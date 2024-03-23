Premiership: Exeter 25-16 Newcastle - Chiefs beat Falcons to go third

Gallagher Premiership Exeter: (22) 25 Tries: Fisilau, Wimbush, Sio, Tuima; Pen: Hodge; Con: Hodge Newcastle: (13) 16 Tries: Stevenson; Pens: Connon 3; Con: Connon

Exeter Chiefs climbed up to third in the Premiership with a 25-16 win over bottom side Newcastle Falcons.

Newcastle, without a league win since 24 March last year, took a shock early lead through Ben Stevenson's try.

But Chiefs hit back to secure a bonus point by half-time through tries from Greg Fisilau, Zack Wimbush, Scott Sio and Rusi Tuima.

Brett Connon's boot kept Falcons in the game but Josh Hodge's late penalty eased any Exeter nerves.

Exeter's victory lifts them above both Harlequins, who were well beaten by Saracens, and Bath, who host Sale on Sunday, in the race for the play-off places.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have now lost 16 successive league games since beating Gloucester 17-12 at Kingston Park last season.

Exeter were forced into a late change to their line-up, with England international flanker Ethan Roots replaced by Jacques Vermeulen after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

And Chiefs had barely had their hands on the ball before Falcons took the lead after only one minute when they spread it left to Stevenson, who collected possession 40 metres out and broke through the attempted tackle of Hodge to score in the corner.

Chiefs responded with number eight Fisilau going over from close range, only for Connon to give Newcastle a 10-5 lead when he added a penalty to his earlier conversion.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men when Guy Pepper was sent to the sin-bin and Exeter made the most of their numerical advantage to level with a bizarre try.

Falcons full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo patted the ball back in-field in trying to prevent Joe Hawkins' cross-field kick going into touch near his own line, leaving Wimbush with the simplest of tasks to pick up the loose ball near the touchline and dot down.

Exeter took the lead for the first time when prop Sio scored from a pick and go in the left corner and secured their bonus point just before the break with another close-range score from lock Tuima, to go into half-time with a 22-13 lead.

Story continues

Chiefs' lead would have been bigger if they had been able to kick more than Hodge's sole first-half conversion and it made for a nervy start to the second half when Connon slotted his third penalty, before Hodge then hit the post with an effort of his own.

And any anxiousness among the home supporters was only eased when Newcastle replacement Bryan Byrne was sent to the sin-bin with seven minutes left and Hodge's penalty gave Exeter a two-score lead.

Exeter: Hodge; John, Wimbush, Hawkins, Woodburn; Skinner, Becconsall; Sio, Yeandle, Iosefa-Scott, Tuima, Pearson, Vermeulen, Capstick, Fisilau.

Replacements: Frost, Southworth, Street, Dunne, Vintcent, Townsend, Haydon-Wood, Rigg

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Penny, Jennings, Stevenson; Connon, Stuart; Brocklebank, Blamire, Bello, Van der Walt, De Chaves, Lockwood, Pepper, Chick.

Replacements: Byrne, Brantingham, Palframan, Kelly, Cross, Douglas, Hutchinson, Moroni

Sin-bin: Pepper (18), Byrne (71)

Referee: Jack Makepeace