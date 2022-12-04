Premier Miton Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£81.2m (down 3.9% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£9.57m (down 32% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 12% (down from 17% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: UK£0.065 (down from UK£0.095 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Premier Miton Group EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 2.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.8% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Premier Miton Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

