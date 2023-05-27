Saracens vs Sale Sharks LIVE: Premiership Rugby final score and updates from Twickenham

(Getty Images)

Saracens and Sale Sharks meet in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham. It’s been 17 years since Sale last lifted the title and the northern powerhouse face a Saracens side with plenty of recent experience of winning silverware in the final game of England’s domestic rugby season.

Five-time champions Saracens have made Twickenham a second home in recent years – although it’s been four seasons since Sarries actually lifted their last title after being relegated to the Championship for salary cap breaches.

Sale’s 2006 title win remains the only time they have reached the Premiership Rugby final - but the Sharks have called on the experience of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to rouse the players this week.

The clash of England team-mates and rival fly-halves Owen Farrell and George Ford will be key to what is set to be an intriguing battle at Twickenham. Follow live updates from the Premiership Rugby final as Saracens take on Sale:

Saracens face Sale Sharks in the Premiership final at Twickenham with kick-off at 3pm BST

Sarries are five-time champions but lost in the showpiece last year to Leicester Tigers

Sale are in their first final for 17 years, having won on their only previous appearance in 2006

TEAM NEWS: Mako Vunipola is benched for Eroni Mawi in the only change to Sarries’ semi-final line-up

TEAM NEWS: Sam Dugdale replaces the injured Ben Curry for Sale

14:41 , Luke Baker

Ben Earl is looking to help Saracens regain the Gallagher Premiership title and put down an early World Cup selection marker at Twickenham on Saturday.

Saracens flanker Earl has been among the league’s most consistent performers, highlighted by him winning Premiership player of the season last year. But while his England career is into double figures in terms of caps, he has made just two Test appearances since March 2021.

“The moment you start looking for excuses, the moment you start thinking I am just unlucky, my face doesn’t fit, is probably the moment you give somebody the reason to drop you,” Earl said.

“I’ve kind of got to stay with it. Steve was unbelievably positive about my work in the Six Nations. Unfortunately, selection didn’t always go my way, but I am trying to stay positive and put my best foot forward in these big games, which are probably the games he is looking at the most.

“I think I have played as consistently as I did last year, which was a big challenge of mine. There is no point winning some of the accolades I did last year and not backing it up. Selfishly, the elephant in the room is that I wish I could have played a bit more for England in that Six Nations campaign.

“For whatever reason, I didn’t, and I have learnt a lot from that. I am looking forward to going again, putting my best foot forward in these big games, which has been a big focus of mine.”

Ben Earl has excelled for Saracens this season (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

14:32 , Luke Baker

It’s a glorious day at Twickenham and the fans are out in their droves to watch this contest. There was an electric atmosphere to greet the teams as they arrived.

14:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Sale Sharks skipper Jono Ross feels “the time is right” for retirement - but not before one last challenge that could deliver a dream career finale.

The South African number eight will lead Sale into their biggest game for 17 years on Saturday, with Saracens standing between them and the Gallagher Premiership title.

The 32-year-old has made more than 150 Sale appearances, including topping the Premiership tackle-count for three successive seasons, and proved a driving force behind their resurgence led by rugby director Alex Sanderson.

And taking silverware back to the north-west of England would mean mission accomplished as he hangs up his boots.

“I am massively proud of where the club has come from over the last six or seven years,” Ross said. “When I arrived, we finished eighth or ninth and the goal was to make the play-offs, which we did.

“Now to be in the final is massively special and rewarding for all the work that has gone in, but the job is not done and we have another big hurdle this weekend. I think you have got to learn from games like the defeat to Exeter in the semi-finals a couple of years ago, and the mistakes we made.

“Maybe we expended too much energy during the week, but the way we have wanted to play this year we have really found our identity. We have another game against the best team in the league, we are going in as underdogs and we have to go out there and make sure it is a special day.”

Sale Sharks captain Jono Ross will retire after the Premiership final (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Farrell on Ford battle: “I have known George since I was a kid. When you come up against him, first and foremost you know you are playing against a quality player.

“You know you are playing against someone who knows what they are doing and as he has shown since coming back into the Sale team, he has been outstanding.

“He’s in a good place, he looks calm, he looks in control and I am sure he is a big driver behind this Sale team so I am looking forward to it.”

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Owen Farrell insists Saracens return to the Gallagher Premiership final with more strings to their bow as a result of last year’s Twickenham heartache.

Leicester were crowned champions at Saracens’ expense and although it was a narrow 15-12 defeat, a disappointing performance prompted a tactical rethink that has produced greater emphasis on attack. Now they face the ultimate test of their progress in the winner-takes-all clash with Sale on Saturday.

“It took us a while to figure out how to get the best out of ourselves after last year’s final because we didn’t do that in that game,” Farrell said. “What happened probably allowed us to change a bit more than we usually would after a final. It got us looking at ourselves a bit more than usual.

“Just simply because we were nowhere near our best and we didn’t give the best version of ourselves.

“We want to be good enough to play any way the game demands of us and we feel like we have taken a step forward with that this year. Hopefully that plays a big part in what we have do on Saturday.”

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

George Ford on facing Saracens and Owen Farrell: “A lot of the stuff in rugby comes down to not just one player against another, it comes down to many things. Who has got momentum, who’s got speed of ball, who has got field position, who’s building pressure the most? And then it is about who executes better in those moments.

“Saracens have added variety to their game, everybody knows about that, in terms of the last 12 months, the way they play with the ball. But it comes down to who executes the best under pressure, because both teams are going to try to put each other under pressure. Who can handle that?”

Saracens vs Sale, or Owen Farrell vs George Ford?

13:44 , Jamie Braidwood

George Ford says it is not about individual match-ups ahead of an intriguing Twickenham battle with friend and England colleague Owen Farrell.

“We understand Owen has an unbelievable influence on the Saracens team, but he is one of only 15 men on the field at that particular time,” Sale playmaker Ford said.

“There are threats everywhere, and we are like that ourselves. I am one of only 15 at a time for Sale. I never see it as just a match-up between me and him. There is so much more that goes into a game of rugby.

“Obviously, both of us will want to do our job as well as we can, of course we do, for our team, and that is making as many good decisions and executing as well as we can. He is a great friend, and we understand we are just a cog in a machine of two teams, I suppose, that hopefully have an influence on the game one way or another.”

Saracens vs Sale: Confirmed line-ups

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Saracens XV: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Max Malins, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ivan Van Zyl; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Jamie George, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Nick Isiekwe, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Jackson Wray

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Toby Knight, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Duncan Taylor, 23 Elliot Daly

Sale Sharks XV: 15. Joe Carpenter, 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Rob du Preez, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Arron Reed, 10. George Ford, 9. Gus Warr; 1. Simon McIntyre, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Nick Schonert, 4. Jean-Luc du Preez, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Dugdale, 8. Jono Ross (C).

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Coenie Oosthuizen, 19. Josh Beaumont, 20. Tom Ellis, 21. Raffi Quirke, 22. Sam James, 23. Tom O’Flaherty

Saracens vs Sale: Team news

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Saracens

Boss Mark McCall also makes one switch after the play-offs, with loosehead prop Eroni Mawi preferred to England international Maku Vunipola, who is among the replacements.

Jackson Wray is at the base of the scrum and will want to go out on a high as he makes his 309th and final Saracens appearance after over a decade of service to the club.

Saracens vs Sale: Team news

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Sale

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson has made one enforced change from the side that beat Leicester in the semi-finals, with flanker Sam Dugdale replacing an injured Ben Curry, while No 8 Jono Ross skippers the Sharks on his final appearance before retirement.

It means a Twickenham chance for home-grown northern talent like full-back Joe Carpenter, wing Arron Reed and scrum-half Gus Warr, while the only change on the bench sees former Saracen Tom Ellis named in place of Dan du Preez, who will undergo surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Saracens vs Sale: When is the Gallagher Premiership final?

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Saracens vs Sale Sharks is due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday May 27th at Twickenham Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

For the first time, the Premiership final will be broadcast on both terrestrial and pay TV. The game will be shown on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2.25pm and registered users can also stream the game online with ITVX.

If you prefer, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will also be showing the final and their coverage gets underway an hour before kick-off at 2pm.

