Premiere Entertainment Boards Ron Perlman Thriller ‘This Game’s Called Murder’ – Cannes
EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Premiere Entertainment Group has taken international rights to This Game’s Called Murder, Adam Sherman’s (Happiness Runs) thriller starring Ron Perlman. Also starring are Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth), and Natasha Henstridge (Species).
The movie follows the daughter (Marano) of iconic women’s luxury footwear designer Mr. Wallendorf (Perlman) who sabotages her sadistic father’s business in a dark tale of murder, greed, and betrayal based in a consumer-crazed society. Henstridge plays Wallendorf’s wife. James Lastovic, Judson Mills, Tyler Steelman, Annabel Barrett, and Tory Devon Smith round out the key cast.
More from Deadline
Cannes Doc Pair To Stream For Free; Venice Gap-Financing Market Includes Wim Wenders Project - Festival Briefs
'The Enforcer': Mojean Aria, Zolee Griggs, Alexis Ren & Aaron Cohen Join Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth & 2 Chainz; Filming Begins In Greece
Sherman, who previously produced Larry Clark’s Marfa Girl and Marfa Girl 2, produces the film alongside Hagai Shaham and Paul Laurens. Noémi Santo co-produced.
Premiere CEO Elias Axume and Carlos Rincon negotiated the deal with producer Adam Sherman and attorney Alana Crow. Rights will be shopped in Cannes.
Sherman said, “The fool who persists in his folly will become wise. It’s a pleasure to be working with Premiere Entertainment Group. I’m excited to have them help bring my newest movie to international audiences.”
“Adam’s unique and surrealistic vision in this darkly satirical thriller will appeal to elevated genre film audiences and especially to those with an appreciation of David Lynch and his works such as Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart,” added Carlos Rincon, Premiere’s VP of acquisitions. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming up with Adam again after collaborating on Marfa Girl.”
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible Delta Variant Now 20% Of New Cases; Kids Most At Risk
Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.