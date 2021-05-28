Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur hold talks with former boss Mauricio Pochettino over return as manager, say reports

Agence France-Presse
·2 min read
Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino " currently boss of Paris Saint-Germain " about a return to the club, according to widespread reports in the British press on Friday.

The 49-year-old left Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who was sacked last month.

Media reports say it is understood the London club have spoken to the Argentine, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG in January, regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge in London.

PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals but won the French Cup.

The French club on Thursday issued an interview featuring Pochettino, who has 12 months left on his contract, talking about doing "great things in the future".

"I'm happy with the way the players have adapted to the changes," he said. "There are many things which could not be changed or which could not be developed for lack of time.

"But I still think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other types of ideas on the ground, we will do great things in the future."

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and Brighton's Graham Potter have been linked with the Spurs job and Antonio Conte could be in the frame following his exit from Inter Milan just days after winning the Italian title.

Pochettino would likely be the most popular appointment among the fans.

Tottenham mounted back-to-back Premier League title challenges under Pochettino before a memorable run to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool.

But their form dipped alarmingly at the beginning of the following season and Pochettino was sacked in November 2019.

His relationship with the club " and chairman Daniel Levy " remained strong and he spoke about returning to the club one day.

In an interview in April last year, Pochettino told BT Sport: "Deep in my heart I am sure our paths will cross again. From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn't finish."

  • 'It feels more animated': athletes, experts say live fans key to good games

    Dylan DeMelo heard the cars honking out on Winnipeg's Portage Avenue as he took to the ice for warm-up on Monday. The Jets had a chance to sweep the Edmonton Oilers in their first-round playoff series and hockey fans were eager to show their excitement — even if they couldn't be in the arena. While crowds have returned to many sports venues in the U.S., Canadian rinks have remained empty as governments continue to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Playing in empty stadiums has been difficult, DeMelo said, but it's especially hard now that the NHL playoffs are underway. "I think its hard to see watching the other teams play, especially in the U.S. where they've basically got full barns, or at least a lot of fans," the Jets defenceman said. "Those games are a lot more fun to watch than games without any fans in the building." The story finally will shift slightly in Canada on Saturday night. With a win in Game 5 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens earned a trip home to play in front of 2,500 fans after Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions. It will mark the first crowd at an NHL game in Canada since March 2020, but it will be a far cry from the scenes south of the border. The 2021 NHL season has shown how much of an impact fans can have on games, said Catherine Sabiston, a professor in the University of Toronto's faculty of kinesiology and physical education. Watching U.S.-based events where crowds are allowed "feels more like what we're used to," she said. "The play feels faster, it feels more animated, you can tell that the players are reacting to the noise of the fans," said Sabiston, who also holds a Canada Research Chair in physical activity and mental health. "And then you turn to the Canadian playoffs and of course there’s no fans in the stands. A big sort of dichotomy in terms of the play." Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan noticed the difference when about 9,000 fans were allowed in PPG Paints Arena for Game 1 against the New York Islanders earlier this month. "It was electric," Sullivan said after the Penguins downed the Islanders 2-1. "I know our players, they feed off it. They love the energy that the fan base brings. I think it helped us with the start that we had tonight. It’s just such a great environment. It’s not the same when they’re not there.” The building was "going crazy," said Penguins defenceman Mike Matheson. "Any time you look up and those towels spinning with that many people in the building, especially with everything going on in the world and the fact that we haven’t been able to have everybody in the building this season, to see that gives you chills and really puts a spark in our team," he said. It was a much different scene for the first two playoff games in Winnipeg, with white towels covering all the empty seats to replicate the traditional playoff whiteout. Playing in front of a live audience gives athletes a sense of purpose that just isn't there with fake noise piped in over a sound system, Sabiston said. "Fans do help players who thrive on the motivation they get from the fans, the confidence fans instil in them, the positive feedback — or the negative feedback — motivates players to play differently, to play better," she said. "That’s really what we’re missing." One NBA player found motivation in a hostile crowd earlier this week. More than 15,000 raucous Knicks fans filled Madison Square Garden to watch Game 1 of New York's first-round series against Atlanta. Many jeered Hawks star Trae Young every time he stepped on the floor, chanting his name with an expletive in front. Young took the noise is stride, and put up 32 points and 10 assists. With less than a second on the clock, he hit a shot that gave the Hawks a 107-105 win. The 22-year-old guard held his finger to his lips as he walked away from the basket. “As I hit the floater, everybody got quiet. I was waiting for those f-you chants again," Young said after the game. “I’ve always looked at it as I’m doing something right if I’m offending them with my play that much. If they hate me that much, I must be doing something right. "I’m glad the fans are back. I’m glad MSG was rocking tonight.” The return of crowds to sporting events hasn't been entirely smooth. On Sunday, hundreds of golf fans got past barriers and surrounded Phil Mickelson on the green as he secured his PGA Championship win. An overhead shot of the scene showed the 50-year-old being completely engulfed by the South Carolina crowd. "It's an incredible experience. I've never had something like that,'' Mickelson said. "It was a little bit unnerving, but it was exceptionally awesome, too.'' There are lessons to be learned as live audiences return, Sabiston said, from where they should be seated to what slogans they should be prompted to chant in order to best motivate a team. It's also an opportunity to learn more about how noise can impact athletes, she said, and at what level it becomes too difficult for teammates to communicate. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the sound inside Boston's TD Garden was unbelievable when about 4,500 people watched his team edge the Washington Capitals in double overtime on May 19. “It’s loud because we’re so used to silence. I can only imagine when it goes to full capacity again," Cassidy said. "But for us right now, it’s great. Obviously the overtime for us is the loudest. It felt like a full building when that went in." The Bruins have announced that they expect the arena to be "near full capacity" when they face the Islanders in the second round. Returning bodies to sporting venues in Canada has been a slower process. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer said on May 18 that allowing fans into games is not under "serious consideration." "I would say if you look at that timing and what's the schedule for the NHL playoffs, which is taking place right now and into the summer months, it's not really something that's under serious consideration in terms of fans in the stands, just based on where we are with our vaccination campaign at this point," he said. Later that day, however, Quebec gave the green light for the Canadiens to have 2,500 fans for a potential Game 6. The possibility of playing in front of fans was a motivator heading into a possible elimination game on Thursday, said Habs forward Tyler Toffoli. "It’s definitely in the back of all of our minds. We’ve definitely missed it this year the entire season," he said. "To get the opportunity to play in front of even the small amount that’s going to be allowed is huge and will be a lot of fun." Another factor to keep an eye on as people return to live sporting events is how connected fans feel to their teams, said Sabiston. “Fans feel like they have a say or a reaction that makes a difference to athletes," she said. "So a lot of that feeling of cohesion and connection to the team will also be important to follow over time.” Ben Schellenberg, an assistant professor in the University of Manitoba's faculty of kinesiology and recreation management, has been looking into how NBA fans were impacted when the league suspended play as COVID-19 began to grip North America in 2020. Schellenberg and his colleagues had fans fill out surveys to gauge how they were feeling during the hiatus, what they were doing to cope, and how they were filling their free time. The research found that fans with an "obsessive passion" that dominates their life and identity reported higher levels of distress, avoided news about the suspension, were less likely to agree with putting the season on pause, and were more likely to use drugs and alcohol to cope. “It does show that there’s a consistent relationship between the extent to which someone’s obsessed with being a fan and how distressed they are when their favourite sport is cancelled or suspended for some reason," Schellenberg said. Sports provides people with escape and social connection, he added. "During a pandemic, we’re not allowed to be social with people and we have a lot to escape from. And when sport is cancelled, that can be tough for people," Schellenberg said. "Even if there’s no fans in the stands, I think having games played that people can sit and watch and escape from the world for a few hours, I don’t think that’s frivolous to give people an outlet.” As much as people need sports, some athletes and coaches feel they need a live audience, too. Having people in the building adds to the energy level, said Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice, and in an empty rink, it's harder to shift a game's momentum — especially in the playoffs. “The farther you go, you’re kind of playing on fumes. And it’s not even just physical, it’s emotional," he said. "The fans drive it. The farther you go in the playoffs, they’re just the emotional well that you draw on.” Winnipeg heads into the second round of the post-season without a glimmer of hope of playing in front of a crowd in the near future hard-hit Manitoba. For now, the team will settle for the noisy support fans have provided from afar. After the Jets beat the Oilers 4-3 in triple overtime on Monday, horns rang out on the city's streets, with many people cheering and hoisting brooms from their cars to celebrate the sweep. People living in the city's core probably weren't enthused about the timing, with the revelry coming around 3 a.m., said Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey. "But that makes it pretty special, driving home after the game and seeing some of the streets lined up with cars," he said. "People waiting to waiting to wave at us and celebrate in the best way you can at this point in time was pretty cool." — With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Jets' Mosley aims to make impact again after '2-year hiatus'

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley has been waiting a long time to feel this way again. After what he called a “two-year hiatus” — one because of an injury, the other after opting out because of the coronavirus pandemic — the New York Jets middle linebacker is on the football field again and ready to show he can still be a game-wrecking playmaker. “When you’re out for a while, you always get in your head like, ‘When I get back, how’s it going to feel? Am I going to be able to move like I used to?’" Mosley said Thursday. “After finishing this week, I feel great.” Three practices into organized team activities, Mosley's long-awaited comeback is officially on. Since signing a five-year, $85 million deal — the richest for an inside linebacker — with the Jets in March 2019, Mosley has played in just two games. And neither was for a full four quarters. A four-time Pro Bowl selection in five years with Baltimore, Mosley recognizes there are many who doubt he'll be able to make the type of impact New York expected when it doled out that big money. “There’s a little added chip because you’ve always got your fans that are going to heckle,” Mosley said. “When I get back on the field, I definitely want to make sure they're respecting the name again. You want your players to play and, unfortunately, I haven’t been able to. They have to have the right to do that, so I've got to just make sure I do my job." Mosley's debut with the Jets came in the season opener in 2019, when he had six tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble against Buffalo. Then, he injured his groin while breaking up a pass in the end zone at the end of the third quarter. New York's defense fell apart after he left, and the Jets lost 17-16. The linebacker missed the next four games before returning for a Monday night game against AFC East-rival New England. Mosley re-injured the groin and missed the rest of the season, eventually having core muscle surgery followed by intense rehabilitation. “It was a grind,” he said. “A lot longer than I expected.” Mosley was feeling healthy again last offseason and appeared on track to reclaim his spot as New York's middle linebacker and quarterback of the defense. But then the pandemic hit. “With the injury from 2019, just that mental and emotional grind of trying to get back on the field," he said, “and then I get hurt again and then COVID happens, it was like, damn, what’s going on?” He made the difficult decision just before training camp to be one of the nearly 70 NFL players to opt out for the season. Mosley said he consulted with various people, including family members, coaches and even the team psychologist. “It was just more of a family decision,” Mosley said without going into specific details. “At the end of the day, it was my decision as well. So I just thought it was the best thing for me to do.” His absence was felt on the defense, which struggled along with the rest of the team as the Jets limped to a 2-14 record that ultimately got coach Adam Gase and his staff fired. Meanwhile, Mosley watched from his home in Alabama, unable to help his teammates. “That was my first time not playing football since I was 5 years old,” Mosley said. “That was the biggest difference. When your team’s losing and you can’t play — whether you opt out or you’re injured — it’s just frustrating because you want to be on the field to help. Whether I would have been there and we won one game or not, or won more games, you just want to be with the team. I think that was the toughest part.” Mosley, who turns 29 next month, came up in trade rumors early in the offseason, but his contract made him difficult to deal — even if the Jets wanted to do so. New York's signing of former Detroit inside linebacker Jarrad Davis also appeared to cloud Mosley's future with the team. Instead, he's expected to man the middle of new coach Robert Saleh's 4-3 base defense. And Saleh has liked what he has seen from Mosley so far. “He looks good,” Saleh said. “He’s a very powerful mover. Obviously, we can’t see tackling, but you can see a lot of power in his movement. He eats up a lot of ground. He’s fluid, he’s smart, he’s savvy, he’s a tremendous gentleman. And I'm just really excited to get a chance to work with him.” Mosley is confident he can return to being the player he was two years ago. He has nearly 600 career tackles, 10 interceptions, 8 1/2 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries on a resume he expects to add plenty to over the next several seasons. “Yeah, I don’t have any doubts in myself,” he said, mentioning how Rob Gronkowski stepped away from the game before returning and winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in February. “I’m here,” he added, "so we’ll let the play do the talking.” — More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • NBA players aren't being sensitive. Fans have gone to the land of assault.

    It’s hard to negotiate the visual of white fans going after Black players, unprompted and seemingly doing so under the shroud of privilege and entitlement.