Premiership: Northampton 41-30 Saracens - James Ramm double helps Saints see off Saracens

Gallagher Premiership Northampton: (17) 41 Tries: Coles, Ramm 2, Freeman, Sleightholme Pens: Smith 2 Cons: Smith 5 Saracens: (10) 30 Tries: McFarland, Earl, Lewington 2 Pens: Farrell 2 Cons: Farrell 2

Two tries from full-back James Ramm helped Northampton to a stylish bonus-point win over champions Saracens.

England wing Tommy Freeman, lock Alex Coles and wing Ollie Sleightholme also touched down as Saints extended their lead at the top of the Premiership.

Saracens trailed 17-0 before Theo McFarland went over, but Saints built a telling lead after the interval.

Ben Earl's try kept Sarries in the game and Alex Lewington's late double rescued a bonus point.

Northampton: Ramm; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Sleightholme; Smith, James; Iyogun, Langdon, Davison, Moon, Coles, Lawes, Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: Matavesi, Waller, Prowse, Mayanavanua, Ludlam, Graham, McParland, Litchfield.

Saracens: Daly; Maitland, Cinti, Tompkins, Lewington; Farrell, van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, McFarland, Isiekwe, Gonzalez, Christie, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Judge, Tizard, Willis, Earl, Simpson, Goode.

