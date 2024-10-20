Premier League trio chasing rising La Liga star

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro is attracting major Premier League transfer interest.

Despite his club side enduring a tough start to the 2024/25 La Liga season, Moro has impressed, with two goals scored.

Moro played a key role in Real Valladolid’s promotion from the Segunda Division last season, on loan from Lazio, before joining permanently in June.

He signed a four year contract at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla but a likely relegation battle could impact his future.

If Real Valladolid slip through the top-flight trap door, three English sides are lying in wait, including defending champions Manchester City, plus Liverpool and Tottenham.

Moro’s speed and directness in wide areas have caught the eye with a potential transfer valuation set at €10m as per reports from Fichajes.net.

The club are unlikely to consider a January sale with the 21-year-old vital to their chances of staying in the division in 2025.

Images via Getty Images / One Football