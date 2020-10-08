Premier Valley Bank Donates $20,000 to Roosevelt High School

“This week we celebrated World Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Lo Nestman, President & CEO of Premier Valley Bank. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”



Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.



“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Nestman. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”



Premier Valley Bank’s mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year Premier Valley Bank contributed $100,000 to the Fresno Rescue Mission, Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, Cornerstone Community Care, and Fresno Police Chaplaincy in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19. The bank also recently donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross for California wildfire relief.



About Premier Valley Bank



Premier Valley Bank, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a community bank with assets of more than $1 billion. Premier Valley Bank offers a full suite of commercial and personal banking services across multiple locations ranging from the Sierras to the Coast. For more information, visit www.premiervalleybank.com or call 877.280.1863. Premier Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.



About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.



Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.



About AdoptAClassroom.org



We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.