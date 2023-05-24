Premiership to move 2025 final and accommodate Lions tour in historic first

The Lions' preparation for their tour of South Africa - one they ended up losing 2-1 - was heavily criticised - Getty Images/David Rogers

The British and Irish Lions and Premiership Rugby have reached a historic agreement that should bring to an end decades of pre-tour antagonism and conflict over player release, funding and fixture clashes, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

The landmark deal is understood to include a number of key compromises that should ensure that the next Lions head coach will be given “the best possible chance” for the tour in Australia in 2025.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The standout details of the deal include:

Premiership Rugby to bring forward their final by one week in the 2024-25 season having previously vehemently resisted calls to do so

Shifting the final will guarantee that the Lions will be able to reclaim at least one match for their schedule that was cut from 10 games to eight at the San Francisco global calendar agreement in 2017 when the tourists were not properly represented in the talks

The Lions head coach will be able to play a pre-tour warm-up match, in the UK or Ireland or overseas en route to Australia, with a full squad

All England-based players selected to be able to attend all Lions functions, including pre-tour get-togethers such as the traditional ‘Messy Monday’ logistics day

The Lions have agreed to a landmark commercial deal to share a portion of revenues generated by the tour with the clubs – and players (on top of a tour fee) – for the first time.

The Lions have also agreed to engage with Premiership clubs during the 2024-25 season by staging events with current and former Lions players and help to market their final by promoting players and clubs.

The URC, which is part-owned by the Irish, Scottish and Welsh unions, are also expected to move their final, as they did before the 2021 tour of South Africa

Mandatory rest periods agreed for players returning to their clubs at the start of the new season

The deal has now to be rubber-stamped by key stakeholders, including the Premiership board and clubs and Lions board, in the next couple of weeks. A public announcement expected next month to coincide with the two-year countdown to the tour of Australia, which will see the next Lions coach go head-to-head with former England head coach Eddie Jones.

Eddie Jones will take on the Lions in two years time when they face his Australia side - Reuters/Ian Ransom

It follows over a year of talks and consultations between Ben Calveley, the Lions chief executive, his Premiership counterparts, and the club owners.

It is understood that a sub-committee was established involving Calveley, PRL chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor, chairman Martyn Phillips and the league’s rugby director Phil Winstanley as well as former Lions chairman Jason Leonard and his successor Ieuan Evans, were involved in the key negotiations.

“This is one of the most important deals since the game turned professional as it will end all the friction and tension between the Lions and the Premiership clubs that have previously always boiled over just before the tour is due to depart,” said one senior source.

“The Lions is the biggest brand in world rugby, it is something everyone should celebrate and get behind and now we have an agreement, everyone will be able to do so.

“A successful Lions tour and brand is good for the Premiership clubs too and now both parties are able to work together, there is more incentive to make it really work. The (club) owners love the Lions too.”

Story continues

Another source said: “It just shows what rugby can achieve when we work together. It has been a tough year for the sport, but this is fantastic news. It shows what can be done with dialogue, common purpose for rugby and collaboration. Everyone can go and enjoy the tour now.”

The collaboration should bring to an end a feeling of mutual distrust and rancour that has undermined tours since the game turned professional in 1995. Sir Ian McGeechan, four-times Lions head coach [in 1989, 1993, 1997 and 2009], would constantly call for more preparation time before tours in his end-of-tour reports, only to be ignored.

Sir Ian McGeechan has been Lions head coach four time and each time has asked for more preparation time - Getty Images/David Rogers

It was a cudgel that was picked up with vigour by Warren Gatland, head coach of the past three tours, who vocally called for more preparation time both for player welfare reasons and because of the challenges of moulding a squad together from four countries.

As Gatland also insisted on the touring party departing as one, in 2017, when the Premiership final was held just seven days before the Lions first tour match in New Zealand, several players were said to have been asleep on the coach to the game as they were still suffering from jet-lag.

Relations appeared to reach their nadir before the 2021 tour of South Africa, when the Lions scheduled a pre-tour match in Edinburgh on the same day as the Premiership final in Twickenham, described by one club owner as, “parking their tank on our lawn”.

Not only did this infuriate the clubs, because the Lions fixture would overshadow their domestic showpiece, but added fuel to the sense of frustration that, while they had stuck by the San Francisco agreement, the Lions had not, by expanding from an eight-game, five-week tour to now include a warm-up match and two-week camp.

The players also found themselves at the centre of a stand-off over release for the pre-tour training camp in Jersey, while clubs were also frustrated by a lack of communication from the Lions, with demands left until the 11th hour and a lack of respect and proper compensation.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.