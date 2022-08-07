Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961

The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and prompted the province's Premier to urge some nearby communities to prepare for possible evacuation.

In a video posted to social media Saturday night, Premier Andrew Furey described the blaze as the largest the province has seen since 1961.

"I want to stress, also, that right now, the current predictive path of the blaze itself does not directly impact any communities," Furey said in the video, which was filmed at the Fire Prevent and Command Centre at the Gander Airport. "That said, the wind is changing, and the pattern of smoke distribution will change significantly."

He said that prompted him to ask Public Safety Minister John Hogan to declare a state of emergency for Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop's Falls and the Connaigre Peninsula.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair tweeted he had approved Newfoundland's request for government assistance, and Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be deployed to help provincial and municipal officials with evacuation efforts.

Furey said he has asked the Central Health region to create an evacuation plan for hospitals, long-term care homes, and personal care homes.

"We are strongly recommending that all citizens in the areas mentioned to be on high alert for future possible evacuations," the premier said.

"This is a dynamic situation and we don't want to create panic. That's why we're acting now, in a controlled, responsible fashion."

The fire has been burning for close to two weeks, and has prompted road closures, including the Bay d'Espoir Highway is the only road connecting the communities of Harbour Breton, Hermitage and Conne River to the Trans-Canada Highway, the main thoroughfare across the province.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture tweeted Sunday morning that the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army will deliver emergency services for those who are stranded on the Trans-Canada Highway as a result of the Bay d'Espoir Highway closure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press

  • Growing forest fire in central Newfoundland forces another highway closure

    BISHOP'S FALLS, N.L. — A growing forest fire in central Newfoundland has forced the continued closure of a highway linking several small communities on the island's south coast. Forestry Department officials had planned to reopen the Bay d'Espoir Highway on Friday, but the fire south of Bishop's Falls, N.L., grew on Thursday and jumped across the two-lane road, also known as Route 360. The fire started almost two weeks ago and had prompted previous closures. Photos from the area show a wide swat

  • N.L. government declares state of emergency as forest fires rage

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government has declared a state of emergency in parts of central Newfoundland as forest fires continue to rage out of control. The state of emergency covers the Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop's Falls and Connaigre Peninsula areas. In a video statement posted to social media Saturday night, Premier Andrew Furey called it the worst fire situation in Newfoundland since 1961, and said while the fires aren't threatening communities at the moment, "the wind is changing and t

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

