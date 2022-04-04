Premier Tech announces two new acquisitions

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, April 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech sets the pace for a strong fiscal year and announces two acquisitions by its Digital and Growers and Consumers business groups.

The acquisition of the Québec company Arima allows Premier Tech to extend its commercial digital offer in smart manufacturing and further contribute to transforming companies and the industry on the local and global scales.

Backed by almost 30 years of experience in production scheduling, Syncrun — the software developed by Arima — aims to increase manufacturing productivity. This solution has proven its worth in many plants in Canada, the United States, France, Australia, and New Zealand.

"The integration of Arima and its Syncrun software broadens our skills and expertise, enhancing our support to our clients in their industry 4.0 projects. By providing themselves with smart, connected, integrated and tailored solutions, they will improve their efficiency," says Martin Lambert, president, smart manufacturing business sector, of Premier Tech Digital.

Premier Tech Growers and Consumers also acquired the assets of Northwoods Organics, an American company based in Minnesota. This second transaction will therefore allow Premier Tech to strengthen its position in the United States through the addition of two peat bogs and a packaging plant for the conditioning of horticultural products.

"This acquisition enables us to increase our manufacturing capacity and continue to secure our strategic North American peat moss access. We will then be able to provide our clients with an even better service," says Mark Murphy, president, professional business sector, of Premier Tech Growers and Consumers for North America.

"We have always seen external upheavals as opportunities to close transactions that will fuel our organic growth. These solid foundations are driving us in the same direction as we seek to increase our presence in our various markets and improve our support to our clients," says Jean Bélanger, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech.

Story continues

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. Backed by more than a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech.

SOURCE Premier Tech ltée

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c5375.html