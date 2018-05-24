Premiership final: What time does Exeter vs Saracens start, which TV channel is it on, where can I watch it and team news?

The 2018 Premiership final sees the first and second place teams from the regular season face-off at Twickenham Stadium as Exeter Chiefs and Saracens compete for the right to be crowned English champions.

Defending champions Exeter will hope to become just the fourth side to win consecutive finals after last season’s extra-time victory over Wasps, and only the fifth side in history to win be crowned back-to-back English champions. Saracens though are one of those sides having won both the 2015 and 2016 finals, and on top of their maiden success in 2011, they will hope to get their hands back on the trophy that they relinquished last year.

The Chiefs produced one of the most dominant displays ever seen to defeat Newcastle Falcons 36-5, having enjoyed a record 92 per cent possession in the first half, while Saracens came out on top in a frantic 57-33 victory over Wasps.

When is it?

The Premiership final takes place at Twickenham on Saturday 26 May.

What time does it start?

Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens kicks off at 15:00 BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match can be seen live on BT Sport 1 from 14:00 BST.

Teams

Exeter Chiefs: TBC

Saracens: TBC

News

Read more

Saracens’ Vunipola set to start Premiership final against Exeter

Saracens expect to have Billy Vunipola fit enough to feature in the final despite struggling with a tight hamstring in recent weeks. Liam Williams, the Wales and British and Irish Lions international, remains "touch and go", according to director of rugby Mark McCall, who will also be without Schalk Burger and Calum Clark in the back-row.

Exeter could have prop Harry Williams and flanker Dave Dennis back after the pair returned to training this week, although Rob Baxter will wait until the last moment before deciding whether they have enough rugby under their belt in recent weeks.

Odds

Exeter Chiefs to win: 6/5

Saracens to win: 8/11

Draw (after 80 minutes): 19/1

(Odds provided by Betfair)