Premiership final live stream: How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Wasps online and on TV

Exeter Chiefs face Wasps for the right to be crowned Premiership champions at Twickenham (Getty)

Exeter Chiefs will bid to become domestic and European champions on Saturday when they take on Wasps in the Premiership final at Twickenham.

In a match that was only confirmed on Wednesday, Wasps will be thankful to have just made it to Twickenham, having at one stage looked set to be replaced in the final by Bristol Bears after 11 club members tested positive for coronavirus.

However, following no further positive test results at the start of the week Wasps got the green light to take their place in the Premiership showcase, meaning the table-toppers Exeter will be going up against the team who finished hot on their tails in second place.

Exeter will head to Twickenham on a high from last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 that saw the Devonian club claim their first major European title, with Rob Baxter’s side crowned champions of Europe in the process.

If they can manage their way past a Wasps side that is missing 11 squad members - and by Lee Blackett’s admission four who would have been in the squad for the Twickenham affair - they will become the second English club in succession to clinch a Premiership and European double.

When is the Premiership final?

The Premiership final between Exeter Chiefs and Wasps takes place on Saturday 24 October.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 6pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The Premiership final will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm BST.

Can I watch it?

You can watch it live on the BT Sport website and BT Sport app with an active BT Sport subscription, or you can purchase a monthly pass for £25 to watch the Premiership final.

Form

Exeter Chiefs: WLLWW

Wasps: WWWWW

Odds

Exeter Chiefs to win: 1/6

Wasps to win: 4/1

Draw after 80 minutes: 22/1