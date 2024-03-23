Premier League, Women's Super League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

Liverpool were the first English team to book their place in Europe

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2023-24.

Premier League

The top four teams will qualify for the Champions League group stage. (Potentially, there may be an extra place if England has one of the two highest Uefa coefficients from 2023-24.)

There are also places in the Champions League group stage reserved for the winners of this season's Champions League and Europa League, regardless of their domestic league positions.

The fifth-placed Premier League team will qualify for the Europa League group stage, along with the FA Cup winners. If the FA Cup winners have already qualified for the Champions League, that Europa place reverts to the league.

Liverpool's victory in the Carabao Cup final means that at worst they will qualify for the Europa Conference League play-off round. But if they qualify for Europe by their league position (or win the Europa League), that Conference League spot will revert to the league.

If Aston Villa win the Europa Conference League but fail to reach the Champions League, they will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the Championship. The relegation picture may be complicated by appeals against potential points deductions hanging over Everton and Nottingham Forest for breaches of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Women's Super League

The WSL champions and runners-up will enter the Champions League second round, with the third-placed team entering at the first round.

The bottom side will be relegated to the Women's Championship.

Championship

The top two teams will be automatically promoted to the Premier League, with the next four entering a play-off.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to League One.

League One

The top two teams will be automatically promoted to the Championship, with the next four entering a play-off.

The bottom four teams will be relegated to League Two.

League Two

The top three teams will be automatically promoted to League One, with the next four entering a play-off.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to the National League.

National League

Chesterfield secured the title, and automatic promotion back to the EFL after six years away, by beating Boreham Wood 3-0 on 23 March.

The next six teams will enter a play-off for the second promotion place.

The bottom four teams will be relegated to National League North or South, and will be replaced with the champions and play-off winners of those two divisions.

Oxford City's relegation was confirmed when they lost 2-1 at AFC Fylde on 23 March.

Scottish Premiership

The Premiership splits in half after 33 games - the 33rd round is played on the weekend of 13-14 April - with each club playing the others in its 'half' for a fourth and final time.

The champions will enter the Champions League group stage, with the runners-up entering in the third qualifying round.

The Scottish Cup winners will enter the Europa League at the play-off round. If the cup winners finish in the top two, that Europa place reverts to the league.

The third-placed Premiership team will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round, with the fourth-placed team entering the Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round.

The Premiership's bottom club will be relegated to the Scottish Championship, while the 11th-placed team will enter a play-off with three Championship sides.

Scottish Championship

The champions will be promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

The next three teams will enter a play-off with the 11th-placed Premiership team.

The bottom club will be relegated to Scottish League One, while the ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League One sides.

Scottish League One

The champions will be automatically promoted to the Scottish Championship, with the next three teams entering a play-off with the ninth-placed Championship side.

Bottom club Edinburgh City were the first team in England or Scotland to be relegated after losing 5-2 to Alloa on 16 March. The ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League Two teams.

Scottish League Two

The champions will be automatically promoted to Scottish League One, with the next three teams entering a play-off with the ninth-placed League One side.

The bottom side will enter a play-off against the winners of a play-off between the Highland League champions and Lowland League winners. The overall winners will take the final place in League Two for 2024-25.

