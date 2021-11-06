Saskatchewan Party shows strong support for Premier Moe in leadership review

SASKATOON — Premier Scott Moe survived a leadership review today at the Saskatchewan Party's convention in Saskatoon, with a majority of members showing strong support for the leader.

Over 80 per cent of delegates backed the Saskatchewan Party leader.

It's unknown what the exact vote was.

The party only releases the number if the leader receives less than 80 per cent of the vote.

This is the second leadership review Moe has faced since becoming premier in 2018.

The convention is held every two years and it's customary at that time to have the members vote on a leadership review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press