carry. He makes great ground to give Sale an attacking platform.

It’s worked to the right where a couple of carries get them close and Bevan Rodd cuts back inside a man and powers over. Incredible impact from the bench from the front-rower, who showed the footwork of a back not a prop.

And George Ford nails the conversion. They now lead. What a game!

Sensational work from Bevan Rodd here! 🤩



Talk about impact!@SaleSharksRugby take the lead for the first time in the game.#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/ItFbyZ3Plr — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Saracens 23-18 Sale, 51 mins

16:20 , Luke Baker

Plenty of Sale replacements to mix things up in the second half and keep it fresh, including Raffi Quirke and Tom O’Flaherty

PENALTY! SARACENS 23-18 Sale (Farrell penalty, 50 mins)

16:18 , Luke Baker

Sale make a mess of the defensive lineout, trying to be too clever but a knock-on from Sarries reprieves them. But Saracens now dominate the scrum and win a penalty!

Sharks have been on top at scrum-time, so that’s a bit of a turnaround. Farrell takes a shot a the posts and it’s a simple three points.

NO TRY! Saracens 20-18 Sale, 46 mins

16:17 , Luke Baker

Saracens show their attacking intent almost immediately from kick-off and score a wonderful try, only to see it chalked off! It starts with Itoje feeding Theo Dan running a brilliant line, who blazes through the defensive line.

He pops from the floor to Theo Dan and the ball is worked out wide to Elliott Daly, who steps in off his wing and glides over the line. It’s a sumptuous score but replay shows that Daly just had a foot in touch. Frustrating for him

TRY! Saracens 20-18 SALE (Roebuck try, 45 mins)

16:14 , Luke Baker

That could be decisive though! Tom Roebuck thinks he’s scored a remarkable try for Sale in the corner.

Van der Merwe makes a line break and goes for his second kick of the game. Again, it’s shanked but it stays in play, Daly dallies trying to collect the ball while retreating and has his pocket picked by Roebuck! Manages to get a boot on the ball, kicks again into the in-goal area and spectacularly dives to ground the ball before it bounces dead.

Absolutely brilliant! George Ford misses the conversion from the touchline but Sharks within two points once more.

What a score for @SaleSharksRugby! 🔥



Akker van der Merwe with a magic break before Tom Roebuck dives in style 😎#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/EbU4OFx5TJ — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Saracens 20-13 Sale, 43 mins

16:11 , Luke Baker

A bit of a cagey start to the second half. A good kick chase by Sale gives them a territory advantage but nothing decisive yet.

Saracens 20-13 Sale, 40 mins

16:08 , Luke Baker

Back underway at Twickenham and Saracens go through the phases early on.

Saracens 20-13 Sale latest

16:04 , Luke Baker

In terms of on-pitch rugby action, it was a really compelling first half. Can Sale fight back after the break?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

(Getty Images)

Just Stop Oil protesters arrested for disrputing Premiership Rugby final

15:59 , Luke Baker

An update on the Just Stop Oil protest that briefly stopped the match in the first half. Arrests have been made.

An official statement from the RFU read: “Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter.

“We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly.”

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt Premiership Rugby final

15:56 , Luke Baker

Two Just Stop Oil protesters caused a brief interruption to the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham after invading the pitch and releasing a batch of orange powder.

There were boos at Twickenham as the protesters entered the field of play and caused a delay of around two minutes as they released the power on the halfway line.

The powder left a mark on the Twickeham pitch but the final between Saracens and Sale quickly resumed after the protesters were dragged to the touchline.

Sale players Jono Ross and Tom Curry, the England international, assisted the stewards as the protesters were removed from the pitch.

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt Premiership Rugby final

HALF-TIME! Saracens 20-13 Sale

15:53 , Luke Baker

Sarries try their luck again just before the break as they spread the ball wide but it breaks down and that’s half-time.

Phew! What a first half. A penalty try and a lovely Malins score have Saracens ahead, although Van der Merwe burrowed over for Sale. We also had protesters stopping the match briefly by throwing orange paint powder. All happening!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Saracens 20-13 Sale, 39 mins

15:51 , Luke Baker

Clever lineout from Sale, throw to the front, pop back to hooker Van der Merwe. He makes a few metres up the line then opts to kick. Hmmm, not sure that’s the right decision and he shanks it out of play. There’s a reason the front row don’t normally kick...

Elliott Daly then tries a chip down the line but it just finds touch.

Saracens 20-13 Sale, 38 mins

15:49 , Luke Baker

Sarries break forward again as the crowd get to their feet. Great hands and running lines. Brilliant work by Curry though to steal the ball at the breakdown. That’s huge from the flanker.

Owen Farrell then finds a brilliant nudge that bounces into touch a couple of metres from the Sale line. The crowd think it’s a 50:22 but he just took the ball back across so only a defensive lineout

TRY! SARACENS 20-13 Sale (Malins try, 33 mins)

15:46 , Luke Baker

That’s brilliant from Sarries! From an attacking lineout, they run a backs move and Goode dances around in midfield. They reset and Farrell waits until the very last second before popping to Max Malins who darts between two defenders, jinks past another and races over.

It’s sublime from Farrell, just brilliant playmaking. He adds the conversion for good measure and Sarries are back on top

WATCH - Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Premiership final

15:44 , Luke Baker

If you’re interested, here’s the moment Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the Premiership final with their orange paint powder, courtesy of Evening Standard rugby correspondent Nick Purewal

Saracens 13-13 Sale, 32 mins

15:42 , Luke Baker

Sale back up to a full complement of 15 men as Tom Curry’s sin-bin ends. No damage done for them in that time. They’ll be delighted.

TRY! Saracens 13-13 SALE (Van der Merwe try, 30 mins

15:41 , Luke Baker

Akker van der Merwe burrows towards the line and he thinks he’s got the ball down. Luke Pearce says no try on the field, thinking there was an arm underneath but we go to the TMO.

And it’s a try! Sale, still a man down with Curry in the bin, are right back in this. Picking and driving from close range pays off as Van der Merwe does the business.

Easy conversion for George Ford and we’re all level at 13-13.

Saracens 13-6 Sale, 29 mins

15:39 , Luke Baker

Sale set up camp in the Sarries 22. A number of carries bring them within a metre or two. They’re trying to power the ball over the line

WATCH - Saracens awarded penalty try

15:38 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Sarries were awarded a penalty try. Clear foul play form Curry tackling Malins off the ball

A BIG moment!



A penalty try for @Saracens as Tom Curry sees yellow for a tackle off the ball.#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/m0W0YzujVo — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Saracens 13-6 Sale, 27 mins

15:37 , Luke Baker

A scrum on halfway, with Sale having the put-in and after a couple of resets, Sharks again get the call. They’re undoubtedly on top in the scrums. A worry for Saracens

MISSED PENALTY! Saracens 13-6 SALE, 24 mins

15:32 , Luke Baker

Good response from Sale and they win a penalty in the Sarries half. For the first time, George Ford errs though as his kick slides wide of the right post. A missed opportunity while temporarily down to 14.

TRY! SARACENS 13-6 Sale (Penalty try, 21 mins)

15:31 , Luke Baker

Sarries score immediately after the resumption!

A gorgeous kick down the line from Goode with Malins in hot pursuit. It causes problems in the Sale backfield, not gathered, the ball spilled over the try-line and Curry holds back Malins to stop him diving on the loose ball.

It’s a penalty try immediately signalled by referee Luke Pearce and seven points to Sarries. Curry also sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes.

A BIG moment!



A penalty try for @Saracens as Tom Curry sees yellow for a tackle off the ball.#GallagherPrem | #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/m0W0YzujVo — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Saracens 6-6 Sale, 20 mins

15:28 , Luke Baker

Protesters removed and we’ll continue shortly

Saracens 6-6 Sale, 20 mins - Just Stop Oil protesters run on to the pitch

15:26 , Luke Baker

Oh no! You don’t want to see this. Protesters run on to the field with the orange paint powder we saw at the World Snooker Championship and start throwing it about. Heavy boos from the crowd.

The game is stopped as security have to remove them. It looked like Tom Curry helped take one of the protesters out as well.

Fair to say, a paint powder protest is less effective outside as opposed to inside the Crucible Theatre on a snooker table at the World Champs...

Saracens 6-6 Sale, 19 mins

15:24 , Luke Baker

Dominant tackle by Mawi in the 22 as Sale look to set up for the clearance kick but Ben Earl caught offside. Slightly sloppy as it allows Sharks to earn the lineout on halfway.

Sarries respond to steal the lineout though and then Maitland brilliantly beats the Sharks to an up-and-under! He’s slow to get up but Sarries ball in the Sale half.

PENALTY! Saracens 6-6 SALE (Ford penalty, 17 mins)

15:22 , Luke Baker

Relatively central, a bit further out than the last one but well within George Ford’s range. Yep, he bisects the uprights.

Saracens 6-3 Sale, 17 mins

15:22 , Luke Baker

One penalty apiece from the scrums so far but Sale make it 2-1! Great Sharks scrum as they win a penalty against the head. Marco Riccioni pinged for angling with his drive. Second time the Italian international has been penalised

Another shot at the posts for Sale to level things up once more.

Saracens 6-3 Sale, 16 mins

15:20 , Luke Baker

Good work from Van der Merwe on the floor to retain the ball for Sale. But at the next breakdown, it’s pilfered by Saracens - Eroni Mawi involved.

Referee Luke Pearce gets in the way as Itoje tries to spread the ball to the backs. Unfortunate, as Sarries looked to have a good attacking platform. Scrum for Mark McCall’s men now

PENALTY! SARACENS 6-3 Sale (Farrell penalty, 14 mins)

15:18 , Luke Baker

No mistake from Owen Farrell. Simple kick to restore the lead

Saracens 3-3 Sale, 14 mins

15:17 , Luke Baker

Nicely done by Dan, lineout safely secured. Itoje then drags defenders with him in the 22 and wins Saracens the penalty, as Sale kill the ball. They’ll go for the posts

Saracens 3-3 Sale, 13 mins

15:16 , Luke Baker

Big carry from Tuilagi in midfield for Sale. He’s got plenty to prove today. But a subsequent carry sees the ball ripped away by Owen Farrell! Brilliant technique from the England fly-half.

Then a gorgeous kick from Alex Goode! He hammers a 50:22 with a pinpoint nudge. What an attacking platform for Saracens. A test for replacement hooker Theo Dan.

Saracens 3-3 Sale, 11 mins

15:14 , Luke Baker

You fear that could be that for George today. Would be a real shame. Dan’s first job after coming on is a scrum and Sarries are immediately penalised. Roars of approval from the Sale pack

Saracens 3-3 Sale, 10 mins

15:12 , Luke Baker

Penalty won at scrum-time this time around. That’s a win for the Saracens front row as Sale hit through the mark. Simon McIntyre too aggressive and can’t hold his weight.

Lineout in the 22 for Sarries but Jamie George knocks on in contact, big hit from Curry, and it’s stolen by Sale! They break out with some quick hands. George is down now, he looks woozy. The England hooker heads off for an HIA with Theo Dan coming on.

Saracens 3-3 Sale, 8 mins

15:10 , Luke Baker

Great running lines by Sarries to keep Sale defenders occupied. A box kick then forces a knock-on near halfway and it’s our first scrum of the day.

Sarries win the free-kick and immediately call for another scrum. Which pack will get on top? Sale have to bully Sarries up front to find joy today you feel.

PENALTY! Saracens 3-3 SALE (Ford penalty, 6 mins)

15:07 , Luke Baker

George Ford makes no mistake and that’s good efficiency from Sale. Back level

Saracens 3-0 Sale, 5 mins

15:06 , Luke Baker

Sale claim the kick-off and get their first spell of possession. A couple of phases but Sarries caught on the wrong side after a Du Preez carry just outside their 22 and Sharks have a penalty. They can level this up

PENALTY! SARACENS 3-0 Sale (Farrell penalty, 4 mins)

15:05 , Luke Baker

Simple shot for Owen Farrell and he makes no mistake. First points on the board in this final

Saracens 0-0 Sale, 3 mins

15:04 , Luke Baker

Great line by Tizard and he’s inches away from the line. Penalty coming as well for Sarries for offside as they probe out wide. Sale defence holding firm and we’ll go back for the penalty under the posts. Sarries going to take the points

Saracens 0-0 Sale, 2 mins

15:02 , Luke Baker

Goode gets under a high ball really nicely. Sarries are sticking plenty of bombs up into the sun and it’s paying dividends early on. Sale spill another and Saracens have possession entering the opposition 22.

KICK-OFF! Saracens 0-0 Sale

15:01 , Luke Baker

And we’re underway! An early let-off for Sarries as Sam Dugdale pinged for not rolling away at a ruck and the favourites clear towards halfway

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:59 , Luke Baker

The teams are out on the Twickenham turf, the anthem has been played and we’re nearly ready to start.

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:52 , Luke Baker

Alex Goode laying down some Premiership final wisdom. No one knows these occasions better than the Saracens star as he gears up for his ninth appearance

"It's a credit to the club getting myself in this position so many times."



Nobody knows a #GallagherPremFinal final quite like Alex Goode... 🏟



The @Saracens man previews his ninth appearance. pic.twitter.com/yRIK7V5hPW — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 27, 2023

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:48 , Luke Baker

Sale Sharks tapped into Sir Alex Ferguson’s revered motivational powers ahead of the Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens.

The former Manchester United manager visited Sale’s Carrington training base on Tuesday, where he addressed the squad.

The 81-year-old became Sale’s latest keynote contributor after rugby league great Jamie Peacock spoke to the players ahead of their play-off victory over Leicester earlier this month.

“We thought we would try and wring a little bit of gold out of Sir Alex – and he didn’t disappoint,” Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson said.

“He had the lads on the edge of their seats and he came up with some real good bits of advice – not new stuff, but when it comes from Sir Alex’s mouth, it is gospel, isn’t it?

“It is small percentages of what you can add, an increased feeling of how special this week is. It was good to have him in and good to have him in our corner.”

Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to Sale players as part of their Gallagher Premiership final build-up (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:41 , Luke Baker

Ben Earl is looking to help Saracens regain the Gallagher Premiership title and put down an early World Cup selection marker at Twickenham on Saturday.

Saracens flanker Earl has been among the league’s most consistent performers, highlighted by him winning Premiership player of the season last year. But while his England career is into double figures in terms of caps, he has made just two Test appearances since March 2021.

“The moment you start looking for excuses, the moment you start thinking I am just unlucky, my face doesn’t fit, is probably the moment you give somebody the reason to drop you,” Earl said.

“I’ve kind of got to stay with it. Steve was unbelievably positive about my work in the Six Nations. Unfortunately, selection didn’t always go my way, but I am trying to stay positive and put my best foot forward in these big games, which are probably the games he is looking at the most.

“I think I have played as consistently as I did last year, which was a big challenge of mine. There is no point winning some of the accolades I did last year and not backing it up. Selfishly, the elephant in the room is that I wish I could have played a bit more for England in that Six Nations campaign.

“For whatever reason, I didn’t, and I have learnt a lot from that. I am looking forward to going again, putting my best foot forward in these big games, which has been a big focus of mine.”

Ben Earl has excelled for Saracens this season (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:32 , Luke Baker

It’s a glorious day at Twickenham and the fans are out in their droves to watch this contest. There was an electric atmosphere to greet the teams as they arrived.

(PA)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Sale Sharks skipper Jono Ross feels “the time is right” for retirement - but not before one last challenge that could deliver a dream career finale.

The South African number eight will lead Sale into their biggest game for 17 years on Saturday, with Saracens standing between them and the Gallagher Premiership title.

The 32-year-old has made more than 150 Sale appearances, including topping the Premiership tackle-count for three successive seasons, and proved a driving force behind their resurgence led by rugby director Alex Sanderson.

And taking silverware back to the north-west of England would mean mission accomplished as he hangs up his boots.

“I am massively proud of where the club has come from over the last six or seven years,” Ross said. “When I arrived, we finished eighth or ninth and the goal was to make the play-offs, which we did.

“Now to be in the final is massively special and rewarding for all the work that has gone in, but the job is not done and we have another big hurdle this weekend. I think you have got to learn from games like the defeat to Exeter in the semi-finals a couple of years ago, and the mistakes we made.

“Maybe we expended too much energy during the week, but the way we have wanted to play this year we have really found our identity. We have another game against the best team in the league, we are going in as underdogs and we have to go out there and make sure it is a special day.”

Sale Sharks captain Jono Ross will retire after the Premiership final (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Farrell on Ford battle: “I have known George since I was a kid. When you come up against him, first and foremost you know you are playing against a quality player.

“You know you are playing against someone who knows what they are doing and as he has shown since coming back into the Sale team, he has been outstanding.

“He’s in a good place, he looks calm, he looks in control and I am sure he is a big driver behind this Sale team so I am looking forward to it.”

(PA Archive)

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Owen Farrell insists Saracens return to the Gallagher Premiership final with more strings to their bow as a result of last year’s Twickenham heartache.

Leicester were crowned champions at Saracens’ expense and although it was a narrow 15-12 defeat, a disappointing performance prompted a tactical rethink that has produced greater emphasis on attack. Now they face the ultimate test of their progress in the winner-takes-all clash with Sale on Saturday.

“It took us a while to figure out how to get the best out of ourselves after last year’s final because we didn’t do that in that game,” Farrell said. “What happened probably allowed us to change a bit more than we usually would after a final. It got us looking at ourselves a bit more than usual.

“Just simply because we were nowhere near our best and we didn’t give the best version of ourselves.

“We want to be good enough to play any way the game demands of us and we feel like we have taken a step forward with that this year. Hopefully that plays a big part in what we have do on Saturday.”

Saracens vs Sale LIVE: Latest updates

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

George Ford on facing Saracens and Owen Farrell: “A lot of the stuff in rugby comes down to not just one player against another, it comes down to many things. Who has got momentum, who’s got speed of ball, who has got field position, who’s building pressure the most? And then it is about who executes better in those moments.

“Saracens have added variety to their game, everybody knows about that, in terms of the last 12 months, the way they play with the ball. But it comes down to who executes the best under pressure, because both teams are going to try to put each other under pressure. Who can handle that?”

(PA Wire)

Saracens vs Sale, or Owen Farrell vs George Ford?

13:44 , Jamie Braidwood

George Ford says it is not about individual match-ups ahead of an intriguing Twickenham battle with friend and England colleague Owen Farrell.

“We understand Owen has an unbelievable influence on the Saracens team, but he is one of only 15 men on the field at that particular time,” Sale playmaker Ford said.

“There are threats everywhere, and we are like that ourselves. I am one of only 15 at a time for Sale. I never see it as just a match-up between me and him. There is so much more that goes into a game of rugby.

“Obviously, both of us will want to do our job as well as we can, of course we do, for our team, and that is making as many good decisions and executing as well as we can. He is a great friend, and we understand we are just a cog in a machine of two teams, I suppose, that hopefully have an influence on the game one way or another.”

Saracens vs Sale: Confirmed line-ups

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Saracens XV: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Max Malins, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ivan Van Zyl; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Jamie George, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Nick Isiekwe, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Jackson Wray

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Toby Knight, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Duncan Taylor, 23 Elliot Daly

Sale Sharks XV: 15. Joe Carpenter, 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Rob du Preez, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Arron Reed, 10. George Ford, 9. Gus Warr; 1. Simon McIntyre, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Nick Schonert, 4. Jean-Luc du Preez, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Dugdale, 8. Jono Ross (C).

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Coenie Oosthuizen, 19. Josh Beaumont, 20. Tom Ellis, 21. Raffi Quirke, 22. Sam James, 23. Tom O’Flaherty

Saracens vs Sale: Team news

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Saracens

Boss Mark McCall also makes one switch after the play-offs, with loosehead prop Eroni Mawi preferred to England international Maku Vunipola, who is among the replacements.

Jackson Wray is at the base of the scrum and will want to go out on a high as he makes his 309th and final Saracens appearance after over a decade of service to the club.

Saracens vs Sale: Team news

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Sale

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson has made one enforced change from the side that beat Leicester in the semi-finals, with flanker Sam Dugdale replacing an injured Ben Curry, while No 8 Jono Ross skippers the Sharks on his final appearance before retirement.

It means a Twickenham chance for home-grown northern talent like full-back Joe Carpenter, wing Arron Reed and scrum-half Gus Warr, while the only change on the bench sees former Saracen Tom Ellis named in place of Dan du Preez, who will undergo surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Saracens vs Sale: When is the Gallagher Premiership final?

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Saracens vs Sale Sharks is due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday May 27th at Twickenham Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

For the first time, the Premiership final will be broadcast on both terrestrial and pay TV. The game will be shown on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2.25pm and registered users can also stream the game online with ITVX.

If you prefer, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will also be showing the final and their coverage gets underway an hour before kick-off at 2pm.

Good afternoon

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Saracens and vs Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham. It’s been 17 years since Sale last lifted the title and the northern powerface face a Saracens side with plenty of recent experience of winning silverware in the final game of England’s domestic rugby season.

Five-time champions Sarahave made Twickenham a second home in recent years - but it’s been four seasons since Sarries lifted their last title after being relegated to the Championship for salary cap breaches.

Sale’s 2006 title win remains the only time they have reached the Premiership Rugby final - but the Sharks have called on the experience of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to rouse the players this week.

The clash of England team-mates and rival fly-halves Owen Farrell and George Ford will be key to what is set to be an intriguing battle at Twickenham.

Follow updates from the Premiership Rugby final in today’s live blog.