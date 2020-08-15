Premier Moe pledges additional $40 million for safe return to schools

The Government of Saskatchewan is set to inject millions of dollars into the province's education sector after parents and doctors raised concerns about the province's back to school plan, released earlier this month.

On Saturday afternoon, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced on Twitter the province will be investing an additional $40 million to ensure "more resources are available for safe classrooms."

"Over the past few weeks our government has been listening to many parents and teachers concerns about our students returning to school while we are still managing our way through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Moe in an video posted online.

"As a father, I know what it means to want to take every step possible to protect my kids," he said. "As a uncle, I know my nieces and nephews are excited to get back to school, but both them and their parents have questions about what it's going to look like."

In the video, Moe says his government has heard the concerns, and said on Monday he'll be joined by the province's Chief Medical Health officer to announce further changes to the back-to-school plan.

The new measures will provide "more information, more time, more testing capacity and more resources to ensure a safe return to school for all Saskatchewan students." Specifics on how the $40 million will be allocated will be detailed then too.

Moe said more information will be provided to parents, with school divisions providing details on specific school plans on or before August 26 for safe operation.

The Government of Saskatchewan is also pushing back the start date for schools from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8 — the Tuesday following Labour Day — to ensure teachers and schools have more time to prepare.

"This is a few days later than when students would normally return to class, but it will provide teachers and school staff a few additional days to prepare their classrooms and the common areas for a safe return."

COVID-19 testing capacity for the province will also jump to 3,000 tests a day, with that number jumping again to 4,000 a day by early September to ensure there is adequate capacity.

The Government of Saskatchewan is also introducing a COVID-19 testing plan specifically for schools that will see voluntary testing available in schools for both students and staff.

"Over the past few months, together, we have reopened our economy, our healthcare services and many other activities in communities across the province," said Moe. "We have reopened all of these things safely, while still controlling the spread of COVID-19. And I know that, by working together, we can reopen our schools safely as well."