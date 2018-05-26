Premiership final player ratings: Alex Goode and Mako Vunipola star for Saracens but Joe Simmonds falter

Saracens clinched their fourth Premiership final victory with a 27-10 victory over defending champions Exeter Chiefs that cemented their place at the top of the English game.

Despite finishing second in the league table, Saracens proved a cut above Exeter and outscored them four tries to one in what proved to be their best final performance yet.

Exeter initially led through a Joe Simmonds penalty, but Saracens roared back with two tries in four minutes through Billy Vunipola and Joe Simmonds.

Owen Farrell missed a penalty effort just before half-time, but things got even better for his side when Wyles raced over for his second try soon after the restart.

Exeter launched a fightback and pulled to within nine points after replacements Gareth Steenson scored a converted try, but Saracens held on with Ben Spencer adding a penalty and Nathan Earle scoring a fourth try in the penultimate minute.

The victory seals Saracens’ fourth Premiership final in six attempts over the last eight years, with only Leicester Tigers, Wasps and Bath ahead of them.

